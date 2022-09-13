FIFA 23: Premier League player ratings revealed
FIFA 23's top-rated Premier League stars have been revealed – and there's little surprise with some of the players who find themselves at the top.
Players' ratings matter across the game. While a star's card is most often seen in Ultimate Team, the same player will also have the same rating across Seasons, Career Mode and even just friendlies.
Is your favourite Premier League star in the top 25?
FIFA 23: The top 25 Premier League players
|FIFA 23 rating
|Player
|Club
|Position
|91
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|90
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|90
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|90
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|ST
|89
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LW
|89
|Casemiro
|Manchester United
|CDM
|89
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|89
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|89
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|88
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|ST
|88
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|LB
|88
|Ruben Dias
|Manchester City
|CB
|88
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|87
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|CDM
|87
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|87
|Andrew Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|87
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Chelsea
|CB
|87
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|GK
|87
|David De Gea
|Manchester United
|GK
|86
|Edouard Mendy
|Chelsea
|GK
|86
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|86
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|LW
|86
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|RW
FIFA 23's best Premier League player is Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne. No real shock? He's the only star to ply their trade in England with a 91-rating – along with four other players across the game.
Unsurprisingly, the top 25 in the Premier League all belong to Big Six clubs, with Arsenal the only side not to have a player rated that highly. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo make up the rest of the 90-rated Premier League stars.
The most improved players on the game have also been revealed.
