When is the first World Cup 2026 game?

The 2026 World Cup will kick off in Mexico

North America will play host to 48 countries from around the globe as Canada, Mexico and the United States welcome the world onto their doorstep for the World Cup.

For better or worse, this year's edition is the largest ever to be held, with an additional 16 teams joining the expanded tournament.

That means the total number of matches will rise from 64 to a whopping 104...and it all kicks off with Mexico vs South Africa.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

When the opening game of the 2026 World Cup kicks off

Estadio Azteca will host the opening game (Image credit: Getty Images)

That Group A clash at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will open the tournament on Thursday, June 11 at 1pm local time - which for viewers in the UK, means an 8pm kick-off.

Mexico will host the only other game of the opening day, with South Korea taking on the Czech Republic at 6pm local time (3am UK time) at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Canada go next in the hosting duties (Image credit: Alamy)

We then go all the way north to Toronto, Ontario, Canada for the first game of the second day of the World Cup.

The co-hosts will be on home turf at BMO field as they take on Italy-vanquishing Bosnia and Herzegovina in group B on Friday, June 12.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That game is also set to kick off at 3pm local time, but the time zone difference means that is still 8pm UK time.

The third and final co-host, the United States of America, finally get their turn later that day in Group D as they take on Paraguay in a 6pm kick-off local time. That's 2am, for UK viewers.

La Ciudad de Los Angeles hosts the United States of America's first game (Image credit: Getty Images)

The whole tournament will come to a close at Metlife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area on Sunday, July 19.

Kick-off for the final is slated for 3pm local time, or 8pm in the UK.