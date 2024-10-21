Sir Bobby Charlton: Reflecting on the legacy of a true gentleman, a year after the legend's passing

In the capital of Cambodia, Phnom Penh, a simple memorial bears three words that encapsulate the life of Sir Bobby Charlton: Footballer, Humanitarian, Gentleman.

As one of England’s most iconic and respected footballers, Charlton’s sporting achievements are etched into the annals of history. However, as we reflect one year since his passing, his humanitarian legacy, unknown to many, continues to shine brightly, reaching far beyond the pitch.

Charlton’s footballing prowess is undisputed. A key figure in Manchester United’s resurgence after the tragic Munich air disaster, he led the club to European glory in 1968 and was instrumental in England’s 1966 World Cup triumph.

With 758 appearances and 249 goals for Manchester United, and 106 caps with 49 goals for England, Charlton’s name is deservedly mentioned when England’s greatest-ever player is the topic of debate. He was also ranked 18th in FourFourTwo’s 100 best football players of all time.

Yet, as those closest to him would tell you, his true greatness lay in his compassion and dedication to helping those less fortunate.

(Image credit: Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation)

FourFourTwo spoke to Vice Chair of The Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation Jane Bateman, who started working with Sir Bobby in the 1990s at the Bobby Charlton Soccer School. She recalls: “What Bobby wanted was for children to play football safely - that was his number one.”

The Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation (SBCF) was set up by Charlton in 2011 as a charity designed to address the physical and emotional scars left by war, especially in conflict-ravaged areas where landmines remained a persistent threat. His commitment to creating safe spaces for children to play football and providing support for survivors of landmine explosions was central to his mission.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador, Charlton travelled to countries like Cambodia, where he witnessed firsthand the suffering caused by these hidden remnants of war. The experience moved him to act - he funded research into demining techniques, PTSD treatment, and the provision of prosthetics to survivors. Through SBCF’s efforts, over 900 beneficiaries in Cambodia received prosthetics between 2023 and 2024.

Charlton understood that the ability to walk again meant more than mobility—it restored dignity and hope, enabling individuals to work, care for their families, and once again participate in the simple joy of kicking a football. Bateman remembers: “What resonated with him [Sir Bobby] was that when he grew up in the streets kicking a ball around it was safe – it’s not always safe in places like Cambodia.”

VIDEO Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

Charlton also travelled across the globe as an ambassador of two of The FA’s World Cup bids, one of which England lost out to Germany in 2006. Bateman fondly jokes: “Sir Bobby saw this as losing to Franz Beckenbauer, which he didn’t like.” Whilst on these ambassadorial trips she also recalls how “he just could not wait to get his shorts on and football out and play with the kids."

His empathy for those less privileged stretched back to the creation of The Bobby Charlton Soccer Schools which were established in the 1980’s and 90’s and provided young players with opportunities to learn football in a nurturing environment.

“He was as near perfection as man and player as it is possible to be” Matt Busby

One of the programme’s most famous graduates, David Beckham, fondly recalls watching videos of Charlton as a child. “My dad always used to sit me down and say, ‘That’s how you should strike a ball.’ Everything about the way Sir Bobby played was incredible.”

Fast forward to 2024 and Charlton’s legacy is still being felt in Manchester. The Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation has worked closely with Manchester United’s Foundation to launch “Sir Bobby’s Street Reds,” a free football program for young people in deprived areas like Moss Side. These sessions provide children—many of whom came from refugee or asylum-seeking backgrounds—a safe and inclusive space to play.

(Image credit: Manchester United Foundation)

FourFourTwo also spoke to Chief Executive of the Manchester United Foundation, and long-time friend of Sir Bobby, John Shiels about the importance of keeping Sir Bobby's legacy thriving on and off the pitch in Manchester.

Shiels said: “It is important that young people recognise what he did, what he stood for, and have the opportunity to be inspired by his incredible life story. As a man from humble beginnings, Sir Bobby recognised the simple joy and impact a football could bring to a child.

“Sir Bobby was a true Manchester United man, who understood not just the importance of the club to the people of Manchester, but how it could positively shape the lives of young people.”

(Image credit: Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation)

Shiels added: “[Charlton] had the perfect blend of resilience, humility and determination that not only made Bobby one of the best players to have ever graced the pitch, but one of the most respected football men globally. He was a great man, but he carried that greatness effortlessly."

The foundation’s latest work abroad is a partnership with Shakhtar Social’s “United Together” project which helps to create safe play areas for children to play football at a time when missile attacks and air raid sirens are a constant daily feature.

Sir Bobby’s humanitarian work was always carried out with the same humility that characterized his playing career. He was, indeed, a footballer, a humanitarian, and a true gentleman.

More information on Sir Bobby Charlton's Foundation brilliant work can be found at - https://www.thesbcfoundation.org/