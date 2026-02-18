Watch Club Brugge vs Atletico today as the UEFA Champions League play-off games begin, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.

Club Brugge hosts Atletico at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off tie.

The two sides were separated by only three points in the standings, with Atletico earning just one more win than their opponents in the league-phase table.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Club Brugge vs Atletico online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is there a free live stream for Club Brugge vs Atletico?

Club Brugge vs Atletico will be live-streamed for free with English commentary in Ireland on Virgin Media Play.

In Ireland, Virgin Media Play will show four Champions League games a week with English commentary, including Club Brugge vs Atletico. All you need is a simple account and you'll be good to go — no subscription required.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Atletico in the UK

Club Brugge vs Atletico will be shown on TNT Sports 3 with kick-off set for 20:00 GMT in the UK on Wednesday evening.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

SEE ALSO | FourFourTwo's Champions League Predictor: Tell us the results of every UCL fixture and get on our leaderboard

Watch Club Brugge vs Atletico in the US

Club Brugge vs Atletico will be shown on Paramount+ in the United States.

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

SEE ALSO | Champions League power rankings: 10 favourites to lift Europe's biggest prize in 2025/26

How to watch Club Brugge vs Atletico in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Club Brugge vs Atletico live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Watch Club Brugge vs Atletico from anywhere

Those away from home looking to stream the action on TNT Sports or Paramount Plus can now do so with a VPN.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks everything

🎁 Free Amazon Gift Card (up to £50)

Club Brugge vs Atletico: Preview

Club Brugge head into this European contest in good form, having won four of their last five in all competitions.

Ivan Leko’s men have all been decent at home in Europe so far this term, with two wins, one draw and one defeat from four league-phase matches.

Beating Marseille 3-0 in their last outing in the Champions League means Atletico will have to be on their toes to the Belgian side's threat.

The big downside is that they could be without Dani van den Heuvel and Lynnt Audoor, with both players considered doubtful for this game.

SEE ALSO | Champions League TV guide

Atletico Madrid are 4th in La Liga at present and trail league leaders Barcelona by a whopping 15 points after 24 games.

Diego Simeone's men arrive in Belgium looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga at the weekend.

That result followed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, highlighting just how inconsistent they have been across the season so far.

Losing 2-1 to Bodo/Glimt in their final league-phase outing, Atleti will have to be much better if they are to yield a first-leg advantage.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Club Brugge 1-2 Atletico

We are predicting a narrow win for the Spanish side in Bruges, with Ademola Lookman to grab a goal for his new side.