Conference League draw LIVE: Chelsea learn their opponents for the league phase

Welcome to the Conference League draw live!
— We've already had the Europa League draw, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Rangers learning their opponents. Chelsea are in the Conference League this season, and are in Pot 1.
The draw begins at 1.30pm BST
And we're back. It's time for the Conference League draw
You'll notice that it's no longer called the 'Europa Conference League' anymore, as an aside. Just the Conference League - so at least UEFA has learned how to simplify something.
Cheers, UEFA
Because UEFA likes to be difficult, things have been made slightly more complicated for the Conference League. Instead of four pots of nine teams, the Conference League draw actually has six pots of six teams.
That’s because there will only be six matchdays for the competition, rather than eight like in the Champions League and Europa League. That means picking up points in the league system is even more important, with things expected to be a lot tighter for automatic qualification to the knockout rounds.
The Conference League pots are as follows:
Pot 1
Chelsea
Copenhagen
Gent
Fiorentina
LASK
Real Betis
Pot 2
Başakşehir
Molde
Legia Warszawa
Heidenheim
Djurgården
APOEL
Pot 3
SK Rapid
Omonoia
Helsinki
Vitória SC
Astana
Olimpija
Pot 4
Cercle Brugge
Shamrock Rovers
The New Saints
Lugano
Hearts
Mladá Boleslav
Pot 5
Petrocub
St. Gallen
Panathinaikos
TSC
Borac
Jagiellonia
Pot 6
Celje
Larne
Dinamo-Minsk
Pafos
Víkingur R.
Noah
British Isles representation
For the first time ever, a team from England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland will be competing in the same European competition at the same time this season, with Chelsea, The New Saints, Hearts, Larne and Shamrock Rovers all in the Conference League.
Chelsea will be hoping to go furthest (and probably win it all) but there’s still a great opportunity for some upsets for the other sides.
Now, onto the Conference League
It’s not over yet! The Conference League draw will start soon, so keep tuned to our live updates. So go grab some lunch, you've got until 1.30pm BST until the draw starts.
To recap, here's who the British teams will play:
Manchester United:
Rangers (H)
Porto (A)
PAOK (H)
Fenerbahce (A)
Bodo/Glimt (H)
Viktoria Plzen (A)
Twente (H)
FCSB (A)
Tottenham:
Roma (H)
Rangers (A)
AZ (H)
Ferencvaros (A)
Qarabag (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Elfsborg (H)
Hoffenheim (A)
Rangers:
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Manchester United (A)
Lyon (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Union-Saint Gilloise (H)
Malmo (A)
FCSB (H)
Nice (A)
Phew, that's us all caught up there
And, finally: RFS
Ajax (H)
Frankfurt (A)
PAOK (H)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Dynamo Kiev (A)
Anderlecht (H)
FCSB (A)
Nice
Rangers (H)
Lazio (A)
Real Sociedad (H)
Ferencvaros (A)
Bodo/Glimt (H)
Union SG (A)
Twente (H)
Elfsborg (A)
FCSB
Manchester United (H)
Rangers (A)
Olympiacos (H)
PAOK (A)
Midtjylland (H)
Qarabag (A)
RFS (H)
Hoffenheim (A)
Anderlecht
Porto (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Ferencvaros (H)
Real Sociedad (A)
Ludogorets (H)
Vikotria Plzen (A)
Hoffenheim (H)
RFS (A)
Athletic Bilbao
Slavia Prague (H)
Roma (A)
AZ (H)
Fenerbahce (A)
Viktoria Plzen (H)
Ludogorets (A)
Elfsborg (H)
Besiktas (A)
Elfsborg
Roma (H)
Tottenham (A)
Braga (H)
AZ (A)
Qarabag (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Nice (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Twente now
Lazio (H)
Manchester United (A)
Fenerbahce (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Union SG (H)
Malmo (A)
Besiktas (H)
Nice (A)
Hoffenheim
Tottenham (H)
Porto (A)
Lyon (H)
Braga (A)
Dynamo Kiev (H)
Midtjylland (A)
FCSB (H)
Anderlecht (A)
Pot 4 now: Besiktas
Frankfurt (H)
Ajax (A)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)
Lyon (A)
Malmo (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
Athletic Bilabo (H)
Twente (A)
Viktoria Plzen
Manchester United (H)
Frankfurt (A)
Real Sociedad (H)
PAOK (A)
Ludogorets (H)
Dynamo Kiev (A)
Anderlecht (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Bodo/Glimt
Porto (H)
Manchester United (A)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)
Braga (A)
Qarabag (H)
Union SG (A)
Besiktas (H)
Nice (A)
Qarabag
Ajax (H)
Tottenham (A)
Lyon (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Malmo (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
FCSB (H)
Elfsborg (A)
Midtjylland
Frankfurt (H)
Porto (A)
Fenerbahce (H)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)
Union SG (H)
Ludogorets (A)
Hoffenheim (H)
FCSB (A)
Dynamo Kiev
Lazio (H)
Roma (A)
Ferencvaros (H)
Real Sociedad (A)
Viktoria Plzen (H)
Galatasaray (A)
RFS (H)
Hoffenheim (A)
Galatasaray
Tottenham (H)
Ajax (A)
PAOK (H)
AZ (A)
Dynamo Kiev (H)
Malmo (A)
Elfsborg (H)
RFS (A)
Malmo now
Rangers (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Ferencvaros (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Qarabag (A)
Twente (H)
Besiktas (A)
Ludogorets next
Slavia Prague (H)
Lazio (A)
AZ (H)
Lyon (A)
Midtjylland (H)
Viktoria Plzen (A)
Athletic Bilbao (H)
Anderlecht (A)
The first Pot 3 team out is Union SG
Roma (H)
Rangers (A)
Braga (H)
Fenerbahce (A)
Bodo/Glimt (H)
Midtjylland (A)
Nice (H)
Twente (A)
It's the halfway stage now. And, in case you missed it, that's Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce up against Manchester United. That'll be spicy...
Lyon
Frankfurt (H)
Rangers (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Fenerbahce (A)
Ludogorets (H)
Qarabag (A)
Besiktas (H)
Hoffenheim (A)
AZ
Roma (H)
Tottenham (A)
Fenerbahce (H)
Ferencvaros (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Ludogorets (A)
Elfsborg (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Olympiacos
Rangers (H)
Porto (A)
Braga (H)
Lyon (A)
Qarabag (H)
Malmo (A)
Twente (H)
FCSB (A)
Real Sociedad
Ajax (H)
Lazio (A)
PAOK (H)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)
Dynamo Kiev (H)
Viktoria Plzen (A)
Anderlecht (H)
Nice (A)
Braga
Lazio (H)
Roma (A)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Bodo/Glimt (H)
Union SG (A)
Hoffenheim (H)
Elfsborg (A)
PAOK
Slavia Prague (H)
Manchester United (A)
Ferencvaros (H)
Real Soceidad (A)
Viktoria Plzen (H)
Galatasaray (A)
FCSB (H)
RFS (A)
Ferencvaros
Tottenham (H)
Frankfurt (A)
AZ (H)
PAOK (A)
Malmo (H)
Dynamo Kiev (A)
Nice (H)
Anderlecht (A)
Fenerbahce:
Mancheter United (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Lyon (H)
AZ (A)
Union SG (H)
Midtjylland (A)
Athletic Bilbao (H)
Twente (A)
Pot 2 team, now. And it's Maccabi Tel-Aviv first
Porto (H)
Ajax (A)
Real Sociedad (H)
Braga (A)
Midtjylland (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
RFS (H)
Besiktas (A)
The final team from Pot 1, Ajax:
Lazio (H)
Slavia Prague (A)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (H)
Real Sociedad (A)
Galatasaray (H)
Qarabag (A)
Besiktas (H)
RFS (A)
Lazio up now
Porto (H)
Ajax (A)
Real Sociedad (H)
Braga (A)
Ludogorets (H)
Dynamo Kiev (A)
Nice (H)
Twente (A)
Spurs are now being drawn
Roma (H)
Rangers (A)
AZ (H)
Ferencvaros (A)
Qarabag (H)
Galatasaray (A)
Elfsborg (H)
Hoffenheim (A)
And Manchester United are now out
Rangers (H)
Porto (A)
PAOK (H)
Fenerbahce (A)
Bodo/Glimt (H)
Viktoria Plzen (A)
Twente (H)
FCSB (A)
Slavia Prague:
Ajax (H)
Frankfurt (A)
Fenerbahce (H)
PAOK (A)
Malmo (H)
Ludogorets (A)
Anderlecht (H)
Athletic Bilbao (A)
Porto up next
Manchester United (H)
Lazio (A)
Olympiacos (H)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (A)
Midtjylland (H)
Bodo/Glimt (A)
Hoffenheim (H)
Anderlecht (A)
Eintracth Frankfurt are out
Slavia Prague (H)
Roma (A)
Ferencvaros (H)
Lyon (A)
Viktoria Plzen (H)
Midtjylland (A)
RFS (H)
Besiktas (A)
Roma next
Frankfurt (H)
Tottenham (A)
Braga (H)
AZ (A)
Dynamo Kiev (H)
Union SG (A)
Athletic Bilbao (H)
Elsborg (A)
Some great British games there!
Rangers are first out!
They will play:
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Manchester United (A)
Lyon (H)
Olympiacos (A)
Union-Saint Gilloise (H)
Malmo (A)
FCSB (H)
Nice (A)
And it's live!
Right, let's get into this. We're expecting some typical UEFA guff for a bit, but after that the draw will start.
As we saw in the Champions League draw yesterday, a team from Pot 1 will be drawn first, with the computer then generating their eight fixtures thereafter. Once all the Pot 1 teams have been drawn, the focus will then be on Pot 2 and so on.
How is qualification from the league phase determined?
All the results from all the league phase games will go into a fat 36-team league table.
At the end of it all, the top eight sides will go straight into the round of 16, while those who finish between 9th and 16th will be allocated two-legged play-off games against the sides who finish from 17th to 24th.
The winners of those play-off games will then join the teams who finished 1st-8th in the round of 16.
See? Simple.
How the draw works
UEFA seem to revel in making these things as laborious as possible, so while there's literally no reason they couldn't just generate all the fixtures and release them into the wild now it's all computer-generated anyway, we're going to get a very long, drawn out procedure today.
It works like this: they're going to draw out one team at a time using physical balls (leave it), announce who it is, and then show us the fixtures the computer has come up with.
We presume they are doing this 95% to create a sense of ceremony that we're supposed to be impressed by but in reality all just find achingly tedious, and 5% to assuage people who don't understand what 'random' means unless they see a load of balls being swirled around in a plexiglass bowl.
Each side will play two random sides from each pot, including their own pot, for a total of eight games. They will be a mix of home and away games, which will also be randomly determined.
The only element that isn't random is that nobody will be playing any sides from their own country, and nobody will be playing more than two sides from any one country.
English expectations?
Manchester United and Tottenham will both enter the Europa League confident, perhaps even expecting, to go all the way to the final at Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao.
Indeed, with no teams dropping down from the Champions League (and no Sevilla in the Europa League) both United and Spurs are among the strongest sides in the competition. The Red Devils last won the Europa League in 2016/17, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could see this as a great opportunity to land his first piece of silverware - and the club’s first since 2008.
Here are the pots for today:
Pot 1
Roma
Manchester United
Porto
Ajax
Rangers
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lazio
Tottenham Hotspur
Slavia Prague
Pot 2
Qarabag
Galatasaray
Viktoria Plzen
Bodo/Glimt
Union Saint-Gilloise
Dynamo Kyiv
Ludogorets
Midtjylland
Malmo
Pot 3
Real Sociedad
AZ Alkmaar
Braga
Olympiacos
Lyon
PAOK
Fenerbahce
Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
Ferencvaros
Pot 4
Athletic Bilbao
Hoffenheim
Nice
Anderlecht
FC Twente
Beşiktas
FCSB
FC RFS
IF Elfsborg
How to watch along
Not to do ourselves out of a job, because we're sure if you're here for the draw it's because you either love FourFourTwo very deeply (and why wouldn't you) or because you have a reason you can't just watch along.
But if you're in the UK want to have it on in the background, it will be shown on the TNT Sports YouTube channel from 12pm BST.
Just like the Champions League draw, it's all change for the Europa League this time around. Fortunately, we'll be on hand to guide you through the process.
The English representation comes in the form of last season's FA Cup winners Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fifth in the Premier League. Rangers are also in the Europa League - they managed to reach the third qualifying round of the Champions League, but lost 3-1 on aggregate to Dynamo Kiev and thus drop into UEFA's second-tier competition.
It promises to be like no draw we've ever had. This should be fun…
