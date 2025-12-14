How to watch Brentford vs Leeds: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Super Sunday Premier League clash
The Bees host Leeds in the Premier League - here's how to tune in
Watch Brentford vs Leeds United today for a Super Sunday Premier League clash, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Sunday, 14 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET
• Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Brentford have lost two in a row, against Arsenal and Spurs, and will be hoping to get some points back on the board as they host one of the newly-promoted sides in Leeds.
Daniel Farke's men are in the relegation conversation but come into this game having beaten Chelsea and drawn with Liverpool, so confidence will be a high and a win would take them just a point away from their opposition in the table.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Leeds online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Brentford vs Leeds in the UK
Brentford vs Leeds is part of Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage, being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.
Watch Brentford vs Leeds in the US
Brentford vs Leeds is being shown in the States by USA Network.
If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.
How to watch Brentford vs Leeds in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Leeds through Stan Sport.
You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.
Watch Brentford vs Leeds from anywhere
What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Brentford vs Leeds: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Brentford 2-2 Leeds
We can see goals in it, and we can also see a determined Leeds continuing their recent form with what would be another valuable point on the road.
