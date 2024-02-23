Europa Conference League draw LIVE: Aston Villa will play Ajax in huge tie

Refresh

First out of the hat… it's Sparta Prague

Liverpool draw Sparta. Tough draw for the Czech side.

Marseille out next.

Marseille will be facing Villarreal. Some European heritage in both clubs, there.

Next out – it's Daniele De Rossi's Roma.

Roma are going to play Brighton & Hove Albion. Tricky tie for the Seagulls, as Roberto De Zerbi returns to Italy.

Benfica out next.

Benfica play Rangers. Tough draw for the Gers.

Freiburg up next.

Freiburg will face off against West Ham United. Again. After facing them in the group stage.

Sporting, now.

Sporting vs Atalanta. Another same-group match-up.

Milan, out next.

AC Milan will be playing Slavia Prague, avoiding Bayer Leverkusen.

John O'Shea confirms Qarabag will play Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen

That lineup in full: Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

Marseille vs Villarreal

Roma vs Brighton

Benfica vs Rangers

Freiburg vs West Ham

Sporting vs Atalanta

Milan vs Slavia Prague

Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen

Some huge ties for the next round – and from a neutral perspective, perhaps the most exciting is Brighton facing off against Roma. Jose Mourinho isn't there anymore but the Seagulls will be playing against Daniele De Rossi for a place in the quarter-finals. This is after having to play European royalty in the form of Marseille and Ajax in the groups.

It's Celtic who are more commonly associated with Lisbon – but now Rangers are heading there. Benfica will face Philippe Clement's side in the next round, in what should be a difficult test for the Glaswegians. The Eagles were Champions League quarter-finalists last season.

With the Conference League places secured last night, check out this Legia Warsaw banner from the play-off round… (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the subject of the Europa Conference League, Chelsea could qualify for it this weekend… and turn down the place (Image credit: Getty Images) It's all explained here by Joe Mewis.

Five minutes until the Conference League draw.

The seeded teams: Lille

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Viktoria Plzen

Fiorentina

PAOK

Fenerbahce

Club Brugge

and… Aston Villa

The unseeded teams: Sturm Graz

Maccabi Haifa

Dinamo Zagreb

Ajax

Molde

Olympiacos

Union Saint-Gilloise

Servette

Kostas Katsouranis is here to present the draw. When asked by Pedro Pinto what he's been impressed with thus far, he simply replies that he hopes a Greek team makes the final. Fair enough.

Servette are out first from the hat (well, the bowl).

Servette plays Viktoria Plzen, the only team to have won all six group stage games. A dark horse, there?

Now for Ajax.

Ajax will play Aston Villa. Oh, boy. What a tie.

Molde out now.

Club Brugge drawn against Molde.

Union Saint-Gilloise, out next.

Union SG play Fenerbahce.

Dinamo Zagreb, next.

Dinamo Zagreb plays against PAOK of Greece.

Sturm Graz, now. Five teams left in the draw.

Sturm Graz plays Lille.

Maccabi Haifa is out next – but because Maccabi Tel Aviv are in the draw, they'll play Fiorentina. That means Olympiacos will play Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The draw in full: Servette vs Viktoria Plzen

Ajax vs Aston Vill

Molde vs Club Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Fenerbahce

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK

Sturm Graz vs Lille

Maccabi Haifa vs Fiorentina

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv