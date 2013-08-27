Bent suffers recurring crab-related Aston Villa nightmare

Darren Bent has revealed he is suffering from a recurring nightmare in which he's still an Aston Villa player, and hundreds of tiny crabs emerge from the ground and attack him.

“It’s upsetting beyond words,” the Fulham loanee, who scored on his debut against Arsenal at the weekend, told Back of the Net. “It’s the same every night: I’m at the training ground, and everything’s going pretty well when I see this churning in the ground around me. Then I realise I’m still an Aston Villa player.

“Oh, and then the crabs come out of the ground and eat me, and nobody can hear my screams. But I’ve usually woken up in horror well before this point.”

Aston Villa chairman Randy Lerner is also understood to be suffering from a similar nightmare in which Bent shows up in his office every Friday at 5pm and leaves with £60,000.