Who is Fabio Carvalho? Here's everything you need to know about Fulham's teenage sensation

Fulham star Fabio Carvalho is one of the most talked-about young players not just in England – but the whole of Europe. So much so, that Liverpool are chasing the 19-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.

Carvalho is an attacker who can function on either wing, as a no.10 or up front. He's chipped in with goals and assists as Fulham have charged towards the Premier League and there could yet be a tussle for the youngster at international level, too, given that the England youth star was born in Lisbon, Portugal.

But who exactly is this talent? FourFourTwo editor and resident Fulham fan, James Andrew, explains more…

"There were not many bright moments from Fulham’s Premier League campaign last season. But once the inevitable relegation was confirmed, there were a few shards of light. One of the brightest was Fabio Carvalho who played a few games towards the end of the season and looked very impressive - and even scored at Southampton.

"This season, Marco Silva has come in and almost built the team around Carvalho in the attacking midfield role. Although he did have a spell out of the team with injury and illness, when he has played he has made a difference with both goals and assists. He is not the biggest player, but he is strong. Traditionally the rough and tumble of the Championship might not be the league for a slight, creative player to thrive. But Carvalho has shown he is more than up for the fight and happy to take some of the biggest centre backs on head-on.

"At Fulham we have been here before with promising youngsters moving on in recent years - Patrick Roberts, Ryan Sessegnon, Harvey Elliott and Matt O’Reilly - to varying degrees of success.

What a finish! Fabio Carvalho has his goal on his full Premier League debut! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL📱 Follow #SOUFUL here: https://t.co/zGgiTAWgf1📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/nFKSAcCPFcMay 15, 2021 See more

"There are no guarantees in football, but I believe Carvalho is good enough and will get better with games and age to cut it at the very top of the game. What could work out well for all parties could be an 18-month loan deal back to Fulham to allow Carvalho to continue his development in a familiar environment and - providing Fulham are promoted – have a season in the Premier League.

"Will that happen? Who knows. When there was a suggestion of Sessegnon returning to Craven Cottage following promotion in 2020, the club's Director of Football Tony Khan said 'I can’t be in the business of developing other people’s players'. Only for Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus Cheek to arrive on loan that very summer."

It's not the only uncertainty. Whether or not Carvalho makes the switch to Liverpool remains to be seen, too – but the excitement around him is palpable. It will be intriguing to see what happens next.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game