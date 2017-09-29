Partizan player gets ultimate death stares from team-mates after giving away costly penalty

Partizan were 2-0 up over Dynamo Kiev at half-time in Thurday night's Europa League action through goals from Ozegovic and Leandre Kana.

But Ozegovic spoiled things for his team by bizarrely deciding to raise his arm inside the area for a Dynamo Kiev free-kick on the edge of the box. The ball hit it; the referee awarded a penalty.

Ozegovic's team-mates' dagger-like stares were priceless, their utter disbelief clear to see.

Junior Moraes converted the penalty, but things got much worse for Partizan. That penalty kick-started a phenomenal comeback for Dynamo Kiev, as Vitaliy Buyalskyy equalised in the 68th minute before Moraes grabbed his second – and the winning goal – just six minutes from time.

