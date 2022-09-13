Revealed! FIFA 23's 25 most improved players
FIFA 23 is out soon – and these players have received a rating boost and then some
FIFA 23 drops very soon, with the top 25 most improved players on the game now released.
Whether players have a breakout season or move to a club that begins to showcase their true ability, there are always rating rises to look forward to ahead of the game. This season is no different, with a plethora of Europe's top stars now more accurately rated than in FIFA 22.
Is your favourite player in the top 25?
FIFA 23: The 25 most improved players
|Improvement
|Player
|Club
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|FIFA 23 rating
|+15
|Hugo Ekitike
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|61
|76
|+14
|Tino Livramento
|Southampton
|RB
|61
|75
|+13
|Warmed Omari
|Stade Rennais
|CB
|62
|75
|+12
|Vitinha
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CM
|67
|79
|+12
|Nicolo Casale
|Lazio
|CB
|64
|76
|+12
|Fran Navarro
|Gil Vicente FC
|ST
|63
|75
|+11
|Castello Lukeba
|Olympique Lyonnais
|CB
|65
|76
|+10
Nico Schlotterbeck
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|72
|82
|+10
|Wilfried Singo
|Torino
|RWB
|66
|76
|+10
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham Hotspur
|RWB
|65
|75
|+10
|Georginio Rutter
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
|ST
|65
|75
|+9
|Pierre Kalulu
|Milan
|CB
|69
|78
|+9
|Patrick Wimmer
|VfL Wolfsburg
|RM
|67
|76
|+9
|Josip Sutalo
|Dinamo Zagreb
|CB
|66
|75
|+9
|Malo Gusto
|Olympique Lyonnais
|RB
|66
|75
|+8
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|GK
|74
|82
|+8
|David Raum
|RB Leipzig
|LWB
|73
|81
|+8
|Piero Hincapie
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|LB
|70
|78
|+8
|Deniz Undav
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ST
|69
|77
|+8
|Hugo Duro
|Valencia CF
|ST
|69
|77
|+8
|Davide Frattesi
|Sassuolo
|CM
|69
|77
|+8
Kouadio Manu Kone
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|CM
|69
|77
|+8
|Anthony Gordon
|Everton
|LM
|67
|75
|+8
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|CM
|67
|75
|+8
|Ansgar Knauff
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|RM
|67
|75
FIFA 23's most improved award goes to new PSG wonderkid Hugo Ekitike. The French forward has soared a whopping 15 rating points from the last game.
Southampton full-back Tino Livramento is next on the list, having been rated 14 points better than this time last year. Fellow Premier League stars Djed Spence, Aaron Ramsdale, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Ramsey are all within the top 25, too.
The top-rated Premier League stars have also been revealed.
