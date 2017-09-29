Six Zorya Luhansk fans enjoy 1-0 Europa League victory at Athletic Bilbao

Just six Luhansk supporters were spotted inside the Estadio San Mames on Thursday night – perhaps not all that surprising given that they got 2,367 fans at their last home game.

But the trek must have been all the more worthwhile for those hardcore supporters as the Ukrainian side went on to claim a surprise 1-0 victory against Bilbao.

Ihor Kharatin scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute to silence the home support (though presumably there wasn't much noise from the away end).

Ha'way the 'hansk.

