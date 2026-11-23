Xabi Alonso’s and Enzo Maresca’s ‘intensity’ issues prove underrated Mikel Arteta leads our post-Guardiola world
Mikel Arteta is still king in the Premier League, with rivals struggling with intensity
‘Intensity’ is the buzzword of the moment, capturing a vibe that is just so Premier League.
For armchair tacticians - in particular for those pundits who lack the capacity for tactical analysis but know they ought to have this sort of thing down - ‘intensity’ is a usefully amorphous concept to deploy; the kind of word you can drop into a list alongside ‘leaving too much space’ and ‘nobody closing down’ and call it punditry.
‘Intensity’ is hard to define because it sits at the cross-section between pressing systems and the psychological. Does a high-intensity midfield press invigorate players to believe in their own mental intensity, or do the players need to feel the intense high-confidence of a high-intensity coach to engage their pressing intensity? It’s almost as if the word has no meaning.
But the application of the word ‘intensity’ across the Premier League weekend just gone can be instructive. Chelsea haven’t got it. Nor do Manchester City. Tottenham Hotspur have it. Liverpool have got it, sometimes, and Arsenal – Arsenal always have it, even if a lot of people don’t want to see it.
If there is a serious tactical point to be made here, it’s about the Premier League as a fast and direct division and - although it might sound sacrilegious to say it – it’s about Pep Guardiola’s modern irrelevance.
The great man himself foresaw this years ago, when he famously mused that “modern football is not positional”, and is instead being defined by “riding the rhythm” like Bournemouth.
Only one of his disciples listened, the one who looks set to win back-to-back Premier League titles. The others are floundering.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Enzo Maresca and Xabi Alonso are both students of Guardiola, the former his assistant at Manchester City and the latter a mentee when playing under Pep at Bayern Munich. Both managers historically prefer very low-tempo possession football (in their title-winning season, Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen had the slowest direct speed upfield in the Bundesliga, at 1.71 m/s), a hallmark of Guardiola’s suffocating tactical domination of English football across seven years.
But the era of Guardiola ended more than two years ago. Watching Chelsea and Man City play this season, it shows.
Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat to Leeds United followed a pattern of the campaign, in that Alonso’s side appear too soft, steady, and meticulous in their actions to cope with the Premier League’s physicality. Alonso’s rigid ‘positional play’ – demarcated positions, sideways passing, detailed instructions of where each pass should go – is pure Pep. It simply could not cope with Leeds’ man-to-man pressing.
Leeds recorded more recoveries (51 to 39) and more pressures (508 to 416) than Chelsea, had a considerably lower PPDA (13 to 19) and forced twice as many high turnovers (15 to 7). Yes, Leeds had intensity; Chelsea did not.
Over at the Etihad, it was startling to see the hosts refuse to press Fulham’s defenders at all, instead sitting in a quiet midblock that allowed Alvaro Arbeloa’s side to build momentum. From this low-intensity starting position, City could not engage quickly when Fulham sprung a counter-attack.
Looking at the arc of history, we are currently between eras, perhaps, with Andoni Iraola and Roberto De Zerbi – now there’s intensity – likely to emerge as major players once Long Guardiola fades and “riding the rhythm” takes its place. But in the meantime, Arsenal are in dynasty territory thanks to Mikel Arteta, a Guardiola disciple who cast aside his tutor’s teachings long ago.
He is not given anywhere near enough credit for this.
On Saturday, sloppy mistakes are all that prevented Arsenal from seeing out a brilliantly masterminded victory at St James Park, where Arteta’s tactical instructions pulled the man-to-man Newcastle press out of shape, creating ‘artificial transitions’: build-up attacks that, by baiting a press and then turning it, give the illusion of a counter-attack.
Time and time again, Kai Havertz would pull short as the false nine to drag a centre-back with him, at which point Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke would make clever inverted runs into the space for longer Arsenal passes to hit. It was fast, sharp, and intense – and it led directly to both goals.
It was seriously smart, out-witting Matthias Jaissle’s ‘high-intensity’ football (from the Red Bull school) and proving, again, that Arteta is one of the best tacticians the Premier League has ever seen.
That is not a popular opinion, probably because people do not like the conservatism that has increasingly defined Arsenal’s attacking play, but also because the tactical complexity of what he does – the form of ‘intensity’ his football takes – does not conform to expectations.
Accusations of low intensity are generally a wishy-washy way of saying the plan isn’t working, highlighting a tactical problem without actually defining what it is. But in the cases of Alonso and Maresca, it is easy to diagnose once we watch Arsenal’s verticality, their directness, their urgency in picking apart Newcastle’s game plan.
As usual, Arteta is ahead of the curve, and he comes with a message for Alonso and Maresca: if you want to play with ‘intensity’, you must first let go of the master’s teachings.
Alex Keble is a freelance football journalist based in London, specialising in tactical analysis. He has written for BBC Sport, Goal, The Mirror, The Independent, Football 365, and many others. As well as covering Premier League football, Alex works as a child therapist.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.