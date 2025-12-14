‘It was Cole’s idea to play twice in a day. He cleared it with Pep and wanted to play. He was brilliant and made no mention of sharing a pitch with Rodri and Phil Foden’ Why Cole Palmer played twice in one day

Cole Palmer once played two games in one day

There are few better sights in football than watching a young player who is playing just as they would in the school yard, with an expressive, care-free abandon that delights the fans and bamboozles the opposition.

Fans of a certain vintage would point to Paul Gascoigne’s Italia 90 appearances, while a young Wayne Rooney carried this spirit into his early Three Lions performances at Euro 2004.

The most recent example of this genre in English football over the past few years has been Cole Palmer, whose exhilarating performances for Manchester City, Chelsea and England have made him one of the best players to watch in world football.

The day Palmer turned out twice for Manchester City

Palmer left City for Chelsea in 2023 (Image credit: Getty)

Palmer’s love for getting out on the grass and expressing himself is clear to see, and this is backed up by an anecdote from one of his former youth team coaches at Manchester City.

“He was splitting his time between us and the seniors – training with Pep’s side but getting proper game time with us,” explains ex-City youth team coach Brian Barry-Murphy, who is now boss at League One Cardiff City.

Brian Barry-Murphy was a former youth team coach of Palmer's (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Sometimes when young players are getting that first taste of senior action, their focus can wane when they come back down, but that was never the case with Cole.”

Proof of that came in October 2021. After coming off the bench to make just his second Premier League appearance, in the last minute of a 3pm home win against Burnley, he jumped at the chance to get some more minutes in.

Palmer would quickly get changed before dashing over the road to score a hat-trick against Leicester U23s in a game that kicked off at 7.30pm.

“That was Cole’s idea, by the way,” smiles Barry-Murphy. “He’d cleared it all with Pep beforehand.

Pep Guardiola gave Palmer the nod to follow up a first-team appearance with an U23s match (Image credit: Alamy)

“He knew he’d only get a couple of minutes with the first team and he wanted to play. He was brilliant that night, we won it 5-0, and you wouldn’t have known he’d just been sharing a pitch with Rodri and Phil Foden.

“He made no mention of it.”