Opta Stats Zone Prem Notes: Gritty City, emphatic Latics and epic Vidic

Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea



Frank Lampard has only failed to score with 5 of his last 35 Premier League penalties (a conversion rate of 86%).

David Silva created 8 goalscoring chances, the joint-most by a player in a single Premier League game this season Ã¢ÂÂ but James Milner completed more passes in the attacking third (27 out of 38 to Silva's 21 out of 26).

Manchester City conceded 20 of the 25 fouls in this game.

Newcastle United 4-2 Southampton



Moussa Sissoko has been involved in 5 goals in his 4 Premier League appearances (3 goals, 2 assists).

Only two goalkeepers have registered an assist in the Premier League this season. Both play for Newcastle and both have been for Papiss Cisse goals (the other was Tim Krul v Everton on January 2).

Mathieu Debuchy attempted the most tackles in the PL this weekend (7); he also topped this game's lists of aerial duels, fouls committed and fouls conceded.

Newcastle converted 40% of their chances this weekend, the best rate in the division.

Southampton had the game's top five passers (Cork, Yoshida, Schneiderlin, Hooiveld, Clyne).

Southampton are yet to win in the Premier League this season when Morgan Schneiderlin has scored (D2 L2).

Rickie Lambert has now been involved in 16 of SouthamptonÃ¢ÂÂs goals this season (12 scored, 4 assisted).

Southampton have thrown away 27 points from winning positions this season, more than any other side.



Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa



Jack Wilshere made a division-high 92 passes this weekend.

Arsenal have made 14 errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season; more than any other side.Ã¢ÂÂ¨The Gunners have scored 10 goals in the final 10 minutes of Premier League games this season Ã¢ÂÂ only Reading (11) have netted more in this period.

Arsenal made 7 of the 18 through balls played in the Premier League this weekend.

Norwich City 2-1 Everton

Leon Osman's opening goal ended Everton's run of four hours and nine minutes without a Premier League away goal.

Everton had 15 attempts, but only 3 were on target (10 were off-target and 2 blocked); by contrast, Norwich got 5 of their 10 attempts on target.

Robert Snodgrass attempted a division-high 9 crosses in this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 16 if you include corners.

Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Manchester United



Ryan Giggs has scored in two successive Premier League appearances for the first time since August 2010.

Since August 2009, Nani has assisted more goals than any other player in the Premier League (32).

QPR have scored only 4 goals in their last 10 Premier League games.

Chris Samba had 3 headed shots, more than any other PL player this weekend.

Stephane Mbia made 8 interceptions, while Nemanja Vidic completed 12 clearances (out of 17) Ã¢ÂÂ both weekend league highs.

Reading 0-3 Wigan Athletic



Arouna KonÃÂ© has scored 4 goals in his last 5 Premier League appearances.

Jean Beausejour has now assisted 6 goals for Wigan in the Premier League this season Ã¢ÂÂ no Wigan player has ever assisted more in a single PL campaign.

This is the first time that Maynor Figueroa has both scored and assisted a goal in a Premier League game.

Wigan made 661 passes vs Reading, more than any other side this weekend.

Reading didn't get a single shot on target.

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland

Romelu Lukaku has scored 9 goals in 12 Premier League starts for West Brom this season.

Lukaku had 4 shots on target in this game, more than any other player in the PL this weekend.

WBA had the most headed shots this weekend: 5.

StÃÂ©phane Sessegnon attempted 13 dribbles this weekend, more than any other player.

Fulham 1-0 Stoke City

Stoke misplaced 107 passes in this game, more than any other club this weekend.

After keeping 8 clean sheets in their previous 13 Premier League matches, Stoke have now conceded in 9 consecutive league games.

Jonathan Walters is the first player to miss two penalties in the Premier League this season.

