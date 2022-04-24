Jorginho's penalty record: how many spot-kicks has he missed for Chelsea?

Jorginho provoked rage among Chelsea fans on Sunday after hitting a terrible penalty straight at West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski with the scores level on 86 minutes.

The Italy midfielder is usually considered to be a cool customer from the penalty spot, but when he gets things wrong from 12 yards out, it does not look good.

It appeared as if the breakthrough would finally arrive as Craig Dawson fouled Romelu Lukaku and a penalty was awarded, with the West Ham defender also given his marching orders.

But Jorginho hit a weak effort straight at Fabianski, leading to groans at Stamford Bridge and huge criticism for the player from fans on social media.

Overall, Jorginho's penalty record for Chelsea remains good. The Brazil-born midfielder has netted 24 penalties in matches for the Blues (not including shootouts) and missed just four times.

Previous misses came in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool, a 4-0 win over FK Krasnodar and a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal (all in 2020-21).

The 30-year-old has also been known to miss in shootouts, as he did last summer for Italy against England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

For Chelsea, he has scored six of his seven penalties in shootouts, although his sole miss was a costly one as it came in the EFL Cup final loss to Manchester City in 2018-19.

Against West Ham on Sunday, his blushes were spared as Christian Pulisic grabbed a last-minute winner to make his miss inconsequential in the end, but Chelsea fans might still want to look away the next time he steps up to take a penalty.