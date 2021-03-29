Quiz! Can you name every country Harry Kane has scored against?

Five minutes on the clock, 33 nations to guess.

With a goals to game ratio of 0.63, Harry Kane is destined to become England's top scorer one day - providing he plays enough games.

And at the age of 27, as the captain of his country, one would assume that Kane will get the opportunities over the next few years. Kane's record is better than the likes of Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton - the last two record scorers, who both managed a goal almost every other game.

In fact, the only player above Kane in terms of goals to games is Jimmy Greaves - who managed 44 strikes in a frankly insane 57 games.

Today though, we're not focusing on the scorers themselves - we're looking for the nations that Kane has netted against.

