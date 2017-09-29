Partizan player gets ultimate death stares from team-mates after giving away costly penalty
It was all going swimmingly for Partizan until the 52nd minute, when a needless spot-kick led to Dynamo's comeback win
Partizan were 2-0 up over Dynamo Kiev at half-time in Thurday night's Europa League action through goals from Ozegovic and Leandre Kana.
But Ozegovic spoiled things for his team by bizarrely deciding to raise his arm inside the area for a Dynamo Kiev free-kick on the edge of the box. The ball hit it; the referee awarded a penalty.
Ozegovic's team-mates' dagger-like stares were priceless, their utter disbelief clear to see.
Junior Moraes converted the penalty, but things got much worse for Partizan. That penalty kick-started a phenomenal comeback for Dynamo Kiev, as Vitaliy Buyalskyy equalised in the 68th minute before Moraes grabbed his second – and the winning goal – just six minutes from time.
When your teammate gives away an absolutely needless penalty...The looks the three of them give him September 29, 2017
- Ex-Arsenal royalty Nicklas Bendtner sets up Rosenborg team-mate with outrageous assist
- Borussia Dortmund's Roman Burki has a very unusual pre-match ritual
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.