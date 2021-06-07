Do YOU want to train with Trent Alexander-Arnold?

If you’ve ever wondered how footballers fuel themselves for 90 minutes or longed to find out their training secrets then we may have found the answers to all of your burning questions.

The Red Bull Pro Hub is a platform that has been designed to give you access to the training regimes, nutrition strategies and cutting edge insights from Red Bull’s roster of world-class athletes.

The aim is for you to find out what they do on a daily basis and then apply it to your own game so you can reach your own sporting potential and maybe even follow in their footsteps.

One of the stars revealing their sporting secrets on The Red Bull Pro Hub is Liverpool and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold. He’s revealed all about his training, nutrition and matchday routine so you can add his tips to your own game.

The 22-year-old also reveals the story of his rise from being scouted at the age of six to making his debut aged 18 and the sacrifices he and his family have made along the way.

There is also a glimpse of the future as Alexander-Arnold discusses the secret project he’s undertaken with Red Bull that he believes will take his game to the next level.

Since the start of 2021, the right-back has been working with American sports vision expert Dr Daniel Laby. “Vision is important to every part of the game but when you’re picking a pass you need to be able to see the whole pitch and which players are making runs,” he says.

Until now, Alexander-Arnold has kept his work a secret. “I’m not sure there are any other footballers who do visual training and I’ve kept it to myself because I wanted to get a headstart on everyone else,” he says.

Red Bull are also giving you the chance to train like Trent and even win a training session with the England star. All you have to do is head over to The Red Bull Pro Hub and undergo the same three vision tests the defender took part in at the beginning of his vision training.

The winners will then be selected from those entrants with the best scores, while you’ll also be able to see how your scores compare to the defender’s and the rest of your competitors.

But beating Alexander-Arnold will be no easy feat. He’s spent the past three months training his eyes four times a week for 45-60 minutes a day and already appears to be reaping the benefits.

“It’s helped me to identify space and paint a picture of what’s going to happen in a few seconds time, judging other people’s movements and just being able to see things a little bit quicker,” he says.