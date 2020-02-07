ProChance: the exciting football project giving promising players another opportunity to make it pro

Not everything works out the first time around. With the right attitude, application and ability, however, you might just get the second chance you deserve.

That’s certainly the belief at ProChance, whose mission is simple: getting talented young players into professional football by offering them invaluable opportunities they might have otherwise lost for good.

The fledgling project was set up by head coach Liam Sutcliffe in 2019, but has already arranged professional trials in England and Scotland for a clutch of its brightest stars.

Between March and August 2020, ProChance are holding six one-day showcases for out-of-contract, undiscovered talents in the key age groups of U15 to U19. There, players will have the chance to impress in front of key decision-makers from pro clubs around the UK and Europe. ProChance are especially keen to work with players born from January to August – typically, the ‘late bloomers’ – and to provide a home for those who need to re-energise after their release from pro club academies.

Upon arrival for the showcase matches, players will be met by members of the ProChance team and be given a briefing of what to expect from their day. After that, players will take part in a fixture against a professional academy side.

In December, Sutcliffe took his A squad to Huddersfield for a valuable match – described as “another scouting arm for us” by Terriers head of academy recruitment, Emyr Humphries. ProChance’s project brings the type of players that the Championship side are looking for, right to their door.

The only way into a ProChance football showcase event – and the chance of a pro contract – is through their assessment process. Events take place around the UK with selected talent, and only the best will be chosen.

ProChance are actively looking for the next player who is capable of earning a contract at a pro club. If you think you’ve got what it takes, or know someone in such a position, fill in the form here now. Register now* and be first to hear when the next showcase event is coming to your area. Your journey might only be getting started.

For more information, head to www.yourprochance.com

* Please note: this is not a physical event; you are signing up to be notified about dates for upcoming assessment days and showcase events.

Late-blooming/second chance XI:

K. Schmeichel, Tyrone Mings, Marco Materazzi, Max Kilman, Stuart Pearce, N’Golo Kante, Declan Rice, Riyad Mahrez, Franck Ribery, Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright, Jamie Vardy