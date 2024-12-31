Quiz! Can you name Chelsea's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers?

Chelsea can justifiably lay claim to some of the best forwards the Premier League has ever seen, and FourFourTwo have cooked up a quiz to test your knowledge of their top scorers.

They won’t all be from the frontline though, as the west London club have a habit of finding goals from across the squad.

Whisper it quietly around some of their former strikers, but even a defender has managed to climb into this list.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name every club Chelsea have played in Europe since 2000?

Chelsea's top Premier League scorer managed to net 147 goals in the competition, and wasn’t a striker either, with 27 goals enough to get inside their top 20 towards the bottom of the rankings.

Some of these answers will jump straight out at you, but others may require a little more thinking time.

Don’t ponder too long, however, as you only have five minutes to name the 20 players who have scored the most Premier League goals for Chelsea.

Smashed it? Or was it a tough day at the office? Whatever your score, be sure to tweet it to @FourFourTwo and get your mates involved to see who comes out on top.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can’t see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues for 2024/25?

Quiz! Can you name every England player to have featured under Lee Carsley?

Quiz! Can you guess the FFT cover star?

Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?