The Chelsea fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.
The 2025 Club World Cup winners have barely had a summer break, but Enzo Maresca is straight back into Premier League action with a London derby, as Chelsea host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend.
In fact, the Blues don't leave London until the middle of September – which could well provide a platform to rack up points early and build on the summer successes.
The end of the season could well prove interesting: Chelsea face Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Tottenham in three of their final four fixtures, before travelling to Sunderland on the last day of term.
FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead for the West Londoners.
We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
AUGUST
17 Crystal Palace (H)
22 West Ham (A)
30 Fulham (H)
SEPTEMBER
13 Brentford (A)
20 Man United (A)
27 Brighton (H)
OCTOBER
4 Liverpool (H)
18 Nott’m Forest (A)
25 Sunderland (H)
NOVEMBER
1 Tottenham (A)
8 Wolves (H)
22 Burnley (A)
29 Arsenal (H)
DECEMBER
3 Leeds (A)
6 Bournemouth (A)
13 Everton (H)
20 Newcastle (A)
27 Aston Villa (H)
30 Bournemouth (H)
JANUARY
3 Man City (A)
7 Fulham (A)
17 Brentford (H)
24 Crystal Palace (A)
31 West Ham (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Wolves (A)
11 Leeds (H)
21 Burnley (H)
28 Arsenal (A)
MARCH
4 Aston Villa (A)
14 Newcastle (H)
21 Everton (A)
APRIL
11 Man City (H)
18 Man United (H)
25 Brighton (A)
MAY
2 Nott’m Forest (H)
9 Liverpool (A)
17 Tottenham (H)
24 Sunderland (A)
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
