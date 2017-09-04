Pepe gets nasty elbow to the face from Hungary's Tamas Priskin

Ex-Real Madrid defender Pepe, who is now a fully subscribed member of the #ComeToBesiktas revolution, is no stranger to the dark arts - or more specifically, 'exaggerating' an opponent's challenge.

But this time the 34-year-old had every right to feel aggrieved after being on the receiving end of Tamas Priskin's flailing elbow.

As the two challenged for an aerial duel in Sunday night's 2018 World Cup qualifier, Priskin lodged his elbow into Pepe's nose and was unsurprisingly sent off for his troubles.

Priskin's 30th-minute red card summed up a physical contest in Budapest where Hungary committed twice the amount of fouls as Portugal (14 to 7).

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. emerged 1-0 winners thanks to Andre Silva's 48th-minute tap-in... assisted by CR7, of course.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com