You Ask The Questions: Marcelo answers YOUR questions

You Ask The Questions returns – and it's Marcelo this time, who'll be answering readers' questions.
In every issue of FourFourTwo magazine, we ask someone from the football world to answer our readers in You Ask The Questions, the feature that gets you closer to those in the game.
And this time, it's Marcelo, the former Real Madrid and Brazil icon.
Get to the comments to chat to Marcelo in You Ask The Questions
Marcelo is one of the most decorated players of modern times, having won five Champions League and six La Liga titles during a 16-year stint at Real Madrid, when he pulled on the famous shirt more than 500 times.
Touted as the heir-apparent to fellow Selecao icon Roberto Carlos, Marcelo would go on to become one of the greatest left-backs of all time, earning 58 Brazil caps where he was often found marauding down the left-hand side.
Marcelo kicked off his career with Fluminense in 2005, with his impressive early performances turning heads at the Bernabeu, as Real Madrid spent €8million to bring him over to Europe in January 2007.
He would quickly establish himself in the first-team and soon began stacking up trophies.
In 2021, he was handed the captain’s armband, making him the club’s first foreign skipper since 1904 and would leave the Spanish capital after 15 years at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, having lifted 25 trophies with the club.
A five-month stint at Olympiacos followed before an emotional return to Fulminenese in February 2023 and would help his side win the Copa Libertadores before hanging up his boots in February of this year.
On the international front, Marcelo was a mainstay throughout the 2010s, playing in two World Cups and winning silver and bronze Olympic medals at the 2012 and 2008 Games, respectively.
With a slew of individual honours and achievements, Marcelo is one of the game’s most important players in recent years - and will have plenty of tales to tell.
As ever, we're across social, too, if you'd like to ask Marcelo a question via X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.