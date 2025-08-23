Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United: Live streams, TV info and preview for Premier League clash

Arsenal began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win over Manchester United last weekend

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United as both sides look to continue their winning starts to the new Premier League campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Leeds United key information • Date: Saturday 23 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30am ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), NBC, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Mikel Arteta will be pleased with his side's winning start at Old Trafford - but the Gunners were pushed all the way by a much-improved Manchester United on MD1.

Riccardo Calafiori's header was the only difference at the Theatre of Dreams, as Arsenal kept yet another clean sheet. Viktor Gyokeres caught the flak for his sub-par performance, but with Kai Havertz now out injured, time is ticking for the Swede to get off the mark and silence those critics.

Leeds United made it a welcome return to England's top flight on Monday Night Football, beating Everton 1-0 in front of a packed-out Elland Road crowd. Lukas Nmecha notched the only goal from the spot, and Daniel Farke will want more of the same if his side are to avoid the drop this season.

Read on for all the details on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Leeds online from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United in the UK

In the UK, Arsenal against Leeds United will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

TV viewers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while online viewers will also find it broadcast on the same channel via Sky Go.

Coverage starts at 4pm BST on Saturday.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With more games than ever this season (215 in the Premier League and heaps more in the EFL), Sky Sports has a strong offering for football fans in the UK.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United in the US

In the USA, NBC will be showing Arsenal vs Leeds United. Telemundo will be showing the game in Spanish.

The Arsenal vs Leeds United live stream will be available on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds United in Australia

Fans down under can watch Arsenal vs Leeds United via Stan Sport.

Stan Sport took over from Optus Sport as the broadcaster for all 380 Premier League games this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month.

Watch Arsenal vs Leeds United from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money," say Tom's Guide, and who are we to disagree? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and it's available with a money-back guarantee and a big discount!

Arsenal vs Leeds United: Match Preview

Arsenal's start at the Theatre of Dreams had plenty to discuss, especially given Ruben Amorim's side dominated the ball for most of the encounter.

Bukayo Saka was particularly quiet, and Gyokeres looked like a shell of the striker we saw tear it up in the UEFA Champions League over the past two seasons.

At the back, however, the Gunners never seemed to get out of second gear, with David Raya tested on a couple of occasions, dealing with most efforts from Manchester United with relative ease.

Eberechi Eze's rumoured arrival from Crystal Palace adds extra edge to Saturday night's clash with Leeds: could the England international make his debut this weekend?

Leeds were impressive in their win over Everton, with the Elland Road faithful roaring them over the line on Monday night.

Farke has also added former AC Milan forward Noah Okafor to his ranks this week, with the Swiss international penning a four-year deal in West Yorkshire.

Patrick Bamford's future continues to look bleak, with the Whites expected to be busy right up until the transfer deadline on September 1.

James Justin is still of interest from Leicester City, with Jayden Bogle needing some extra cover in what is expected to be a gruelling season for the Whites.

But tests won't come much harder than Arsenal on Saturday evening, in what could be an all-action Premier League contest.

Arsenal vs Leeds United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Leeds United

Arsenal are a formidable force on home soil, and we here at FourFourTwo can't envisage anything other than a home win for Arteta's men. Eze's addition adds further attacking flair, and the Whites may struggle to contain Arsenal's key men if they grab an early foothold in the game.