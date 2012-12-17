Prem Notes: Determined Man City, devastating Man U, dominant Tottenham

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester City

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Man City committed more fouls than any other team this weekend Ã¢ÂÂ 17.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ David Silva created 8 goalscoring chances, more than any other player.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Pablo Zabaleta made 12 tackles, winning possession with 9 of them.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Man City have won all 13 of the Premier League matches that Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez have started together.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Man City have won 20 and drawn one of the 21 Premier League games in which Sergio Aguero has found the net.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Newcastle have now conceded 9 headed goals in the Premier League this season Ã¢ÂÂ more than any other side.

Liverpool 1-3 Aston Villa

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ 73% of VillaÃ¢ÂÂs 15 PL goals this season (11) have come from strikers Ã¢ÂÂ a higher proportion than any other side.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ VillaÃ¢ÂÂs conversion rate of 27% was the best in the PL this weekend.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ 20% of VillaÃ¢ÂÂs passes were long, the highest % in the PL this weekend.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Liverpool put in 37 crosses this weekend, more than any other side (plus 7 corners). They also produced 37 in the same fixture last season.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Since 2000, Liverpool have conceded 3 or more goals in just 6 Premier League home games; 3 of these have been against Aston Villa.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Of all Premier League goalkeepers to have made at least 20 saves this season, Pepe Reina has the lowest saves-to-shots ratio (59.6%).

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Aston VillaÃ¢ÂÂs starting XI on Saturday had the youngest (average age) theyÃ¢ÂÂve ever fielded in a PL match and is the youngest seen in the Premier League this season so far Ã¢ÂÂ 23 years, 309 days old.

Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Wayne Rooney has 7 goals and 7 assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Nobody completed more passes than Rooney's 46 (out of 54); 10 different United players completed more than Sunderland's most successful passer, Craig Gardner (29/38).

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Robin van Persie has scored 60 goals in his 72 Premier League appearances since the start of 2011.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Manchester United have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League matches.

Norwich City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ All of NorwichÃ¢ÂÂs last 5 wins at Carrow Road have been by a one-goal margin.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Wigan have conceded 2 or more goals in each of their last 7 Premier League games.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Wigan conceded only 4 fouls, the fewest by any team this weekend.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Norwich had the best offside trap of the weekend, catching the Latics too advanced on 6 occasions.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Maynor Figueroa misplaced more passes than any other PL player this weekend: 21.

Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Fulham

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Fulham have won none of their last 7 Premier League London derbies (W0 D3 L4) since beating QPR last February.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Fulham only managed 9 touches in the opposition box.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ The visitors won possession with only 3 of their 9 tackles in this match.

Stoke City 1-1 Everton

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ The Potters have conceded only 3 goals at home in the league this season, fewer than any other club in the Premier League or Football League.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Nikica Jelavic conceded 6 fouls, more than any other Premier League player this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Swansea City

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Tottenham had 29 shots today; only Everton 31 (v Swansea) & Newcastle 32 (v Swansea) have had more this season.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ The ball was in play for 71 mins 20 seconds, only 9 PL matches have had a higher figure this season.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ TottenhamÃ¢ÂÂs pass completion rate of 89% is their best in a PL game this season.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Swansea have conceded 6 goals from indirect free kicks this season, more than any other team.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Kyle Walker created 6 goalscoring chances in this game.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Swansea were the only team not to have a shot on target this weekend.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Tottenham completed 87% of their passes in the opposition half; the PL average this weekend was 73%.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Tottenham made 39 interceptions in this game, the most by a PL team in a single game since the 2009-10 season.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 West Ham United

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ West Brom have kept 8 clean sheets in their last 13 Premier League home matches.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ West Brom have now gone more than 5 hours without scoring a goal in the Premier League.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ West HamÃ¢ÂÂs pass completion of 65.9% was their lowest of the season and the sixth worst figure in the Premier League this season.

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ The Hammers were the only team to complete fewer than half of their passes in the final third this weekend (49%).

Ã¢ÂÂ¢ Carlton Cole made 11 flick-ons, a weekend PL high.

