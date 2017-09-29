Ex-Arsenal royalty Nicklas Bendtner sets up Rosenborg team-mate with outrageous assist

The former Arsenal striker has 16 goals in 33 appearances for the Norwegian champions, but it's not just domestically where he's playing to the peak of his powers.

The Denmark international opened his Europa League account for the season in Rosenborg's 3-1 victory over Vardar Skopje on Thursday night, converting a penalty he'd won himself in the 25th minute.

But Bendtner's most memorable contribution was his stunning assist for team-mate Vegar Hedenstad in the 68th minute, when the 29-year-old sucked in three defenders before effortlessly backheeling to his pal for a neat finish at the near post.

Oh, Lord.

