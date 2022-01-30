Who is Fabio Carvalho? Here's everything you need to know about Fulham's teenage sensation
By Mark White Contributions from James Andrew published
Fulham star Fabio Carvalho is wanted by big clubs, including Liverpool – FFT editor, James Andrew, gives the lowdown on the starlet
Fulham star Fabio Carvalho is one of the most talked-about young players not just in England – but the whole of Europe. So much so, that Liverpool are chasing the 19-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer.
Carvalho is an attacker who can function on either wing, as a no.10 or up front. He's chipped in with goals and assists as Fulham have charged towards the Premier League and there could yet be a tussle for the youngster at international level, too, given that the England youth star was born in Lisbon, Portugal.
But who exactly is this talent? FourFourTwo editor and resident Fulham fan, James Andrew, explains more…
"There were not many bright moments from Fulham’s Premier League campaign last season. But once the inevitable relegation was confirmed, there were a few shards of light. One of the brightest was Fabio Carvalho who played a few games towards the end of the season and looked very impressive - and even scored at Southampton.
"This season, Marco Silva has come in and almost built the team around Carvalho in the attacking midfield role. Although he did have a spell out of the team with injury and illness, when he has played he has made a difference with both goals and assists. He is not the biggest player, but he is strong. Traditionally the rough and tumble of the Championship might not be the league for a slight, creative player to thrive. But Carvalho has shown he is more than up for the fight and happy to take some of the biggest centre backs on head-on.
"At Fulham we have been here before with promising youngsters moving on in recent years - Patrick Roberts, Ryan Sessegnon, Harvey Elliott and Matt O’Reilly - to varying degrees of success.
What a finish! Fabio Carvalho has his goal on his full Premier League debut! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL📱 Follow #SOUFUL here: https://t.co/zGgiTAWgf1📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/nFKSAcCPFcMay 15, 2021
"There are no guarantees in football, but I believe Carvalho is good enough and will get better with games and age to cut it at the very top of the game. What could work out well for all parties could be an 18-month loan deal back to Fulham to allow Carvalho to continue his development in a familiar environment and - providing Fulham are promoted – have a season in the Premier League.
"Will that happen? Who knows. When there was a suggestion of Sessegnon returning to Craven Cottage following promotion in 2020, the club's Director of Football Tony Khan said 'I can’t be in the business of developing other people’s players'. Only for Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus Cheek to arrive on loan that very summer."
It's not the only uncertainty. Whether or not Carvalho makes the switch to Liverpool remains to be seen, too – but the excitement around him is palpable. It will be intriguing to see what happens next.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
- James Andrew Editor
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.