Nottingham Forest v Newcastle live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest v Newcastle live stream? We've got you covered. Nottingham Forest v Newcastle is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Two teams battling at opposite ends of the table go head-to-head on Friday night when Nottingham Forest welcome Champions League-chasing Newcastle United to the City Ground.

Forest are on a five-match winless run and lost 3-1 to Spurs last time out, leaving them just two points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle finally got back to winning ways by beating Wolves 2-1, ending a run of five games without victory in all competitions and putting them four points outside the top four with two games in hand over Spurs.

Eddie Howe’s men triumphed in their first meeting of the season, when Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson were on target in a 2-0 win for Newcastle in August.

Kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Chiekhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna and Willy Boly are close to returning after various injury problems, but Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulio Biancone and Dean Henderson are out for Forest.

Newcastle will be without Emil Krafth through injury and Joelinton through suspension, while Schar is a doubt with a head knock.

Form

Nottingham Forest: LDLDL

Newcastle United: WLLLD

Stadium

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle will be played at The City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle kick-off is at 8.00pm GMT on Friday 17 March. It is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab) in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and will let you watch.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.