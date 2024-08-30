Conference League draw LIVE: Chelsea learn their opponents for the league phase

Refresh

And we're back. It's time for the Conference League draw You'll notice that it's no longer called the 'Europa Conference League' anymore, as an aside. Just the Conference League - so at least UEFA has learned how to simplify something.

Cheers, UEFA Because UEFA likes to be difficult, things have been made slightly more complicated for the Conference League. Instead of four pots of nine teams, the Conference League draw actually has six pots of six teams. That’s because there will only be six matchdays for the competition, rather than eight like in the Champions League and Europa League. That means picking up points in the league system is even more important, with things expected to be a lot tighter for automatic qualification to the knockout rounds.

The Conference League pots are as follows: Pot 1 Chelsea

Copenhagen

Gent

Fiorentina

LASK

Real Betis Pot 2 Başakşehir

Molde

Legia Warszawa

Heidenheim

Djurgården

APOEL Pot 3 SK Rapid

Omonoia

Helsinki

Vitória SC

Astana

Olimpija Pot 4 Cercle Brugge

Shamrock Rovers

The New Saints

Lugano

Hearts

Mladá Boleslav Pot 5 Petrocub

St. Gallen

Panathinaikos

TSC

Borac

Jagiellonia Pot 6 Celje

Larne

Dinamo-Minsk

Pafos

Víkingur R.

Noah

British Isles representation Chelsea are gunning for glory (Image credit: Getty Images) For the first time ever, a team from England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland will be competing in the same European competition at the same time this season, with Chelsea, The New Saints, Hearts, Larne and Shamrock Rovers all in the Conference League. Chelsea will be hoping to go furthest (and probably win it all) but there’s still a great opportunity for some upsets for the other sides.

Now, onto the Conference League It’s not over yet! The Conference League draw will start soon, so keep tuned to our live updates. So go grab some lunch, you've got until 1.30pm BST until the draw starts.

To recap, here's who the British teams will play: Manchester United: Rangers (H)

Porto (A)

PAOK (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Viktoria Plzen (A)

Twente (H)

FCSB (A) Tottenham: Roma (H)

Rangers (A)

AZ (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Hoffenheim (A) Rangers: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Manchester United (A)

Lyon (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Union-Saint Gilloise (H)

Malmo (A)

FCSB (H)

Nice (A)

Phew, that's us all caught up there

And, finally: RFS Ajax (H)

Frankfurt (A)

PAOK (H)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Dynamo Kiev (A)

Anderlecht (H)

FCSB (A)

Nice Rangers (H)

Lazio (A)

Real Sociedad (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Union SG (A)

Twente (H)

Elfsborg (A)

FCSB Manchester United (H)

Rangers (A)

Olympiacos (H)

PAOK (A)

Midtjylland (H)

Qarabag (A)

RFS (H)

Hoffenheim (A)

Anderlecht Porto (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Ferencvaros (H)

Real Sociedad (A)

Ludogorets (H)

Vikotria Plzen (A)

Hoffenheim (H)

RFS (A)

Athletic Bilbao Slavia Prague (H)

Roma (A)

AZ (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Viktoria Plzen (H)

Ludogorets (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Besiktas (A)

Elfsborg Roma (H)

Tottenham (A)

Braga (H)

AZ (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Nice (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Twente now Lazio (H)

Manchester United (A)

Fenerbahce (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Union SG (H)

Malmo (A)

Besiktas (H)

Nice (A)

Hoffenheim Tottenham (H)

Porto (A)

Lyon (H)

Braga (A)

Dynamo Kiev (H)

Midtjylland (A)

FCSB (H)

Anderlecht (A)

Pot 4 now: Besiktas Frankfurt (H)

Ajax (A)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)

Lyon (A)

Malmo (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

Athletic Bilabo (H)

Twente (A)

Viktoria Plzen Manchester United (H)

Frankfurt (A)

Real Sociedad (H)

PAOK (A)

Ludogorets (H)

Dynamo Kiev (A)

Anderlecht (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Bodo/Glimt Porto (H)

Manchester United (A)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)

Braga (A)

Qarabag (H)

Union SG (A)

Besiktas (H)

Nice (A)

Qarabag Ajax (H)

Tottenham (A)

Lyon (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Malmo (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

FCSB (H)

Elfsborg (A)

Midtjylland Frankfurt (H)

Porto (A)

Fenerbahce (H)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)

Union SG (H)

Ludogorets (A)

Hoffenheim (H)

FCSB (A)

Dynamo Kiev Lazio (H)

Roma (A)

Ferencvaros (H)

Real Sociedad (A)

Viktoria Plzen (H)

Galatasaray (A)

RFS (H)

Hoffenheim (A)

Galatasaray Tottenham (H)

Ajax (A)

PAOK (H)

AZ (A)

Dynamo Kiev (H)

Malmo (A)

Elfsborg (H)

RFS (A)

Malmo now Rangers (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Qarabag (A)

Twente (H)

Besiktas (A)

Ludogorets next Slavia Prague (H)

Lazio (A)

AZ (H)

Lyon (A)

Midtjylland (H)

Viktoria Plzen (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Anderlecht (A)

The first Pot 3 team out is Union SG Roma (H)

Rangers (A)

Braga (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Midtjylland (A)

Nice (H)

Twente (A)

It's the halfway stage now. And, in case you missed it, that's Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce up against Manchester United. That'll be spicy...

Lyon Frankfurt (H)

Rangers (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Ludogorets (H)

Qarabag (A)

Besiktas (H)

Hoffenheim (A)

AZ Roma (H)

Tottenham (A)

Fenerbahce (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Ludogorets (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Olympiacos Rangers (H)

Porto (A)

Braga (H)

Lyon (A)

Qarabag (H)

Malmo (A)

Twente (H)

FCSB (A)

Real Sociedad Ajax (H)

Lazio (A)

PAOK (H)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)

Dynamo Kiev (H)

Viktoria Plzen (A)

Anderlecht (H)

Nice (A)

Braga Lazio (H)

Roma (A)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Union SG (A)

Hoffenheim (H)

Elfsborg (A)

PAOK Slavia Prague (H)

Manchester United (A)

Ferencvaros (H)

Real Soceidad (A)

Viktoria Plzen (H)

Galatasaray (A)

FCSB (H)

RFS (A)

Ferencvaros Tottenham (H)

Frankfurt (A)

AZ (H)

PAOK (A)

Malmo (H)

Dynamo Kiev (A)

Nice (H)

Anderlecht (A)

Fenerbahce: Mancheter United (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Lyon (H)

AZ (A)

Union SG (H)

Midtjylland (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Twente (A)

Pot 2 team, now. And it's Maccabi Tel-Aviv first Porto (H)

Ajax (A)

Real Sociedad (H)

Braga (A)

Midtjylland (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

RFS (H)

Besiktas (A)

The final team from Pot 1, Ajax: Lazio (H)

Slavia Prague (A)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)

Real Sociedad (A)

Galatasaray (H)

Qarabag (A)

Besiktas (H)

RFS (A)

Lazio up now Porto (H)

Ajax (A)

Real Sociedad (H)

Braga (A)

Ludogorets (H)

Dynamo Kiev (A)

Nice (H)

Twente (A)

Spurs are now being drawn Roma (H)

Rangers (A)

AZ (H)

Ferencvaros (A)

Qarabag (H)

Galatasaray (A)

Elfsborg (H)

Hoffenheim (A)

And Manchester United are now out Rangers (H)

Porto (A)

PAOK (H)

Fenerbahce (A)

Bodo/Glimt (H)

Viktoria Plzen (A)

Twente (H)

FCSB (A)

Slavia Prague: Ajax (H)

Frankfurt (A)

Fenerbahce (H)

PAOK (A)

Malmo (H)

Ludogorets (A)

Anderlecht (H)

Athletic Bilbao (A)

Porto up next Manchester United (H)

Lazio (A)

Olympiacos (H)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)

Midtjylland (H)

Bodo/Glimt (A)

Hoffenheim (H)

Anderlecht (A)

Eintracth Frankfurt are out Slavia Prague (H)

Roma (A)

Ferencvaros (H)

Lyon (A)

Viktoria Plzen (H)

Midtjylland (A)

RFS (H)

Besiktas (A)

Roma next Frankfurt (H)

Tottenham (A)

Braga (H)

AZ (A)

Dynamo Kiev (H)

Union SG (A)

Athletic Bilbao (H)

Elsborg (A)

Some great British games there!

Rangers are first out! They will play: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Manchester United (A)

Lyon (H)

Olympiacos (A)

Union-Saint Gilloise (H)

Malmo (A)

FCSB (H)

Nice (A)

And it's live! Right, let's get into this. We're expecting some typical UEFA guff for a bit, but after that the draw will start. As we saw in the Champions League draw yesterday, a team from Pot 1 will be drawn first, with the computer then generating their eight fixtures thereafter. Once all the Pot 1 teams have been drawn, the focus will then be on Pot 2 and so on.

How is qualification from the league phase determined? All the results from all the league phase games will go into a fat 36-team league table. At the end of it all, the top eight sides will go straight into the round of 16, while those who finish between 9th and 16th will be allocated two-legged play-off games against the sides who finish from 17th to 24th. The winners of those play-off games will then join the teams who finished 1st-8th in the round of 16. See? Simple.

How the draw works UEFA seem to revel in making these things as laborious as possible, so while there's literally no reason they couldn't just generate all the fixtures and release them into the wild now it's all computer-generated anyway, we're going to get a very long, drawn out procedure today. It works like this: they're going to draw out one team at a time using physical balls (leave it), announce who it is, and then show us the fixtures the computer has come up with. We presume they are doing this 95% to create a sense of ceremony that we're supposed to be impressed by but in reality all just find achingly tedious, and 5% to assuage people who don't understand what 'random' means unless they see a load of balls being swirled around in a plexiglass bowl. Each side will play two random sides from each pot, including their own pot, for a total of eight games. They will be a mix of home and away games, which will also be randomly determined. The only element that isn't random is that nobody will be playing any sides from their own country, and nobody will be playing more than two sides from any one country.

English expectations? Can United go all the way? (Image credit: Getty Images) Manchester United and Tottenham will both enter the Europa League confident, perhaps even expecting, to go all the way to the final at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao. Indeed, with no teams dropping down from the Champions League (and no Sevilla in the Europa League) both United and Spurs are among the strongest sides in the competition. The Red Devils last won the Europa League in 2016/17, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could see this as a great opportunity to land his first piece of silverware - and the club’s first since 2008.

Here are the pots for today: Pot 1 Roma

Manchester United

Porto

Ajax

Rangers

Eintracht Frankfurt

Lazio

Tottenham Hotspur

Slavia Prague Pot 2 Qarabag

Galatasaray

Viktoria Plzen

Bodo/Glimt

Union Saint-Gilloise

Dynamo Kyiv

Ludogorets

Midtjylland

Malmo Pot 3 Real Sociedad

AZ Alkmaar

Braga

Olympiacos

Lyon

PAOK

Fenerbahce

Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC

Ferencvaros Pot 4 Athletic Bilbao

Hoffenheim

Nice

Anderlecht

FC Twente

Beşiktas

FCSB

FC RFS

IF Elfsborg

How to watch along TNT Sports (Image credit: Getty Images) Not to do ourselves out of a job, because we're sure if you're here for the draw it's because you either love FourFourTwo very deeply (and why wouldn't you) or because you have a reason you can't just watch along. But if you're in the UK want to have it on in the background, it will be shown on the TNT Sports YouTube channel from 12pm BST.