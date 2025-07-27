Quiz! Can you name every England player with five or fewer caps to go to a major tournament?

It's time for another FourFourTwo football quiz and this time we're keeping the summer sizzling with a major tournament challenge for England fans.

Since 2000, the senior men's national team has developed a rich seam of squad members who time their run just right and sneak into the last few seats on the plane to the World Cup or European Championship.

It happens more often than you might think but it's as likely to be an indicator of promise than desperate managerial punts at the last minute.

Today, we simply want you to name every England player who's earned a place in a major men's tournament squad with five or fewer caps to his name.

There are some major names on the list but plenty that you might find trickier to recall.

When you're done, why not send this quiz to a mate? Remember to comment below.

10 minutes on the clock and 55 players to name. Good luck!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've proven your Three Lions expertise. If your football brain is still sharp and ready for another proper workout, you've come to exactly the right place. We've lined up a fresh selection of challenges, ranging from iconic squads of yesteryear to the global showpiece of the World Cup.

