Six Zorya Luhansk fans enjoy 1-0 Europa League victory at Athletic Bilbao
It would seem most of the Ukrainian team's fans were put off by the 5,100-mile round trip to Bilbao – but the half-dozen who went were glad of it
Just six Luhansk supporters were spotted inside the Estadio San Mames on Thursday night – perhaps not all that surprising given that they got 2,367 fans at their last home game.
But the trek must have been all the more worthwhile for those hardcore supporters as the Ukrainian side went on to claim a surprise 1-0 victory against Bilbao.
Ihor Kharatin scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute to silence the home support (though presumably there wasn't much noise from the away end).
Ha'way the 'hansk.
- Partizan player gets ultimate death stares from team-mates after giving away costly penalty
- Ex-Arsenal royalty Nicklas Bendtner sets up Rosenborg team-mate with outrageous assist
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.