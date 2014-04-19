Shaw to make decision on haircut imminently

The rapid progress of Shaw’s hair has wowed Premier League fans this season, but most pundits think the time has come for him to make a decision about whether he is going for a buzzcut or the full Cavani.

Southampton barbershop Arif’s Cuts For Men is said to have offered Shaw a number one cut all over for just £4, but the 18-year-old’s head is believed to have been turned by a special offer on Aussie Mega Shampoo at his local supermarket.

Outspoken former Grimsby star Murdo Quigg told FourFourTwo that Shaw could only get away with his current short-at-the-sides, floppy-on-top cut for so long.

He said: “There’s no pressure on you when you’re that age, but soon people are going to say, ‘are you trying to look like a squaddie on shore leave, or a gap year poet?’ Shaw’s in danger of coming across like a man who’d swing fists at himself if he accidentally caught sight of a mirror.”

But Shaw was defended by retired ace Barry Venison, who told Quigg to lay off the England World Cup hopeful.

“People need to remember that not so long ago, Luke had a straw-mop which only gradually turned into a Scandinavian ringlet, and then a sliding wedge, and then a frozen Hokusai,” Venison said.

“He’s made a lot of progress in a very short space of time, and I think people need to take a step back and appreciate what he’s doing with an electric shaver and a metric tonne of gel.”