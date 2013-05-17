Celta fans hope seafood survival plan can help their team avoid the drop



Read on to find out how a bit of mussel (ahem) may help Celta Vigo...



Saturday

Getafe (9th) v Valencia (5th) - 18.00 (local time)

Those sneaky little monsters. A week or two back, La Liga Loca predicted Valencia would squeeze into fourth spot even though Real Sociedad were going great guns at the time, with a five point lead over the Mestalla men. The blog was hoping it would be wrong. Unfortunately, La Real taking just one point from a possible six has seen Valencia move level on points, but with an inferior head-to-head record. Sociedad's most recent setback came close to midnight on Monday, when Granada snuck in with a late equaliser against the Basque side in a 2-2 draw.

That kicked off much a hullabaloo in the household of excitable Valencia striker, Jonas GonÃÂ§alaves. The forward admitted that he Ã¢ÂÂcelebrated the Granada goal as well. I was watching it at home with some people, and really went through the mill. Bit by bit the chances of playing in the Champions League are going up,Ã¢ÂÂ chirped the cheery Brazilian.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Granada (16th) v Osasuna (15th) - 20.00

If one or both of these two sides opt for living a little dangerously and going for a win to put them on a very handy 39 points mark, this could be a tasty tie. If the two clubs opt to play safe then it could be a dismal goalless draw. LLL is going to try to be a positive about the inevitable 0-0 on Saturday evening, after a promise from Osasuna striker Kike Sola. Ã¢ÂÂIf we start at a great pace from the first minute, itÃ¢ÂÂs going to be harder for Granada,Ã¢ÂÂ noted the Pamplona poacher.

LLL Prediction - Draw (of the goalless variety)

Sevilla (8th) v Real Sociedad (4th) - 22.00

With La Real apparently running out of steam, with just five points picked up from the last 12 available, the mental focus from the club has had to change from Ã¢ÂÂwe deserve to be this high up the table with three games to goÃ¢ÂÂ, to Ã¢ÂÂweÃ¢ÂÂre lucky to be this high, so letÃ¢ÂÂs not panic and turn into big blouses and blow itÃ¢ÂÂ.

Ã¢ÂÂWe would have signed up to be in this spot with our eyes closed,Ã¢ÂÂ announced Xabi Prieto on the deal he would have taken at the beginning of the season.

Meanwhile back at the ranch in the city of Seville, Unai Emery is still dreaming of a European qualification spot. The Sevilla boss will also need to focus on keeping hold of JesÃÂºs Navas, who is reportedly being hunted by Manchester City. The rumours strengthened when the previously home-sick footballer told TV station, La Sexta, on Thursday that Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm ready for everything. You want to keep on developing and chasing titles because you get used to such great things, but I am happy here,Ã¢ÂÂ was the assurance from the wantaway winger.

LLL Prediction - Away win



Sunday

Levante (13th) v Rayo Vallecano (10th) - 12.00

This is the most meaningless match of the round due its mid-table nature, but who cares! Levante is all about match-fixing stories these days. After an aborted attempt last week, Sergio Ballesteros spoke to the media about the past few weeks which has been very Ã¢ÂÂhe-said, she-saidÃ¢ÂÂ over the Levante 0-4 Deportivo result from April 13th.

Ã¢ÂÂThe captain of Levante is not for sale,Ã¢ÂÂ roared the burly defender. He was underlining the fact he would never take money to lose a game, rather than discussing his transfer value. Which would be small. Ballesteros also spoke about the dressing room bust-up during half-time of the Deportivo game, when team-mate JosÃÂ© Barkero reportedly questioned Ballesteros' commitment to the cause.

Ã¢ÂÂHe told me after that he didnÃ¢ÂÂt know why he did it,Ã¢ÂÂ revealed the stopper, who is studying the idea of legal action against Barkero for besmirching his good name. Either way, Ballesteros has not been having the happiest of times of late. Ã¢ÂÂTwo bad weeks, IÃ¢ÂÂve not slept much. IÃ¢ÂÂm very sad,Ã¢ÂÂ lamented the Levante captain.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Deportivo (18th) v Espanyol (11th) - 17.00

Having already played this weekendÃ¢ÂÂs fixture, the week before last, Celta Vigo will be sitting out the round hoping clubs like Espanyol can do them a bit of a favour by beating their relegation rivals. To help lubricate this process, a Celta supporters club will be offering an incentive to the footballers of Espanyol (and Athletic Bilbao, who face Zaragoza). That incentive is a kilo of mussels for a victory.

Ã¢ÂÂThey have to win the games, no other result will do,Ã¢ÂÂ warned Belermo Dios, the fanclub president. Ã¢ÂÂWe canÃ¢ÂÂt give them bonuses, whatÃ¢ÂÂs more thereÃ¢ÂÂs a crisis and no money. We want to give typical products of the region,Ã¢ÂÂ said Dios, on CeltaÃ¢ÂÂs salty seafood plan for survival.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Real Zaragoza (17th) v Athletic Bilbao (14th) - 19.00

Hooray! The old San MamÃÂ©s may be deconstructed after this season, but the famous arch spanning one of the stands will be saved. The construction company performing the work have set aside enough budget to safely dismantle it, with the arch to be plonked somewhere in the city of Bilbao at a later date.

But onto football topics. Athletic want three points from this match to make things a little easier at the end of the season. Zaragoza would like three points to avoid getting relegated. This has left Athletic midfielder Ander Herrera in a bit of a tug-of-love situation, given the match sees him facing his boyhood heroes and former employers. Ã¢ÂÂClearly, itÃ¢ÂÂs not just another game for me. If thereÃ¢ÂÂs a team I would like to stay up, as well as ours, itÃ¢ÂÂs Zaragoza for all theyÃ¢ÂÂve given me.Ã¢ÂÂ

Should Herrera pop up with a winner, will we be seeing the saddest Ã¢ÂÂnot celebrating, not celebratingÃ¢ÂÂ of them all?

LLL Prediction - Home win

Barcelona (1st) v Valladolid (12th) - 21.00

Kill joys gotta...er...kill joy. The Barcelona players were clearly in good spirits (nudge, nudge) on Monday's title-celebrating bus tour of the city. Good for them, thought the blog. However, local council busy-body Joan Colom, a bigwig in the health department, moaned that the footballers enjoying themselves in a pleasing manner on a summerÃ¢ÂÂs evening gave Ã¢ÂÂa negative image", adding: "It doesnÃ¢ÂÂt help anyone."

"ItÃ¢ÂÂs an anecdote and should stay that way - the tour was a success," was the stern response from club spokesman, Toni Freixa.

The other news in BarÃÂ§a, aside from the small matter of Leo Messi probably missing the rest of the season, is the rumour that VÃÂ­ctor ValdÃÂ©s will be sold over the summer, rather than being allowed to run down his contract. Oh, thereÃ¢ÂÂs also Pedro admitting that the current campaign wasnÃ¢ÂÂt one of his best. Ã¢ÂÂSome seasons you bring more and some you bring less. This year, I brought a lot less,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted the gloomy Canary Islander.

LLL Prediction - Home win

Monday

Mallorca (20th) v Betis (7th) - 22.00

Poor Mallorca have to wait until the witching hour on Monday night for their match up against Real Betis. Although there may be a few butterflies in the bellies because of this, the Mallorca players can pass the time by reading a copy of Betis boss Pepe MelÃ¢ÂÂs second book, The Path to the Great Beyond, set to be launched on May 24. Funnily enough, thatÃ¢ÂÂs where Mallorca are heading if this particular match isnÃ¢ÂÂt won.

Ã¢ÂÂThe Holy Father, Islamic Terrorists and the Sevilla Derby are the ingredients of this explosive novel,Ã¢ÂÂ gushes website, AndalucÃÂ­a CrÃÂ­tica on a book that is sure to be on LLL's summer reading list.

LLL Prediction - Draw

