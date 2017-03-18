Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

West Brom 3-1 Arsenal

OPTA FACT

Arsenal’s top-four hopes suffered another major blow as West Brom took all three points at The Hawthorns.

Craig Dawson put Tony Pulis’s side ahead after 12 minutes, nodding home with the Baggies' first corner of the match. Arsenal weren’t behind for long, though – 165 seconds, to be exact. Alexis Sanchez, unmarked in the area, had time to pick his spot and rifle past Ben Foster to level after Granit Xhaka had found him with a fine ball.

Arsene Wenger’s men went behind again in the early stages of the second half when Hal Robson-Kanu scored just 75 seconds after replacing Salomon Rondon, capitalising on a clanger from substitute goalkeeper David Ospina to poke home Nacer Chadli’s chipped through ball.

Dawson wrapped up the win 20 minutes later, his second of the game coming from another corner to make it 3-1.

Arsenal managed as many shots on target as protest planes flew over the ground (two… yes, really) and this result will do nothing to ease the pressure on the Premier League's longest-serving manager.

Goals: Dawson 12', 75', Robson-Kanu 55'; Sanchez 15'

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford

OPTA FACT

A Troy Deeney own goal was the difference between these two sides in a close encounter at Selhurst Park.

The Watford captain stretched in trying to clear the ball from a Yohan Cabaye free-kick, but could only glance the ball in off the post beyond Heurelho Gomes.

This is another big win for Palace, though – their third on the spin, which takes them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Goals: Deeney (og) 68’

Everton 4-0 Hull

OPTA FACT

Everton maintained their late-season push for a top-four spot with a comfortable win over relegation-threatened Hull.

Two of the Toffees' up-and-coming teenage talents combined to open the scoring, Tom Davies crossing for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to tap home.

Soon after, Hull midfielder Tom Huddlestone was shown a controversial straight red for clattering into Idrissa Gueye. Everton made the advantage count, scoring their second as substitute Enner Valencia finished just 69 seconds after coming off the bench.

Romelu Lukaku added the third and fourth goals to round off a headline-making week, becoming the first player since Gary Lineker in 1985/86 to score 20+ league goals in a season for Everton.

Their sixth successive Premier League home win puts them level on points with Arsenal, having played a game more.

Goals: Calvert-Lewin 9’, Valencia 78’, Lukaku 91’, 94'.

Stoke 1-2 Chelsea

OPTA FACT

Far from a routine afternoon for champions-elect Chelsea at the Bet365 Stadium, though they head back to Stamford Bridge with all three points nonetheless.

Willian put them ahead with a cheeky free-kick, spotting a gap at the near post. Lee Grant made an absolute hash of it, fumbling the ball over his own line.

Stoke's equaliser came from the penalty spot. Jonathan Walters, adjudged to have been fouled by Gary Cahill, stepped up to slam the penalty high to Thibaut Courtois's right.

Cahill made up for conceding the penalty, though, popping up with the winner in the 87th minute to send Chelsea 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Goals: Walters (p) 38’; Willian 13’, Cahill 87'.

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

OPTA FACT

An uneventful afternoon at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland and Burnley played out a 0-0 draw.

Both sides had – and missed – huge chances to win the game in the closing stages, but Burnley will leave the north-east the happier of the two sides having ensured they won't be claiming the Premier League's joint-worst away record in a season. The point is only their third on the road all campaign, but beats Derby's pitiful haul of two in their infamous 2007/08 season.

Crystal Palace beating Watford means Sunderland are now seven points adrift of safety.

West Ham 2-3 Leicester

OPTA FACT

A frantic game at the London Stadium began with champions Leicester racing into a 2-0 lead inside seven minutes; first, Riyad Mahrez's dangerous cross evaded everybody before nestling in the net, and then Robert Huth finished off a lovely set-piece move.

Manuel Lanzini got the home side back in it with a beautiful, curling free-kick to make it 2-1 after 20 minutes.

But just as West Ham thought they were getting back into the game, Marc Albrighton’s corner caused all sorts of trouble in the box – which Jamie Vardy made the most of. The England striker pounced from close range to strike high past Darren Randolph.

Andre Ayew’s goal just after the hour mark might well have inspired a comeback, but it wasn’t to be for the Hammers, who were denied by a string of brilliant Kasper Schmeichel stops. Three league wins in three for Craig Shakespeare – and a first on the road all season for Leicester.

Goals: Lanzini 20’, Ayew 63’; Mahrez 5’, Huth 7’, Vardy 39'

Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea

OPTA FACT

A classic six-pointer at the bottom of the table went the way of the hosts at the Vitality.

Benik Afobe's scuffed shot, heavily deflected by Alfie Mawson's shin, left Lukasz Fabianski helpless to stop the first goal.

Swansea struggled to develop any kind of rhythm and fluency to their play in the first half. They rallied early in the second, but just as they started to threaten Artur Boruc's goal, Bournemouth cut them open at the other end. Josh King slipped in Afobe who calmly finished in off the post.

The win lifts Bournemouth to 11th and leaves Swansea precariously close to the relegation zone in 17th - three points ahead of Hull in 18th, but five points clear of Middlesbrough who have two games in hand.

Goals: Mawson (og) 31', Afobe 72'.