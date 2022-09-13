FIFA 23: Premier League player ratings revealed

By Mark White
published

FIFA 23 ratings are dropping, with Premier League stars ranked

FIFA 23's top 25 Premier League players
(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23's top-rated Premier League stars have been revealed – and there's little surprise with some of the players who find themselves at the top.

Players' ratings matter across the game. While a star's card is most often seen in Ultimate Team, the same player will also have the same rating across Seasons, Career Mode and even just friendlies. 

Is your favourite Premier League star in the top 25? 

FIFA 23: The top 25 Premier League players

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the Pre-Season friendly match between Manchester City and Club America at NRG Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is the Premier League's best player in FIFA 23 (Image credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images)

FIFA 23 ratingPlayerClubPosition
91Kevin De BruyneManchester CityCM
90Mohamed SalahLiverpoolRW
90Virgil van DijkLiverpoolCB
90Cristiano RonaldoManchester UnitedST
89Son Heung-minTottenham HotspurLW
89CasemiroManchester UnitedCDM
89Alisson BeckerLiverpoolGK
89Harry KaneTottenham HotspurST
89EdersonManchester CityGK
89N'Golo KanteChelseaCDM
88Erling HaalandManchester CityST
88Joao CanceloManchester CityLB
88Ruben DiasManchester CityCB
88Bernardo SilvaManchester CityCAM
87FabinhoLiverpoolCDM
87RodriManchester CityCDM
87Andrew RobertsonLiverpoolLB
87Kalidou KoulibalyChelseaCB
87Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB
87Hugo LlorisTottenham HotspurGK
87David De GeaManchester UnitedGK
86Edouard MendyChelseaGK
86Aymeric LaporteManchester CityCB
86Raheem SterlingChelseaLW
86Riyad MahrezManchester CityRW
GET THE GAME

The EA FIFA 23 cover, featuring Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe

(Image credit: EA)

PREORDER NOW Buy FIFA 23 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

FIFA 23's best Premier League player is Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. No real shock? He's the only star to ply their trade in England with a 91-rating – along with four other players across the game. 

Unsurprisingly, the top 25 in the Premier League all belong to Big Six clubs, with Arsenal the only side not to have a player rated that highly. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo make up the rest of the 90-rated Premier League stars. 

The most improved players on the game have also been revealed.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1