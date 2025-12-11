Quiz! Can you name every footballer to have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing?
This season's Strictly Come Dancing has seen two former footballers trade in their boots for the ballroom, but can you name every footballer to take part in the BBC show?
Football quiz time!
Over the past 21 years, 10 footballers have traded in their boots for the ballroom and taken on Strictly Come Dancing. Another two ex-footballers have been fighting for the glitterball this year, with one making the semi-final.
They traded fixtures for the Foxtrot, tackles for the Tango, and chants for the Cha-Cha-Cha - but can you name all the footballers and managers who have taken part in the BBC show in five minutes?
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Courtesy of Kwizly, we have plenty more quizzes for you to try.
Still buzzing after winning back-to-back Euros? Try this one: How well to you know England Women? Sarina Wiegman has had an impressive tenure with England, but can you name all the teams her England side has played against?
From there, you can test your knowledge of club teams in Europe: Can you name every winner of the UWCL?
Get instant access to more brilliant quizzes by joining the FourFourTwo newsletter.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.