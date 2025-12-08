You Ask The Questions: Marcelo answers YOUR questions

You Ask The Questions returns – and it's Marcelo this time, who'll be answering readers' questions.

In every issue of FourFourTwo magazine, we ask someone from the football world to answer our readers in You Ask The Questions, the feature that gets you closer to those in the game.

And this time, it's Marcelo, the former Real Madrid and Brazil icon.

Marcelo is one of the most decorated players of modern times, having won five Champions League and six La Liga titles during a 16-year stint at Real Madrid, when he pulled on the famous shirt more than 500 times.

Touted as the heir-apparent to fellow Selecao icon Roberto Carlos, Marcelo would go on to become one of the greatest left-backs of all time, earning 58 Brazil caps where he was often found marauding down the left-hand side.

Marcelo won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcelo kicked off his career with Fluminense in 2005, with his impressive early performances turning heads at the Bernabeu, as Real Madrid spent €8million to bring him over to Europe in January 2007.

He would quickly establish himself in the first-team and soon began stacking up trophies.

In 2021, he was handed the captain’s armband, making him the club’s first foreign skipper since 1904 and would leave the Spanish capital after 15 years at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, having lifted 25 trophies with the club.

A five-month stint at Olympiacos followed before an emotional return to Fulminenese in February 2023 and would help his side win the Copa Libertadores before hanging up his boots in February of this year.

On the international front, Marcelo was a mainstay throughout the 2010s, playing in two World Cups and winning silver and bronze Olympic medals at the 2012 and 2008 Games, respectively.

Marcelo began and finished his career at Fluminense in Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a slew of individual honours and achievements, Marcelo is one of the game’s most important players in recent years - and will have plenty of tales to tell.

As ever, we're across social, too, if you'd like to ask Marcelo a question via X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or Instagram.