Is Bournemouth vs Wolves on TV? Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

Bournemouth were comprehensively beaten 4-2 by Liverpool last weekend at Anfield

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves as both sides go in search of their first Premier League points of the new season on Saturday.

Bournemouth vs Wolves key info • Date: Saturday 23 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Peacock (USA) | Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Bournemouth have witnessed a flurry of summer exits at the back, and that showed in their opening game of the season at Anfield last weekend.

Andoni Iraola's side were beaten 4-2 by the reigning champions on Merseyside, despite Antoine Semenyo scoring twice to earn those pesky FPL nerds some vital points.

Wolves were equally as frail at the back in their opening game of the new campaign too, as Manchester City strutted their stuff to win 4-0 at Molineux. It could be a long season for the Wanderers, with some pundits suggesting relegation might even be on the cards for Vitor Pereira's men.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth online from anywhere.

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the UK

For those wishing to tune in from the UK,, you will not be able to, due to the archaic 3pm blackout rule.

The irony is you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the US

In the USA, Peacock – the streaming service run by NBC – is exclusively hosting a live stream for Bournemouth vs Wolves.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in Australia

Fans down under can watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the Premier League through Stan Sport.

Watch Bournemouth vs Wolves from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Bournemouth vs Wolves: Match Preview

Bournemouth have quite the uphill task to prove outside doubters wrong this season, especially after huge exits across the board.

The latest of those saw Dango Outtara move to Brentford in a deal worth £42m, which follows departures for Dean Huijsen, Kepa, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi.

On the bright side, winger Ben Doak has joined from Liverpool for £25m, and the Scotland international will provide another option.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli is another who has been touted with a move to the south coast too in recent days, with Philip Billing potentially moving to Ipswich Town.

Wolves too proved their campaign may be tricky, especially with Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri out of sight.

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen started the game against Manchester City last weekend, but even his future looks to be called into question with Newcastle United having now enquired about the 25-year-old.

Defender Jackson Tchatchoua arrived from Verona this week to add some further muscle at the back, whilst there is also talk that Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is of keen interest.

Whatever happens, Wolves will have to continue plugging the gaps left by numerous summer exits before the summer deadline on September 1.

Saturday's clash at the Vitality does, in our eyes, have all the makings of an entertaining affair, with both sides bidding to register their first points of the new season.

Bournemouth vs Wolves: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

The feeling from us here at FourFourTwo is that Wolves could edge this one, despite having been hammered by Pep Guardiola's men last weekend. The Wanderers did win this fixture on the south coast last season, and who knows, maybe lightning will strike once more on Saturday afternoon.