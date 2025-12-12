Quickfire Quiz 10: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

90 seconds on the clock. 10 football questions to answer. We're back with another Quickfire Quiz.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

You've smashed our latest Quickfire Quiz. Ready to step up to a whole different level? We've gathered some of our trickiest brainteasers that we know you'll enjoy too, all available courtesy of Kwizly. Let's see what you've really got.

FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz asks you to name 100 club and country crests from all over the world of football, and we have an equally difficult quiz about unique Premier League nationalities.

Our Premier League spot the ball recalls 10 famous and infamous moments in England's top flight. Maybe it's because you're a Londoner that you'll enjoy our London derby quiz focused on Arsenal and Chelsea.

We're also off to Bavaria to ask you to name Bayern Munich's top 25 Champions League appearance makers, and to the jungle for a laugh as well.

We also have specific Arsenal quizzes, Chelsea quizzes, Liverpool quizzes and Manchester United quizzes, as well as an especially difficult challenge to name the Premier League players with the most appearances for a single club.

Have you tried FourFourTwo's Dating Game? Our daily challenge asks you to guess the year of a significant football event in six tries or fewer. Don't forget to sign up for the newsletter to get more quizzes direct to your inbox daily.