The taste of victory (or defeat)
Lineker's favourite snack manufacturers have tempted fate by creating one-off batches of crisps to send to England and Slovenia teams.
Apparently the "victory" crisps taste strong and sweet with a hint of mango, while the "defeat" bags are laced with chilli.
Let's hope there isn't a humble pie flavour, eh?
