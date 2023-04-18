WATCH: 10 goal celebrations that went badly wrong

Back in the day, players just used to shake hands before heading back to the centre circle. But all of that changed as football grew into the behemoth that it is today, broadcast around the world. Backflips and choreography became the norm, as kids in the playground began to copy their heroes.

If any children are reading this, however, this is your 'don't try this at home' warning. The following goal celebrations were attempted by professionals – though not professionals at goal celebrations and certainly not to ever be tried again.

Whether you're it's impersonating a chicken in one of the fiercest derbies on planet Earth, mimicking the sniffing of cocaine along the touchline or performing acrobatics that will have you sidelined for a month, FFT's Adam Clery has rounded up the very best (and the worst) of players undoing all the good that they've just given their team.

No one is safe. Edinson Cavani felt the wrath of a referee who deemed his celebration to be too inflammatory, Matt Ritchie somehow directed a corner flag at his own fan and even Thierry Henry was laid out after trying to look suave in the corner against Chelsea. It happens to the biggest names – and the star in the Japanese league who takes our top spot.

Honestly, just watching this video makes us long for the days of the Eric Cantona celebration of just standing there, hands on hips to turn around and survey the scene around you.

Remember to subscribe to FourFourTwo on YouTube for more great content (opens in new tab)