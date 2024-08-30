Conference League draw LIVE: Chelsea learn their opponents for the league phase

Live

Welcome to the Conference League draw live!

— We've already had the Europa League draw, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers learning their opponents. Chelsea are in the Conference League this season, and are in Pot 1.

Refresh

And we're back. It's time for the Conference League draw

Cheers, UEFA

The Conference League pots are as follows: 

British Isles representation

Now, onto the Conference League

To recap, here's who the British teams will play:

Phew, that's us all caught up there

And, finally: RFS

Nice 

FCSB

Anderlecht

Athletic Bilbao

Elfsborg

Twente now

Hoffenheim

Pot 4 now: Besiktas

Viktoria Plzen 

Bodo/Glimt

Qarabag

Midtjylland

Dynamo Kiev

Galatasaray

Malmo now

Ludogorets next

The first Pot 3 team out is Union SG

It's the halfway stage now. And, in case you missed it, that's Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce up against Manchester United. That'll be spicy...

Lyon

AZ

Olympiacos 

Real Sociedad

Braga 

PAOK

Ferencvaros

Fenerbahce:

Pot 2 team, now. And it's Maccabi Tel-Aviv first 

The final team from Pot 1, Ajax:

Lazio up now

Spurs are now being drawn

And Manchester United are now out

Slavia Prague:

Porto up next

Eintracth Frankfurt are out

Roma next

Some great British games there!

Rangers are first out!

And it's live!

How is qualification from the league phase determined?

How the draw works 

English expectations?

Here are the pots for today:

How to watch along

Just like the Champions League draw, it's all change for the Europa League this time around. Fortunately, we'll be on hand to guide you through the process.

