Premier pub ammo: Torres and Pienaar reborn, Spurs break set-piece duck

Chelsea 6-1 QPR

John Terry's 27th top-flight goal brings him only one behind Ian Harte in the list of Premier League goalscoring defenders Ã¢ÂÂ but second-placed Harte still lags 10 behind top man David Unsworth (38).

Chelsea's tally of 30 shots (including blocks) is the second-highest of any team in the PL this season. The only team to top it was Fulham with 31 when they lost 3-1 at home to Spurs in November Ã¢ÂÂ the Cottagers' only success that day coming via an own goal.

Fernando Torres has scored seven goals in 14 matches in all competitions under Roberto Di Matteo, compared to five in 49 under the previous two bosses at Chelsea. His compatriot Juan Mata now has the joint-most assists in the PL this term (13).



Tottenham 2-0 Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers became the first team since West Brom v Man City in December 2004 not to attempt a single shot (including blocked shots). Up the other end, Kyle Walker scored TottenhamÃ¢ÂÂs first goal from a set piece in the PL this season: before his free-kick, they were the only team yet to score from one (direct or indirect). Conversely, only Aston Villa (23) have conceded more set-piece goals than Blackburn (22) this term.

Spurs' midfield partnership complemented each other perfectly. Sandro won 11 tackles, the highest in a PL game this season (yellow crosses on the screen below; green diamonds are interceptions). Luka Modric completed 103 passes in this game, the most by a PL player this weekend.



Everton 4-0 Fulham

Only Emmanuel Adebayor has provided more assists in a single PL game this season (four, v Newcastle in February) than Steven Pienaar's three against Fulham. Steven Pienaar has had a hand in 10 PL goals for Everton in 11 games (three goals and seven assists), compared to just one assist and no goals in 10 appearances for Tottenham.



Stoke City 1-1 Arsenal

The Potters scored with their only shot on target of the first half (they only managed two in the entire 90 minutes). In total, 39% of StokeÃ¢ÂÂs goals this season have been headers, a league-high proportion.



Sunderland 2-2 Bolton Wanderers

Nicklas Bendtner has been involved in six of SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs last 10 PL goals (five goals and one assist). Sunderland have scored a league-high five goals from direct free-kicks this season.



Swansea City 4-4 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won 15 points from losing positions this season; only Arsenal (20) have gained more. Swansea have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches.

Wigan Athletic 4-0 Newcastle United

Victor Moses netted the earliest brace of the season in this match, both of his goals coming in the first 15 minutes.

