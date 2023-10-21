Manchester United & England legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies at the age of 86

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, the Old Trafford outfit announced on Saturday.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966 and a huge part of United history after surviving the Munich air crash, had stepped away from public life in recent years.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family," the club said in a statement.

"His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

"We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time."

Charlton survived the Munich crash at the age of 20 and went on to become one of their greatest players as the club rebuilt following the disaster.

He scored 249 goals in 758 games for the United and was on target twice in the club's first European Cup win as they beat Benfica 4-1 in 1968.

The midfielder also played a key part as England won the World Cup in 1966 and won 106 caps for the Three Lions in total.

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club," read a statement.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world," United said in a statement.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

More Manchester United stories

New plans for a partial takeover of Manchester United were revealed last week, but have been met with opposition by many already.

In the meantime, one former United player has criticised the state of the club's training ground.

And a top Dutch coach has told FourFourTwo why he turned down the chance to work at Manchester United.