Quiz! Can you name Chelsea's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers?

By
published

Chelsea are surprise league chasers this season, but they’re not new to a goal or two

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal with Noni Madueke during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Aston Villa FC at Stamford Bridge on December 01, 2024 in London, England
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates

Chelsea can justifiably lay claim to some of the best forwards the Premier League has ever seen, and FourFourTwo have cooked up a quiz to test your knowledge of their top scorers.

They won’t all be from the frontline though, as the west London club have a habit of finding goals from across the squad.

Whisper it quietly around some of their former strikers, but even a defender has managed to climb into this list.

Chelsea's top Premier League scorer managed to net 147 goals in the competition, and wasn’t a striker either, with 27 goals enough to get inside their top 20 towards the bottom of the rankings.

Some of these answers will jump straight out at you, but others may require a little more thinking time.

Don’t ponder too long, however, as you only have five minutes to name the 20 players who have scored the most Premier League goals for Chelsea.

Smashed it? Or was it a tough day at the office? Whatever your score, be sure to tweet it to @FourFourTwo and get your mates involved to see who comes out on top.

