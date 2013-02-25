Opta Stats Zone Prem Notes: Gritty City, emphatic Latics and epic Vidic
Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea
- Frank Lampard has only failed to score with 5 of his last 35 Premier League penalties (a conversion rate of 86%).
- David Silva created 8 goalscoring chances, the joint-most by a player in a single Premier League game this season Ã¢ÂÂ but James Milner completed more passes in the attacking third (27 out of 38 to Silva's 21 out of 26).
- Manchester City conceded 20 of the 25 fouls in this game.
Newcastle United 4-2 Southampton
- Moussa Sissoko has been involved in 5 goals in his 4 Premier League appearances (3 goals, 2 assists).
- Only two goalkeepers have registered an assist in the Premier League this season. Both play for Newcastle and both have been for Papiss Cisse goals (the other was Tim Krul v Everton on January 2).
- Mathieu Debuchy attempted the most tackles in the PL this weekend (7); he also topped this game's lists of aerial duels, fouls committed and fouls conceded.
- Newcastle converted 40% of their chances this weekend, the best rate in the division.
- Southampton had the game's top five passers (Cork, Yoshida, Schneiderlin, Hooiveld, Clyne).
- Southampton are yet to win in the Premier League this season when Morgan Schneiderlin has scored (D2 L2).
- Rickie Lambert has now been involved in 16 of SouthamptonÃ¢ÂÂs goals this season (12 scored, 4 assisted).
- Southampton have thrown away 27 points from winning positions this season, more than any other side.
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa
- Jack Wilshere made a division-high 92 passes this weekend.
- Arsenal have made 14 errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season; more than any other side.Ã¢ÂÂ¨The Gunners have scored 10 goals in the final 10 minutes of Premier League games this season Ã¢ÂÂ only Reading (11) have netted more in this period.
- Arsenal made 7 of the 18 through balls played in the Premier League this weekend.
Norwich City 2-1 Everton
- Leon Osman's opening goal ended Everton's run of four hours and nine minutes without a Premier League away goal.
- Everton had 15 attempts, but only 3 were on target (10 were off-target and 2 blocked); by contrast, Norwich got 5 of their 10 attempts on target.
- Robert Snodgrass attempted a division-high 9 crosses in this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 16 if you include corners.
Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Manchester United
- Ryan Giggs has scored in two successive Premier League appearances for the first time since August 2010.
- Since August 2009, Nani has assisted more goals than any other player in the Premier League (32).
- QPR have scored only 4 goals in their last 10 Premier League games.
- Chris Samba had 3 headed shots, more than any other PL player this weekend.
- Stephane Mbia made 8 interceptions, while Nemanja Vidic completed 12 clearances (out of 17) Ã¢ÂÂ both weekend league highs.
Reading 0-3 Wigan Athletic
- Arouna KonÃÂ© has scored 4 goals in his last 5 Premier League appearances.
- Jean Beausejour has now assisted 6 goals for Wigan in the Premier League this season Ã¢ÂÂ no Wigan player has ever assisted more in a single PL campaign.
- This is the first time that Maynor Figueroa has both scored and assisted a goal in a Premier League game.
- Wigan made 661 passes vs Reading, more than any other side this weekend.
- Reading didn't get a single shot on target.
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland
- Romelu Lukaku has scored 9 goals in 12 Premier League starts for West Brom this season.
- Lukaku had 4 shots on target in this game, more than any other player in the PL this weekend.
- WBA had the most headed shots this weekend: 5.
- StÃÂ©phane Sessegnon attempted 13 dribbles this weekend, more than any other player.
Fulham 1-0 Stoke City
- Stoke misplaced 107 passes in this game, more than any other club this weekend.
- After keeping 8 clean sheets in their previous 13 Premier League matches, Stoke have now conceded in 9 consecutive league games.
- Jonathan Walters is the first player to miss two penalties in the Premier League this season.
