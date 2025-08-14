The Chelsea fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.

The 2025 Club World Cup winners have barely had a summer break, but Enzo Maresca is straight back into Premier League action with a London derby, as Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend.

In fact, the Blues don't leave London until the middle of September – which could well provide a platform to rack up points early and build on the summer successes.

The end of the season could well prove interesting: Chelsea face Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Tottenham in three of their final four fixtures, before travelling to Sunderland on the last day of term.

FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead for the West Londoners.

We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fixtures in full

Chelsea fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

17 Crystal Palace (H)

22 West Ham (A)

30 Fulham (H)

SEPTEMBER

13 Brentford (A)

20 Man United (A)

27 Brighton (H)

OCTOBER

4 Liverpool (H)

18 Nott’m Forest (A)

25 Sunderland (H)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) INTERNATIONALS When are the international breaks?

NOVEMBER

1 Tottenham (A)

8 Wolves (H)

22 Burnley (A)

29 Arsenal (H)

DECEMBER

3 Leeds (A)

6 Bournemouth (A)

13 Everton (H)

20 Newcastle (A)

27 Aston Villa (H)

30 Bournemouth (H)

JANUARY

3 Man City (A)

7 Fulham (A)

17 Brentford (H)

24 Crystal Palace (A)

31 West Ham (H)

FEBRUARY

7 Wolves (A)

11 Leeds (H)

21 Burnley (H)

28 Arsenal (A)

SEE ALSO (Image credit: Getty Images) TRANSFERS Every Premier League signing for 2025/26

MARCH

4 Aston Villa (A)

14 Newcastle (H)

21 Everton (A)

APRIL

11 Man City (H)

18 Man United (H)

25 Brighton (A)

MAY

2 Nott’m Forest (H)

9 Liverpool (A)

17 Tottenham (H)

24 Sunderland (A)

This fixture list originally appeared in FourFourTwo's Season Preview issue, which went on sale in July, available here with free delivery