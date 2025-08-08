FourFourTwo Premier League Season Previews 2025-26

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool, lifts the Premier League trophy after his team's victory in the 2024/25 Premier League

↔︎

We're not far away from the start of the 2025/26 Premier League and all the twists, turns and drama that comes with it.

The transfer market has been going into overdrive as teams look to do battle once again, with some mouthwatering spectacles set to light up the pitch again from August to May.

Read on for FourFourTwo's preview on all 20 Premier League teams in the 2025/26 season...

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka celebrates with Gabriel Martinelli after scoring for Arsenal against Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing second for a third season in a row last year, Arsenal are looking to go one better and finally lift the Premier League title. Preseason has been strong, with several new signings through the door, and now, Mikel Arteta is ready to take his side over the line and lift silverware this season.

FourFourTwo has your complete season preview ahead of the new campaign, with the lowdown on star players, what to expect and predictions of what's to come over the next few months, along with Arsenal's full fixture list, too.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unai Emery's Aston Villa missed out on Champions League football on the final day of last season. After another impressive campaign, in which they qualified for European football, reached the quarter-final of the Champions League, and the semi-final of the FA Cup, they will be looking to continue finishing inside the top six and make a serious play for one of the cups.

FourFourTwo has everything you need for the new term with our season preview. Get the inside scoop on star players, what to look forward to, and our predictions for the coming months.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brentford

Nathan Collins of Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brentford are entering uncharted waters. For the first time in the Premier League they will not be led by Thomas Frank, and Bryan Mbeumo will not be in the squad. They have attempted to negate too much disruption by appointing former set-piece coach Keith Andrews, while they've brought in Caoimhin Kelleher and Jordan Henderson as they look to solidify their mid-table status.

Your essential guide to the new season is here. FourFourTwo brings you the full preview, including key players, team expectations, and our final predictions.

Brighton

Brighton forward Georginio Rutter (Image credit: Getty Images)

This will be Brighton's eighth season in the Premier League and they enter with significant expectations. 18-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas has become their third highest transfer of all-time as they look to push for European football for the second-time in their history.

Ahead of the new campaign, FourFourTwo offers your complete season preview. We've got the lowdown on the biggest stars, what to expect, and a glimpse into our predictions for the next few months.

Burnley

Josh Brownhill of Burnley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Burnley finished second in the Championship last season with 100 points, the most ever for a team in second place, only beaten to the title on goal difference. Across the 46 games, they conceded just 16 goals, but shot-stopper James Trafford has returned to Manchester City. Scott Parker will be hoping they can build on their strong defensive performance and stay up this season.

Get ready for the new season with FourFourTwo's comprehensive preview. We'll give you the scoop on star players and share our predictions for the months ahead.

Bournemouth

Evanilson of Bournemouth (Image credit: Alamy)

,Fresh off the back of their record points tally, Bournemouth will be looking to go one further and reach European football for the first time. Adoni Iroala's side however, will be without much of their defence from last season, including Kepa Arrizabalaga, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez making their task slightly more difficult.

FourFourTwo's new season preview is out now. Dive into our analysis of key players and our predictions for what's to come over the next few months.

Chelsea

Chelsea star Cole Palmer (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Club World Cup champions Chelsea head into the season with lofty expectations. Their impressive performance in America this summer shows their scatter-gun transfer approach has worked and after spending north of £250 million again this summer, the Blues fans will be hoping they can make a serious bid for the title.

And the new season is almost here: FourFourTwo has your complete preview, covering everything from top players to our final predictions.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mood is mixed at Selhurst Park. On the one hand, Oliver Glasner has delivered nothing that any Eagles manager has ever done before and won a trophy: the good feeling isn't going to disappear any time soon, and Crystal Palace fans are hoping to push on up the league – but on the other, the cloud of the European football debacle and what competition they'll be dropped into still lingers.

We've got everything you need to know ahead of the start of a new campaign with our comprehensive season preview, delving into what to look forward to and where Palace will be in another year's time.

Everton

Everton manager David Moyes (Image credit: Alamy)

David Moyes is back at the wheel at Everton and the Toffees are under new ownership, as they look to buck the recent trend of fighting the drop and push on up the league: it's arguably the most exciting time to be on the blue side of Merseyside for quite some time – and that's before you factor in the small matter of a new home.

Find out what to expect from the new campaign: FourFourTwo provides a full season preview, including insights on star players and our predictions for the months ahead.

Fulham

Alex Iwobi of Fulham battles with Yegor Yarmolyuk of Brentford (Image credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Fulham are looking up in the table. Marco Silva has been in charge since 2021 now and with the Cottagers having kept key stars over the summer, now could be the time to mount a serious charge up the Premier League.

FourFourTwo's complete season preview is here to get you ready. We've got the details on top players, what to expect, and a look at our predictions.

Leeds United

Leeds celebrate promotion (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Leeds United are back in the big time – but can they remain there? Things are going to be tough for the Championship winners but after strengthening this summer, they're in a good position to give it a whirl.

Be prepared for what's to come: FourFourTwo offers you a full preview with the lowdown on star players and our predictions for the months to come.

Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Pic Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have refused to stand still. After winning the title last term, big money has been spent on improving Arne Slot's side, as Florian Wirtz joins for a British record fee and two new full-backs join the side.

Are the Reds set for the new season? FourFourTwo has you covered with our complete preview, featuring key players, what's expected, and our predictions.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola instructs his players (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City failed to win the title last year for the first time in five seasons. Now, armed with new recruits across the pitch and newfound fire to get back on top, Pep Guardiola is looking to wrestle back his crown.

FourFourTwo's complete season preview is here to get you hyped for the new campaign. We break down the star players, what you can expect, and our predictions for the months ahead.

Manchester United

Bryan Mbeumo trains with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last season was a generational low for a Manchester United side that finished 15th and lost the Europa League final. There's certainly hope, however, that complete with a new-look frontline, the Red Devils can go again and that boss Ruben Amorim can start to get this side clicking under his system.

Before the new campaign kicks off, check out our full season preview from FourFourTwo. You'll get the inside scoop on top players, what to anticipate, and what we think will happen over the next few months.

Newcastle United

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United may have had a tough summer but they go into the new season having lifted a trophy last term and with Champions League to look forward to. Despite the struggles in the transfer market, Eddie Howe has built a side to be feared on the pitch: and this is a club that will be looking to go even further in their ambitions.

Ready for the new season? FourFourTwo has you covered with our in-depth preview. We give you the lowdown on the players to watch and share our predictions for the coming months.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest celebrate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest bucked all expectations last term with a finish in the European places – and after the unexpected bonus of Europa League football to look forward to, the Tricky Trees are welcoming European football back for the first time in a generation. There's plenty to be excited by.

The new season is just around the corner, and our complete preview is finally here. FourFourTwo gives you the essential details on star players, a rundown of expectations, and a look at our predictions.

Sunderland

Sunderland fans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland's dramatic promotion in the play-offs sees the Black Cats returning to the Premier League and wanting to do far more than make up the numbers: if summer business has anything to go by, they could be about to spring a few surprises, too.

What's in store for the new season? Find out with our complete preview from FourFourTwo. We've got the scoop on key players, what to expect, and our predictions for the months to come.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank (Image credit: Copyright (c) 2025 Shutterstock Editorial. No use without permission.)

Optimism at Tottenham Hotspur is unusually high for a team that only scraped 17th in the table last season: that will be because Thomas Frank has arrived, preseason has been positive and the Europa League triumph last season means that the trophy curse has finally been banished. Now, Spurs can start looking upwards again.

The wait is over: FourFourTwo presents our comprehensive season preview, complete with a close look at the most exciting players and our predictions for the next few months.

West Ham United

West Ham man Tomas Soucek (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United are quietly going about their business this summer and with a highly-rated coach in Graham Potter, they'll be hoping to cause some upsets and return to battling for Europe.

Anticipation is building, and so is our new season preview: FourFourTwo brings you all the essential info on players to watch and our bold predictions for the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wolverhampton Wanderers enjoyed a remarkable turnaround under Vitor Pereira last season – but having lost star players Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha, can the Old Gold expect another campaign like last, or can they push on up the Premier League?

Get a head start on the new campaign with the FourFourTwo season preview: we'll give you a full rundown on the top stars and offer our predictions for the season ahead.