Quiz! Can you name every ex Tottenham man to win a trophy between 2008 and 2025?

Football quiz time – and if you'll indulge us, Tottenham fans, this is the last time you'll see this meme.

The Lilywhites' last trophy – a League Cup in 2008 – marked a trophy drought that would last 17 long years, which is enough for anyone… not least those who came and went.

It was a long-running joke online, that some of the best players in the world would leave N17 to win Champions Leagues and Premier Leagues elsewhere – even Championships and play-offs with a curse that seemed to weigh heavy on the shoulders of England captains and multi-million pound signings.

Well, now that it's over in style, Spurs fans can celebrate – and today's quiz is a look back at all that's come in between two triumphs, as in a timespan of just 12 minutes, we want you to name all 61 players and managers who, between the years of 2008 and 2025, won silverware after departing Tottenham.

All trophies included from non-league to the World Cup – though we're looking for any player who actually played a league minute while wearing white.

Surely even diehards will be thrilled to know that such criteria in today's Tottenham quiz rules out the likes of John Bostock, Tomislav Gomelt, Simon Dawkins, Paul-Jose Mpoku, Tomas Pekhart and Bongani Khumalo, who between them lifted trophies as varied as the South African Cup, Lithuanian Supercup, National League play-offs and Polish Ekstraklasa.

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo – and we'll see you again in a few years time when do this exact same quiz with Arsenal, right Spurs fans?

