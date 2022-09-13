Revealed! FIFA 23's 25 most improved players

By Mark White
published

FIFA 23 is out soon – and these players have received a rating boost and then some

Ranked! FIFA 23's 25 most improved players
(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 drops very soon, with the top 25 most improved players on the game now released. 

Whether players have a breakout season or move to a club that begins to showcase their true ability, there are always rating rises to look forward to ahead of the game. This season is no different, with a plethora of Europe's top stars now more accurately rated than in FIFA 22.

Is your favourite player in the top 25? 

FIFA 23: The 25 most improved players

Hugo Ekitike of Paris Saint-Germain looks o during the Ligue 1 match between FC Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Beaujoire on September 03, 2022 in Nantes, France.

Hugo Ekitike of Paris Saint-Germain is the most improved player in FIFA 23 (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

FIFA 23's 25 most improved players
ImprovementPlayerClubPositionFIFA 22 ratingFIFA 23 rating
+15Hugo EkitikeParis Saint-GermainST6176
+14Tino LivramentoSouthamptonRB6175
+13Warmed OmariStade RennaisCB6275
+12VitinhaParis Saint-GermainCM6779
+12Nicolo CasaleLazioCB6476
+12Fran NavarroGil Vicente FCST6375
+11Castello LukebaOlympique LyonnaisCB6576
+10
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia DortmundCB7282
+10Wilfried SingoTorinoRWB6676
+10Djed SpenceTottenham HotspurRWB6575
+10Georginio RutterTSG 1899 HoffenheimST6575
+9Pierre KaluluMilanCB6978
+9Patrick WimmerVfL WolfsburgRM6776
+9Josip SutaloDinamo ZagrebCB6675
+9Malo GustoOlympique LyonnaisRB6675
+8Aaron RamsdaleArsenalGK7482
+8David RaumRB LeipzigLWB7381
+8Piero HincapieBayer 04 LeverkusenLB7078
+8Deniz UndavBrighton & Hove AlbionST6977
+8Hugo DuroValencia CFST6977
+8Davide FrattesiSassuoloCM6977
+8
Kouadio Manu Kone
Borussia MonchengladbachCM6977
+8Anthony GordonEvertonLM6775
+8Jacob RamseyAston VillaCM6775
+8Ansgar KnauffEintracht FrankfurtRM6775
GET THE GAME

The EA FIFA 23 cover, featuring Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe

(Image credit: EA)

PREORDER NOW Buy FIFA 23 from Amazon (opens in new tab)

FIFA 23's most improved award goes to new PSG wonderkid Hugo Ekitike. The French forward has soared a whopping 15 rating points from the last game. 

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento is next on the list, having been rated 14 points better than this time last year. Fellow Premier League stars Djed Spence, Aaron Ramsdale, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Ramsey are all within the top 25, too. 

The top-rated Premier League stars have also been revealed. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1