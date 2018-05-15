Watch: Fulham's Aboubakar Kamara booked for horrendous dive

Sometimes, dives only become clear on a replay or when the action has been sufficiently slowed down to show whether or not there's actually been contact between two players.

This is not one of those occasions.

That's Aboubakar Kamara of Fulham. The odd thing about this is that the Frenchman was actually through on goal at the time. There was a covering defender racing back but, having gone past Scott Carson in Derby's goal, he really had no need to go down.

Fulham were 2-0 up at the time, and Kamara's only motivation had to be getting Carson sent off – something that wasn't lost on the former England goalkeeper, who duly gave him both barrels.

Ultimately, it had no effect: Fulham progressed, winning 2-0 on the night (2-1 on aggregate) through goals from Ryan Sessesgnon and Dennis Odoi. They head to Wembley to face the winner of tonight's tie between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, into which Villa take a 1-0 lead.

