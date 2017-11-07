ICYMI: Fenerbahce U17 defender somehow escapes red card for horrendous tackle against Galatasaray

With Galatasaray leading 2-0 after 29 minutes thanks to Mustafa Kapi's brace, tempers were clearly boiling over among the Fenerbahce ranks.

As such, Gurkan Baaskan decided he would make his presence felt by launching studs towards a flying Galatasaray winger's kneecap.

Baaskan thought he knew what was coming as he walked away from the incident – but somehow, the referee only brandished a yellow card.

A lucky boy, sure... but Fenerbahce still lost 2-0.

