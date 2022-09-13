FIFA 23: Premier League player ratings revealed

FIFA 23's top-rated Premier League stars have been revealed – and there's little surprise with some of the players who find themselves at the top.

Players' ratings matter across the game. While a star's card is most often seen in Ultimate Team, the same player will also have the same rating across Seasons, Career Mode and even just friendlies.

Is your favourite Premier League star in the top 25?

FIFA 23: The top 25 Premier League players

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City is the Premier League's best player in FIFA 23 (Image credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images)

FIFA 23 rating Player Club Position 91 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 90 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 90 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United ST 89 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur LW 89 Casemiro Manchester United CDM 89 Alisson Becker Liverpool GK 89 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur ST 89 Ederson Manchester City GK 89 N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 88 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 88 Joao Cancelo Manchester City LB 88 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 88 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CAM 87 Fabinho Liverpool CDM 87 Rodri Manchester City CDM 87 Andrew Robertson Liverpool LB 87 Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea CB 87 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87 Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur GK 87 David De Gea Manchester United GK 86 Edouard Mendy Chelsea GK 86 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB 86 Raheem Sterling Chelsea LW 86 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City RW

FIFA 23's best Premier League player is Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. No real shock? He's the only star to ply their trade in England with a 91-rating – along with four other players across the game.

Unsurprisingly, the top 25 in the Premier League all belong to Big Six clubs, with Arsenal the only side not to have a player rated that highly. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo make up the rest of the 90-rated Premier League stars.

The most improved players on the game have also been revealed.