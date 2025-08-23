Is Brentford vs Aston Villa on TV? Live streams, preview, where to watch Premier League fixture

Watch Brentford vs Aston Villa as Unai Emery's men head for west London without former Bees defender Ezri Konsa.

Brentford vs Aston Villa key information • Date: Saturday, 23 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brentford and Aston Villa both endured bumpy introductions to the new Premier League season. Villa came through relatively unscathed, but the Bees were smoked out by a 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

New manager Keith Andrews will be looking for a response from his team but there's much to worry about at the Gtech in the wake of some significant summer departures. Villa fluffed their lines in a goalless draw with Newcastle United and they look to their record Premier League scorer Ollie Watkins to topple his old team on their own turf.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Brentford vs Villa online from anywhere.

Can I watch Brentford vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Brentford vs Aston Villa is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Brentford vs Aston Villa in the US

In the USA,Brentford vs Aston Villa will be broadcast by cable TV channel USA Network.

No cable? No problem. You can use a cord-cutting streaming service to get all the channels online. FourFourTwo recommends using Sling, as the cheapest provider that carries USA Network.

Get 50% off your first month with Sling To watch USA, you'll need Sling Blue, which starts from $45.99 a month, but right now you can get your first month for half price!

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Can I watch Brentford vs Villa for free?

You can watch Brentford vs Villa for free on Idman TV in Azerbaijan. Coverage is geo-restricted.

There are no other dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game.

Watch Brentford vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Brentford vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview

In each the last two seasons, all three promoted teams have been relegated from the Premier League. It's not a healthy trend but it's been a godsend for some of the top division's more listless clubs.

That's not how you'd describe Thomas Frank's Brentford but a summer of upheaval explains why the Bees are among the favourites for the drop this season.

They could prove the bookies wrong yet again, but with Frank gone along with Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Mark Flekken, Brentford might be hoping none of the promoted teams hit their groove.

Brentford will also be without Yoane Wissa as the striker seeks to push through a transfer to Newcastle United. If ever there was a Premier League club in need of leadership, Brentford might be it. Step forward, 35-year-old Jordan Henderson.

It's been an unnerving summer for the Bees but they have thus far held on to Mikkel Damsgaard, who found his feet in the Premier League last season, and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Caoimhin Kelleher has come in to replace Flekken after leaving champions Liverpool and ex-Bournemouth forward Dango Ouattara is in line for his Brentford debut.

Konsa will miss out against his former club after he was sent off in Villa's opener against Newcastle, a largely dismal stalemate that even managed to produce a rather boring red card.

Unai Emery could shuffle the pack in midfield to allow Boubacar Kamara to deputise at the back alongside Tyrone Mings or Pau Torres, potentially bringing Donyell Malen or Evann Guessand into the starting line-up with Youri Tielemans returning to midfield.

Villa couldn't muster a single shot on target in the first half against the Magpies and Emery's top priority on Saturday will be to address the root cause of that: an ugly outbreak of profligacy in possession.

This has been a surprisingly spicy fixture on occasion in recent years, with Watkins in particular coming in for some forthright opinions from the first few rows.

Ben Mee's departure and Konsa's absence should help to take the edge off but these are two teams who will be eager to jumpstart their seasons.

Brentford vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 1-3 Aston Villa

Villa were poor in their first game of the season and Emery will have his players fired up for another crack after a false start.