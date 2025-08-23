Levante vs Barcelona live streams: How to watch Saturday's La Liga clash

Watch Levante vs Barcelona as the La Liga champions and leaders look to continue their strong start to the season today, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Levante vs Barcelona key information • Date: Saturday, 23 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET • Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia • TV & Streaming: Disney+ (UK), ESPN+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Levante are newly promoted to La Liga, and so are very much the underdogs against the defending champions and current league leaders.

Barcelona's 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend put them top after one round of fixtures, and they'll be looking to inflict similar damage here.

With 92 goals from these sides' past 23 meetings – an average of 3.8 goals per match – we might be in for some more drama, with the last encounter in April 2022 producing a memorable 3-2 win for Barcelona thanks to a 92nd-minute winner.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Levante vs Barcelona live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Saturday.

Watch Levante vs Barcelona in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Barcelona play Levante through Disney+.

Watch La Liga on Disney+ In a new move for the 2025/2026 La Liga season, Disney+ is showing one match every week in the Saturday night slot, this week being Levante vs Barcelona. Plans start from £4.99 per month.

Watch Levante vs Barcelona in the US

In the USA, ESPN holds the right to broadcast La Liga, which includes Levante vs Barcelona on Saturday.

The game will be shown on ESPN Deportes and the ESPN+ streaming platform.

Watch every La Liga game on ESPN+ In the USA, ESPN+ has live streams for every single La Liga fixture in the 2025/2026 season. Plans start from $11.99 per month.

How to watch Levante vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans down under can watch Levante vs Barcelona in La Liga through beIN SPORTS.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Levante for free?

You can watch Levante vs Barcelona for free in Azerbaijan, where Idman TV has the rights to the game, streaming live on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Levante vs Barcelona from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

FourFourTwo's prediction

Levante 0-3 Barcelona

Barcelona flew out of the traps against Mallorca last week and we can see a similarly one-sided affair with plenty of goals once again.