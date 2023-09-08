EA Sports FC 24: 300 wonderkids set for the new Career Mode
EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids for Career Mode are just around the corner, with big players set for the brand-new game
EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids are the bedrock of Career Mode, as you look to build a title-winning side from youth stars who can develop into superstars.
Though EA haven't actually released the names of the players set for that mythical wonderkid status just yet, we can have a pretty good guess about which starlets are set to light up the game over the next 12 months. With some of the world's most exciting talents nowhere near their peak, these players will become solid investments over the next few years.
Look no further than these stars when you're looking to build your next super team…
Goalkeepers
EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the goalkeepers I need to sign for Career Mode?
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Position
|Andre Gomes
|18
|Portugal
|Benfica
|GK
|Andreas Dithmer
|17
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|GK
|Bart Verbruggen
|20
|Netherlands
|Anderlecht
|GK
|Chris Brady
|19
|United States
|Chicago Fire
|GK
|Daniel Gjerde Saetren
|17
|Norway
|Sogndal
|GK
|Daniil Khudyakov
|19
|Russia
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|GK
|Daniil Odoevskiy
|20
|Russia
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|GK
|Dogan Alemdar
|20
|Turkey
|Stade Rennais
|GK
|Filip Jorgensen
|21
|Denmark
|Villarreal
|GK
|Filip Stankovic
|21
|Serbia
|FC Volendam
|GK
|Gabriel Slonina
|19
|United States
|Chelsea
|GK
|Gavin Bazunu
|21
|Republic of Ireland
|Southampton
|GK
|Goncalo Ribeiro
|17
|Portugal
|Porto B
|GK
|James Beadle
|18
|England
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|GK
|James Trafford
|20
|England
|Burnley
|GK
|Kacper Bieszczad
|20
|Poland
|Zaglebie Lubin
|GK
|Kacper Tobiasz
|20
|Poland
|Lega Warsaw
|GK
|Karl Hein
|21
|Estonia
|Arsenal
|GK
|Konstantinos Tzolakis
|20
|Greece
|Olympiacos
|GK
|Lukas Hornicek
|20
|Czech Republic
|Braga
|GK
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|21
|Belgium
|Genk
|GK
|Matheus Donelli
|21
|Brazil
|Corinthians
|GK
|Mycael
|19
|Brazil
|Athletico Paranaense
|GK
|Noah Atubolu
|21
|Germany
|Freiburg
|GK
|Noah Raveyre
|17
|France
|Saint-Etienne
|GK
|Plamen Andreev
|18
|Bulgaria
|Levski Sofia
|GK
|Ruslan Neshcheret
|21
|Ukraine
|Dynamo Kyiv
|GK
|Samuel Soares
|20
|Portugal
|Benfica
|GK
|Svetoslav Vutsov
|20
|Bulgaria
|Slavia Sofia
|GK
|Timo Schlieck
|17
|Germany
|RB Leipzig
|GK
A young goalkeeper in Career Mode can actually work out as a long-term investment, even though keepers reach their peak later in life. Get one of these lads and you can fix the position for the next decade – maybe longer.
Defenders
EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the defenders I need to sign for Career Mode?
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Position
|Aaron Essel
|17
|Ghana
|Bechem United
|RB
|Aaron Hickey
|20
|Scotland
|Brentford
|LB
|Abakar Sylla
|20
|Ivory Coast
|Club Brugge
|CB
|Agustin Giay
|19
|Argentina
|San Lorenzo
|RB
|Ahmetcan Kaplan
|20
|Turkey
|Ajax
|CB
|Alejandro Balde
|19
|Spain
|Barcelona
|LB
|Aleksa Koloni
|17
|Serbia
|Cukaricki
|RB
|Alvaro Fernandez
|20
|Spain
|Manchester United
|LB
|Amar Dedic
|20
|Bosnia
|Red Bull Salzburg
|RB
|Ameen Al-Dakhil
|21
|Belgium
|Burnley
|CB
|Andrew Omobamidele
|20
|Republic of Ireland
|Nottingham Forest
|CB
|Antonio Silva
|19
|Portugal
|Benfica
|CB
|Arnau Martinez
|20
|Spain
|Girona
|RB
|Arthur
|20
|Brazil
|America-MG
|RB
|Ashley Phillips
|17
|England
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CB
|Ayoub Amraoui
|19
|Morocco
|Nice
|LB
|Baba Salifu Apiiga
|16
|Ghana
|Accra Lions
|LB
|Bjorn Meijer
|20
|Netherlands
|Club Brugge
|LB
|Brandon Soppy
|21
|France
|Atalanta
|RB
|Brooke Norton-Cuffy
|19
|England
|Arsenal
|RB
|Caleb Wiley
|18
|United States
|Atlanta United
|LB
|Calegari
|21
|Brazil
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|RB
|Callum Doyle
|19
|England
|Manchester City
|CB
|Calvin Ramsay
|19
|Scotland
|Liverpool
|RB
|Castello Lukeba
|20
|France
|RB Leipzig
|CB
|Daniil Denisov
|20
|Russia
|Spartak Moscow
|RB
|Destiny Udogie
|20
|Italy
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LB
|Devyne Rensch
|20
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|RB
|El Chadaille Bitshiabu
|18
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB
|Emilio Lara
|21
|Mexico
|Club America
|RB
|Ethan Butera
|17
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|CB
|Felipe Yanez
|18
|Chile
|Colo Colo
|LB
|Giorgio Scalvini
|19
|Italy
|Atalanta
|CB
|Goncalo Esteves
|19
|Portugal
|Sporting
|RB
|Ian Maatsen
|21
|Netherlands
|Chelsea
|LB
|Ibrahima Bamba
|21
|Italy
|Vitoria
|CB
|Illya Zabarnyi
|20
|Ukraine
|Bournemouth
|CB
|Ivan Fresneda
|18
|Spain
|Sporting
|RB
|Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
|18
|Canada
|Toronto
|RB
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|20
|England
|Everton
|CB
|Jesus Vazquez
|20
|Spain
|Valencia
|LB
|Joaquin Seys
|18
|Belgium
|Club NXT
|LB
|Joe Scally
|20
|United States
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|RB
|John Tolkin
|20
|United States
|New York Red Bulls
|LB
|Jorrel Hato
|17
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|CB
|Jose angel Carmona
|21
|Spain
|Elche
|RB
|Josko Gvardiol
|21
|Croatia
|Manchester City
|CB
|Juan Larios
|19
|Spain
|Southampton
|LB
|Julian Aude
|20
|Argentina
|Los Angeles
|LB
|Kaiky
|19
|Brazil
|Almeria
|CB
|Kazimcan Karatas
|20
|Turkey
|Galatasaray
|LB
|Kiliann Sildillia
|21
|France
|Freiburg
|RB
|Leny Yoro
|17
|France
|Lille
|CB
|Levi Colwill
|20
|England
|Chelsea
|CB
|Lewis Hall
|18
|England
|Newcastle United
|LB
|Lino Sousa
|18
|England
|Arsenal
|LB
|Luca Netz
|20
|Germany
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|LB
|Luka Vuskovic
|16
|Croatia
|Hajduk Split
|CB
|Malo Gusto
|20
|France
|Chelsea
|RB
|Mamadou Sarr
|17
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|CB
|Martim Fernandes
|17
|Portugal
|Porto B
|RB
|Mattia Viti
|21
|Italy
|Nice
|CB
|Maxime Esteve
|21
|France
|Montpellier
|CB
|Mehmet Aydin
|21
|Turkey
|Schalke
|RB
|Mikkel Hope
|16
|Norway
|Haugesund
|RB
|Milos Kerkez
|19
|Netherlands
|Bournemouth
|LB
|Nuno Mendes
|20
|Portugal
|Paris Saint-Germain
|LB
|Omar Campos
|20
|Mexico
|Santos Laguna
|LB
|Piero Hincapie
|21
|Ecuador
|Bayer Leverkusen
|CB
|Quentin Merlin
|21
|France
|Nantes
|LB
|Riccardo Calafiori
|21
|Italy
|Basel
|LB
|Rico Lewis
|18
|England
|Mannchester City
|RB
|Robert Renan
|19
|Brazil
|Zenit Saint Petersburg
|CB
|Sael Kumbedi
|18
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|RB
|Sam Curtis
|17
|Republic of Ireland
|St. Pats
|RB
|Tanguy Nianzou
|21
|France
|Sevilla
|CB
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|21
|England
|Southampton
|CB
|Thierno Balde
|20
|France
|Troyes
|RB
|Thierry Small
|18
|England
|Southampton
|LB
|Timothee Pembele
|20
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|RB
|Tino Livramento
|20
|England
|Southampton
|RB
|Tom Rothe
|18
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|LB
|Tomas Galvez
|18
|Finland
|Manchester City
|LB
|Valentin Barco
|18
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|LB
|Vanderlan
|20
|Brazil
|Palmeiras
|LB
|Victor Kristiansen
|20
|Denmark
|Leicester City
|LB
|Wisdom Amey
|17
|Togo
|Bologna
|CB
|Yan Couto
|21
|Brazil
|Girona
|RB
|Yasin ozcan
|17
|Turkey
|Kasimpasa
|CB
|Zeno Debast
|19
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|CB
Young defenders need a lot of training to get up to an elite level – in real life and in FC 24. Most of the young defenders that you sign will be specialists in a specific position: work with them to improve and you could have a top-level baller in no time.
Midfielders
EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the midfielders I need to sign for Career Mode?
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Position
|Aaron Ramsey
|20
|England
|Aston Villa
|AM
|Alex Scott
|19
|England
|Bournemouth
|CM
|Andre Stavas Skistad
|16
|Norway
|Stromsgodset
|DM
|Andrey Santos
|19
|Brazil
|Chelsea
|CM
|Andy Diouf
|20
|France
|Basel
|CM
|Arda Guler
|18
|Turkey
|Real Madrid
|AM
|Ardon Jashari
|20
|Switerland
|Luzern
|DM
|Arsen Zakharyan
|20
|Russia
|Dynamo Moscow
|AM
|Arseniy Khorin
|16
|Russia
|Rodina-M Moscow
|DM
|Arthur Vermeeren
|18
|Belgium
|Antwerp
|DM
|Aster Vranckx
|20
|Belgium
|AC Milan
|CM
|Bilal El Khannouss
|19
|Morocco
|Genk
|AM
|Carlos Alcaraz
|20
|Argentina
|Southampton
|CM
|Carney Chukwuemeka
|19
|England
|Chelsea
|CM
|Cesare Casadei
|20
|Italy
|Chelsea
|CM
|Charlie Patino
|19
|England
|Arsenal
|CM
|Cole Palmer
|21
|England
|Chelsea
|AM
|Dario Essugo
|18
|Portugal
|Sporting
|DM
|David Ayala
|20
|Argentina
|Portland Timbers
|DM
|Desire Doue
|18
|France
|Stade Rennais
|AM
|Eduardo Camavinga
|20
|France
|Real Madrid
|CM
|Efrain Alvarez
|20
|Mexico
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|AM
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|18
|France
|Monaco
|AM
|Eliot Matazo
|21
|Belgium
|Monaco
|CM
|Eric Martel
|21
|Germany
|Koln
|DM
|Ezequiel Fernandez
|20
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|DM
|Fabian Rieder
|21
|Switzerland
|Rennes
|AM
|Fabio Carvalho
|20
|Portugal
|Liverpool
|AM
|Fabio Miretti
|19
|Italy
|Juventus
|CM
|Fabricio Diaz
|20
|Uruguay
|Liverpool Montevideo
|DM
|Facundo Buonanotte
|18
|Argentina
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|AM
|Facundo Farias
|20
|Argentina
|Atletico Colon
|AM
|Federico Redondo
|20
|Argentina
|Argentinos Juniors
|DM
|Florian Wirtz
|20
|Germany
|Bayer Leverkusen
|AM
|Gabri Veiga
|21
|Spain
|Al-Ahli
|CM
|Gavi
|18
|Spain
|Barcelona
|CM
|Georgiy Sudakov
|20
|Ukraine
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|AM
|Giannis Konstantelias
|20
|Greece
|PAOK
|AM
|Giovanni Reyna
|20
|United States
|Borussia Dortmund
|AM
|Habib Diarra
|19
|France
|Strasbourg
|DM
|Hannibal
|20
|Tunisia
|Manchester United
|AM
|Harvey Elliott
|20
|England
|Liverpool
|AM
|Ignacio Miramon
|19
|Argentina
|Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata
|DM
|Iliax Moriba
|20
|Guinea
|RB Leipzig
|CM
|Ismael Gharbi
|19
|Spain
|Paris Saint-Germain
|AM
|Ismael Kone
|20
|Canada
|Watford
|CM
|Jamal Musiala
|20
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|AM
|James McAtee
|20
|England
|Manchester City
|CM
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|20
|Ecuador
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|AM
|Joan Gonzalez
|21
|Spain
|Lecce
|CM
|Jobe Bellingham
|17
|England
|Sunderland
|AM
|Johann Lepenant
|20
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|DM
|Juan Sforza
|21
|Argentina
|Newell's Old Boys
|DM
|Jude Bellingham
|19
|England
|Real Madrid
|CM
|Kacper Kozlowski
|19
|Poland
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|CM
|Kenneth Taylor
|21
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|CM
|Kristjan Asllani
|21
|Albania
|Inter Milan
|DM
|Lazar Samardzic
|21
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|AM
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|19
|France
|Chelsea
|DM
|Lucas Gourna-Douath
|19
|France
|Red Bull Salzburg
|DM
|Lucien Agoume
|21
|France
|Troyes
|DM
|Luka Sucic
|20
|Croatia
|Red Bull Salzburg
|AM
|Mandela Keita
|21
|Belgium
|Antwerp
|DM
|Marco Kana
|20
|Belgium
|Anderlecht
|DM
|Martin Baturina
|20
|Croatia
|Dinamo Zagreb
|AM
|Martin Sitev
|16
|Bulgaria
|Botev
|DM
|Matheus Franca
|19
|Brazil
|Crystal Palace
|AM
|Maurits Kjaergaard
|19
|Denmark
|Red Bull Salzburg
|CM
|Maximo Perrone
|20
|Argentina
|Manchester City
|DM
|Mikhail Shchetinin
|17
|Russia
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|DM
|Naouirou Ahamada
|21
|France
|Crystal Palace
|CM
|Nico Gonzalez
|21
|Spain
|Valencia
|CM
|Noah Mbamba
|18
|Belgium
|Bayer Leverkusen
|DM
|Oliver Scarles
|17
|England
|West Ham United
|DM
|Oscar Gloukh
|19
|Israel
|Red Bull Salzburg
|AM
|Pablo Maia
|21
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|DM
|Pape Matar Sarr
|20
|Senegal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CM
|Pedri
|20
|Spain
|Barcelona
|CM
|Praxedes
|21
|Brazil
|Red Bull Bragantino
|CM
|Rayan Cherki
|19
|France
|Olympique Lyonnais
|AM
|Romeo Lavia
|19
|Belgium
|Chelsea
|DM
|Ryan Gravenberch
|21
|Netherlands
|Liverpool
|CM
|Sandry
|20
|Brazil
|Vasco Da Gama
|DM
|Stefan Bajcetic
|18
|Spain
|Liverpool
|DM
|Tim Breithaupt
|21
|Germany
|Karlsruher
|DM
|Tommaso Baldanzi
|20
|Italy
|Empoli
|AM
|Tyler Morton
|20
|England
|Liverpool
|CM
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|17
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CM
|Xavi Simons
|20
|Netherlands
|RB Leipzig
|AM
|Yunus Musah
|20
|United States
|AC Milan
|CM
Some midfielders in FC 24 are attack-minded, others more conservative. Complementing different styles off one another is key to your success and developing wonderkids who can improve together can be a recipe for a winning side.
Forwards
EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the forwards I need to sign for Career Mode?
|Player
|Age
|Nationality
|Club
|Position
|Adam Hlozek
|20
|Czech Republic
|Bayer Leverkusen
|ST
|Alan Velasco
|20
|Argentina
|FC Dallas
|LW
|Alan Virginius
|20
|France
|Lille
|LW
|Alejandro Garnacho
|18
|Argentina
|Manchester United
|LW
|Alvaro Rodriguez
|18
|Uruguay
|Real Madrid
|ST
|Amad Diallo
|20
|Ivory Coast
|Manchester United
|RW
|Andreas Schjelderup
|19
|Norway
|Benfica
|LW
|Angelo
|18
|Brazil
|Chelsea
|RW
|Ansgar Knauff
|21
|Germany
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|RW
|Ansu Fati
|20
|Spain
|Barcelona
|LW
|Anthony Elanga
|21
|Sweden
|Nottingham Forest
|LW
|Antonio Nusa
|18
|Norway
|Club Brugge
|LW
|Arnaud Kalimuendo
|21
|France
|Stade Rennais
|ST
|Benjamin Sesko
|20
|Slovenia
|RB Leipzig
|ST
|Bradley Barcola
|20
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|Brian Brobbey
|21
|Netherlands
|Ajax
|ST
|Cade Cowell
|19
|United States
|San Jose Earthquakes
|LW
|Christos Tzolis
|21
|Greece
|Norwich City
|LW
|Dango Ouattara
|21
|Burkina Faso
|Bournemouth
|RW
|David Datro Fofana
|20
|Ivory Coast
|Chelsea
|ST
|Dion Beljo
|21
|Croatia
|Augsburg
|ST
|Elye Wahi
|20
|France
|Montpellier
|ST
|Endrick
|16
|Brazil
|Palmeiras
|ST
|Evan Ferguson
|18
|Republic of Ireland
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ST
|Exequiel Zeballos
|21
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|LW
|Fabio Silva
|20
|Portugal
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|ST
|Fares Chaibi
|20
|Algeria
|Toulouse
|LW
|Filippo Terracciano
|20
|Italy
|Hellas Verona
|RW
|Francisco Conceicao
|20
|Portugal
|Ajax
|RW
|Gabriel Veron
|20
|Brazil
|Porto
|RW
|Georginio Rutter
|21
|France
|Leeds United
|ST
|Gianluca Prestianni
|17
|Argentina
|Velez Sarsfield
|RW
|Gift Orban
|20
|Nigeria
|Gent
|ST
|Giovani
|19
|Brazil
|Palmeiras
|RW
|Hugo Ekitike
|20
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|Hugo Novoa
|20
|Spain
|Basel
|RW
|Ishaq Abdulrazak
|21
|Nigeria
|Anderlecht
|RW
|Jakub Kaminski
|21
|Poland
|Wolfsburg
|LW
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|18
|England
|Borussia Dortmund
|LW
|Jan Thielmann
|21
|Germany
|Koln
|RW
|Jayden Nelson
|20
|Canada
|Rosenborg
|LW
|Jens Castrop
|19
|Germany
|Nurnberg
|RW
|Jhon Duran
|19
|Colombia
|Aston Villa
|ST
|Joe Gelhardt
|21
|England
|Leeds United
|ST
|Johan Bakayoko
|20
|Belgium
|PSV Eindhoven
|RW
|Julian Fernandez
|19
|Argentina
|Velez Sarsfield
|RW
|Julien Duranville
|17
|Belgium
|Borussia Dortmund
|RW
|Julio Enciso
|19
|Paraguay
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|ST
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|21
|Ghana
|Southampton
|LW
|Karim Adeyemi
|21
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|LW
|Kayky
|19
|Brazil
|Bahia
|RW
|Konstantin Tyukavin
|20
|Russia
|Dynamo Moscow
|ST
|Kosi Thompson
|20
|Canada
|Toronto
|RW
|Lazaro
|21
|Brazil
|Almeria
|LW
|Luca Langoni
|21
|Argentina
|Boca Juniors
|RW
|Marcos Leonardo
|20
|Brazil
|Santos
|ST
|Marquinhos
|20
|Brazil
|Arsenal
|RW
|Matheus Martins
|19
|Brazil
|Watford
|LW
|Matheus Nascimento
|19
|Brazil
|Botafogo
|ST
|Mathys Tel
|18
|France
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|Matias Arezo
|20
|Uruguay
|Penarol
|ST
|Matias Soule
|20
|Argentina
|Juventus
|RW
|Matteo Cancellieri
|21
|Italy
|Lazio
|RW
|Mohamed Daramy
|21
|Denmark
|Copenhagen
|LW
|Mohamed-Ali Cho
|19
|France
|Real Sociedad
|ST
|Nathanael Mbuku
|21
|France
|Augsberg
|LW
|Nico Williams
|20
|Spain
|Athletic Bilbao
|RW
|Nicola Zalewski
|21
|Poland
|Roma
|LW
|Noni Madueke
|21
|England
|Chelsea
|RW
|Octavian Popescu
|20
|Belgium
|FCSB
|LW
|Rasmus Hojlund
|20
|Denmark
|Manchester United
|ST
|Ricardo Pepi
|20
|United States
|Groningen
|ST
|Roger
|17
|Portugal
|Braga
|LW
|Samuel Edozie
|20
|England
|Southampton
|LW
|Samuel Iling Junior
|19
|England
|Juventus
|LW
|Santiago Simon
|20
|Argentina
|River Plate
|RW
|Savio
|19
|Brazil
|PSV Eindhoven
|RW
|Sekou Mara
|20
|France
|Southampton
|ST
|Sergey Pinyaev
|18
|Russia
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|LW
|Shola Shoretire
|19
|England
|Manchester United
|RW
|Simon Adingra
|21
|Ivory Coast
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|LW
|Stipe Biuk
|20
|Croatia
|Los Angeles FC
|LW
|Talles Magno
|20
|Brazil
|New York City
|LW
|Tiago Tomas
|20
|Portugal
|Stuttgart
|ST
|Vitor Roque
|18
|Brazil
|Athletico Paranaense
|ST
|Wilfried Gnonto
|19
|Italy
|Leeds United
|LW
|Wilson Odobert
|18
|France
|Troyes
|RW
|Yeremy Pino
|20
|Spain
|Villarreal
|RW
|Youssoufa Moukoko
|18
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|ST
|Yusuf Demir
|20
|Austria
|Galatasaray
|RW
We're all a sucker for a pacy frontman with decent skills and finishing. Most of these players can be retrained into most positions, given you freedom, fluidity and ferocity in your Career Mode side up front.
