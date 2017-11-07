Glentoran U18s score a wonder goal Manchester City would be proud of

Glentoran put St Oliver Plunkett FC to shame in an U18 NIBFA National League game at Seaview in North Belfast.

The Northern Irish youth team produced some superbly fluid tiki-taka move with the goalkeeper clearly adopting tactics employed by the likes of Ederson and Manuel Neuer.

The build-up reached its conclusion when fellow 15-year-old Barry Baggley deftly flicked the ball - as if he was Andres Iniesta - into the path of Magee who smashed his effort home from a tight angle.

You'll want to watch this one from start to finish.

Not bad from Magee considering it was his U18s debut.

