Prem Notes: Determined Man City, devastating Man U, dominant Tottenham

Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City

⢠Man City committed more fouls than any other team this weekend â 17.

⢠David Silva created 8 goalscoring chances, more than any other player.

⢠Pablo Zabaleta made 12 tackles, winning possession with 9 of them.

⢠Man City have won all 13 of the Premier League matches that Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez have started together.

⢠Man City have won 20 and drawn one of the 21 Premier League games in which Sergio Aguero has found the net.

⢠Newcastle have now conceded 9 headed goals in the Premier League this season â more than any other side.

Liverpool 1-3 Aston Villa

⢠73% of VillaâÂÂs 15 PL goals this season (11) have come from strikers â a higher proportion than any other side.

⢠VillaâÂÂs conversion rate of 27% was the best in the PL this weekend.

⢠20% of VillaâÂÂs passes were long, the highest % in the PL this weekend.

⢠Liverpool put in 37 crosses this weekend, more than any other side (plus 7 corners). They also produced 37 in the same fixture last season.

⢠Since 2000, Liverpool have conceded 3 or more goals in just 6 Premier League home games; 3 of these have been against Aston Villa.

⢠Of all Premier League goalkeepers to have made at least 20 saves this season, Pepe Reina has the lowest saves-to-shots ratio (59.6%).

⢠Aston VillaâÂÂs starting XI on Saturday had the youngest (average age) theyâÂÂve ever fielded in a PL match and is the youngest seen in the Premier League this season so far â 23 years, 309 days old.

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

⢠Wayne Rooney has 7 goals and 7 assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

⢠Nobody completed more passes than Rooney's 46 (out of 54); 10 different United players completed more than Sunderland's most successful passer, Craig Gardner (29/38).

⢠Robin van Persie has scored 60 goals in his 72 Premier League appearances since the start of 2011.

⢠Manchester United have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Norwich City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

⢠All of NorwichâÂÂs last 5 wins at Carrow Road have been by a one-goal margin.

⢠Wigan have conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 7 Premier League games.

⢠Wigan conceded only 4 fouls, the fewest by any team this weekend.

⢠Norwich had the best offside trap of the weekend, catching the Latics too advanced on 6 occasions.

⢠Maynor Figueroa misplaced more passes than any other PL player this weekend: 21.

Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Fulham

⢠Fulham have won none of their last 7 Premier League London derbies (W0 D3 L4) since beating QPR last February.

⢠Fulham only managed 9 touches in the opposition box.

⢠The visitors won possession with only 3 of their 9 tackles in this match.

Stoke City 1-1 Everton

⢠The Potters have conceded only 3 goals at home in the league this season, fewer than any other club in the Premier League or Football League.

⢠Nikica Jelavic conceded 6 fouls, more than any other Premier League player this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Swansea City

⢠Tottenham had 29 shots today; only Everton 31 (v Swansea) & Newcastle 32 (v Swansea) have had more this season.

⢠The ball was in play for 71 mins 20 seconds, only 9 PL matches have had a higher figure this season.

⢠TottenhamâÂÂs pass completion rate of 89% is their best in a PL game this season.

⢠Swansea have conceded 6 goals from indirect free kicks this season, more than any other team.

⢠Kyle Walker created 6 goalscoring chances in this game.

⢠Swansea were the only team not to have a shot on target this weekend.

⢠Tottenham completed 87% of their passes in the opposition half; the PL average this weekend was 73%.

⢠Tottenham made 39 interceptions in this game, the most by a PL team in a single game since the 2009-10 season.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United

⢠West Brom have kept 8 clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League home matches.

⢠West Brom have now gone more than 5 hours without scoring a goal in the Premier League.

⢠West HamâÂÂs pass completion of 65.9% was their lowest of the season and the sixth worst figure in the Premier League this season.

⢠The Hammers were the only team to complete fewer than half of their passes in the final third this weekend (49%).

⢠Carlton Cole made 11 flick-ons, a weekend PL high.

