Revealed! FIFA 23's 25 most improved players

FIFA 23 drops very soon, with the top 25 most improved players on the game now released.

Whether players have a breakout season or move to a club that begins to showcase their true ability, there are always rating rises to look forward to ahead of the game. This season is no different, with a plethora of Europe's top stars now more accurately rated than in FIFA 22.

Is your favourite player in the top 25?

FIFA 23: The 25 most improved players

Hugo Ekitike of Paris Saint-Germain is the most improved player in FIFA 23 (Image credit: Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

FIFA 23's 25 most improved players Improvement Player Club Position FIFA 22 rating FIFA 23 rating +15 Hugo Ekitike Paris Saint-Germain ST 61 76 +14 Tino Livramento Southampton RB 61 75 +13 Warmed Omari Stade Rennais CB 62 75 +12 Vitinha Paris Saint-Germain CM 67 79 +12 Nicolo Casale Lazio CB 64 76 +12 Fran Navarro Gil Vicente FC ST 63 75 +11 Castello Lukeba Olympique Lyonnais CB 65 76 +10 Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund CB 72 82 +10 Wilfried Singo Torino RWB 66 76 +10 Djed Spence Tottenham Hotspur RWB 65 75 +10 Georginio Rutter TSG 1899 Hoffenheim ST 65 75 +9 Pierre Kalulu Milan CB 69 78 +9 Patrick Wimmer VfL Wolfsburg RM 67 76 +9 Josip Sutalo Dinamo Zagreb CB 66 75 +9 Malo Gusto Olympique Lyonnais RB 66 75 +8 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal GK 74 82 +8 David Raum RB Leipzig LWB 73 81 +8 Piero Hincapie Bayer 04 Leverkusen LB 70 78 +8 Deniz Undav Brighton & Hove Albion ST 69 77 +8 Hugo Duro Valencia CF ST 69 77 +8 Davide Frattesi Sassuolo CM 69 77 +8 Kouadio Manu Kone Borussia Monchengladbach CM 69 77 +8 Anthony Gordon Everton LM 67 75 +8 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa CM 67 75 +8 Ansgar Knauff Eintracht Frankfurt RM 67 75

FIFA 23's most improved award goes to new PSG wonderkid Hugo Ekitike. The French forward has soared a whopping 15 rating points from the last game.

Southampton full-back Tino Livramento is next on the list, having been rated 14 points better than this time last year. Fellow Premier League stars Djed Spence, Aaron Ramsdale, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Ramsey are all within the top 25, too.

The top-rated Premier League stars have also been revealed.