Glentoran U18s score a wonder goal Manchester City would be proud of
Glentoran's 15-year-old Benji Magee caps off a flowing 20-pass move with a superb half-volley.
Glentoran put St Oliver Plunkett FC to shame in an U18 NIBFA National League game at Seaview in North Belfast.
The Northern Irish youth team produced some superbly fluid tiki-taka move with the goalkeeper clearly adopting tactics employed by the likes of Ederson and Manuel Neuer.
The build-up reached its conclusion when fellow 15-year-old Barry Baggley deftly flicked the ball - as if he was Andres Iniesta - into the path of Magee who smashed his effort home from a tight angle.
You'll want to watch this one from start to finish.
Not bad from Magee considering it was his U18s debut.
SEE ALSO...
- Reading's Fara Williams scores incredible goal from kick-off against Arsenal
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic snubs protocol to present former club Malmo with Swedish league trophy
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.