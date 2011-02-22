The FFT Photo Awards: Grounds & Behind The Scenes
There's a reason they call it the beautiful game. Last year, FourFourTwo invited fans and professional photographers to capture the beautiful game in all its glory. The judging panel included FourFourTwo editor David Hall and picture editor Jeff Beasley, plus multi-award-winning photographer David Pultney and former England player turned keen photographer Graeme Le Saux. Here are some of the best we received in the Behind The Scenes and Grounds & Venues categories.
The winner of the Behind The Scenes category...
English ref Howard Webb and assistants Darren Cann and Mike Mullarkey lead out Brazil and Chile at the Ellis Park Stadium
Winner Paul Gilham Location Johannesburg, South Africa
The winner of the Grounds & Venues category...
Doncaster and Spurs get a technicolour welcome to the Keepmoat Stadium ahead of their Carling Cup tie
Winner Alex Livesey Location Doncaster
