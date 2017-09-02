Alex Hunter goes global in latest FIFA 18 trailer of The Journey

LA, Paris, Munich, Madrid and even Brazil… EA’s latest trailer takes Alex Hunter across the world, featuring a whole new cast of stars including Thierry Henry, Antoine Griezmann and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Journey was introduced in FIFA 17, where Hunter made his name progressing through the ranks in England. This year he’s set to take the world by storm - the trailer promises intriguing transfer storylines and even bigger matches.

EA also tease James Harden’s role within the game - The Houston Rockets star looks to introduce Hunter to LA and MLS.

FIFA 18 is released on September 29 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Sick days at the ready!

