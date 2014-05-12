Champagne-drenched Pellegrini still not thinking about title

His team sealed their second championship in three years on Sunday with a 2-0 win over West Ham, prompting wild celebrations throughout City's traditional heartlands of Moss Side and Abu Dhabi.

But Pellegrini has warned against getting carried away, insisting that there is still a lot of work to be done before the celebrations can begin.

"There's the end-of-season dinner to plan," he told FourFourTwo, "and my wife and I have been talking about booking our summer holidays since February, and if we don't do it soon the flights will cost a fortune.

"It's the job of you journalists to write about the title, but I have other things to think about," he added. "Like, how am I going to get the champagne stains out of this suit?"

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard, captain of second-placed Liverpool, has refused to give up hope of lifting the Premier League trophy this season.

He said: "This title race has had so many twists and turns, it wouldn't surprise me to learn than they added up the points wrong, or that Joe Hart was never registered properly, or that City got to play Norwich more times than we did.

"It's essential we keep believing, and pay no attention to the pundits, the odds, or reality."

At the wrong end of the table, Cardiff City boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised that his squad won't give up on playing in the Premier League next season, but possibly for teams that aren't Cardiff City.