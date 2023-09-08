EA Sports FC 24: 300 wonderkids set for the new Career Mode

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids are the bedrock of Career Mode, as you look to build a title-winning side from youth stars who can develop into superstars.

Though EA haven't actually released the names of the players set for that mythical wonderkid status just yet, we can have a pretty good guess about which starlets are set to light up the game over the next 12 months. With some of the world's most exciting talents nowhere near their peak, these players will become solid investments over the next few years.

Look no further than these stars when you're looking to build your next super team…

Goalkeepers

Gabriel Slonina is one of the highest-rated wonderkid goalkeepers on FC 24 (Image credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the goalkeepers I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Goalkeepers Player Age Nationality Club Position Andre Gomes 18 Portugal Benfica GK Andreas Dithmer 17 Denmark Copenhagen GK Bart Verbruggen 20 Netherlands Anderlecht GK Chris Brady 19 United States Chicago Fire GK Daniel Gjerde Saetren 17 Norway Sogndal GK Daniil Khudyakov 19 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow GK Daniil Odoevskiy 20 Russia Zenit Saint Petersburg GK Dogan Alemdar 20 Turkey Stade Rennais GK Filip Jorgensen 21 Denmark Villarreal GK Filip Stankovic 21 Serbia FC Volendam GK Gabriel Slonina 19 United States Chelsea GK Gavin Bazunu 21 Republic of Ireland Southampton GK Goncalo Ribeiro 17 Portugal Porto B GK James Beadle 18 England Brighton & Hove Albion GK James Trafford 20 England Burnley GK Kacper Bieszczad 20 Poland Zaglebie Lubin GK Kacper Tobiasz 20 Poland Lega Warsaw GK Karl Hein 21 Estonia Arsenal GK Konstantinos Tzolakis 20 Greece Olympiacos GK Lukas Hornicek 20 Czech Republic Braga GK Maarten Vandevoordt 21 Belgium Genk GK Matheus Donelli 21 Brazil Corinthians GK Mycael 19 Brazil Athletico Paranaense GK Noah Atubolu 21 Germany Freiburg GK Noah Raveyre 17 France Saint-Etienne GK Plamen Andreev 18 Bulgaria Levski Sofia GK Ruslan Neshcheret 21 Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv GK Samuel Soares 20 Portugal Benfica GK Svetoslav Vutsov 20 Bulgaria Slavia Sofia GK Timo Schlieck 17 Germany RB Leipzig GK

A young goalkeeper in Career Mode can actually work out as a long-term investment, even though keepers reach their peak later in life. Get one of these lads and you can fix the position for the next decade – maybe longer.

Defenders

Josko Gvardiol is one of the highest-rated wonderkids on FC 24 (Image credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the defenders I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Defenders Player Age Nationality Club Position Aaron Essel 17 Ghana Bechem United RB Aaron Hickey 20 Scotland Brentford LB Abakar Sylla 20 Ivory Coast Club Brugge CB Agustin Giay 19 Argentina San Lorenzo RB Ahmetcan Kaplan 20 Turkey Ajax CB Alejandro Balde 19 Spain Barcelona LB Aleksa Koloni 17 Serbia Cukaricki RB Alvaro Fernandez 20 Spain Manchester United LB Amar Dedic 20 Bosnia Red Bull Salzburg RB Ameen Al-Dakhil 21 Belgium Burnley CB Andrew Omobamidele 20 Republic of Ireland Nottingham Forest CB Antonio Silva 19 Portugal Benfica CB Arnau Martinez 20 Spain Girona RB Arthur 20 Brazil America-MG RB Ashley Phillips 17 England Tottenham Hotspur CB Ayoub Amraoui 19 Morocco Nice LB Baba Salifu Apiiga 16 Ghana Accra Lions LB Bjorn Meijer 20 Netherlands Club Brugge LB Brandon Soppy 21 France Atalanta RB Brooke Norton-Cuffy 19 England Arsenal RB Caleb Wiley 18 United States Atlanta United LB Calegari 21 Brazil Los Angeles Galaxy RB Callum Doyle 19 England Manchester City CB Calvin Ramsay 19 Scotland Liverpool RB Castello Lukeba 20 France RB Leipzig CB Daniil Denisov 20 Russia Spartak Moscow RB Destiny Udogie 20 Italy Tottenham Hotspur LB Devyne Rensch 20 Netherlands Ajax RB El Chadaille Bitshiabu 18 France Paris Saint-Germain CB Emilio Lara 21 Mexico Club America RB Ethan Butera 17 Belgium Anderlecht CB Felipe Yanez 18 Chile Colo Colo LB Giorgio Scalvini 19 Italy Atalanta CB Goncalo Esteves 19 Portugal Sporting RB Ian Maatsen 21 Netherlands Chelsea LB Ibrahima Bamba 21 Italy Vitoria CB Illya Zabarnyi 20 Ukraine Bournemouth CB Ivan Fresneda 18 Spain Sporting RB Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 18 Canada Toronto RB Jarrad Branthwaite 20 England Everton CB Jesus Vazquez 20 Spain Valencia LB Joaquin Seys 18 Belgium Club NXT LB Joe Scally 20 United States Borussia Monchengladbach RB John Tolkin 20 United States New York Red Bulls LB Jorrel Hato 17 Netherlands Ajax CB Jose angel Carmona 21 Spain Elche RB Josko Gvardiol 21 Croatia Manchester City CB Juan Larios 19 Spain Southampton LB Julian Aude 20 Argentina Los Angeles LB Kaiky 19 Brazil Almeria CB Kazimcan Karatas 20 Turkey Galatasaray LB Kiliann Sildillia 21 France Freiburg RB Leny Yoro 17 France Lille CB Levi Colwill 20 England Chelsea CB Lewis Hall 18 England Newcastle United LB Lino Sousa 18 England Arsenal LB Luca Netz 20 Germany Borussia Monchengladbach LB Luka Vuskovic 16 Croatia Hajduk Split CB Malo Gusto 20 France Chelsea RB Mamadou Sarr 17 France Olympique Lyonnais CB Martim Fernandes 17 Portugal Porto B RB Mattia Viti 21 Italy Nice CB Maxime Esteve 21 France Montpellier CB Mehmet Aydin 21 Turkey Schalke RB Mikkel Hope 16 Norway Haugesund RB Milos Kerkez 19 Netherlands Bournemouth LB Nuno Mendes 20 Portugal Paris Saint-Germain LB Omar Campos 20 Mexico Santos Laguna LB Piero Hincapie 21 Ecuador Bayer Leverkusen CB Quentin Merlin 21 France Nantes LB Riccardo Calafiori 21 Italy Basel LB Rico Lewis 18 England Mannchester City RB Robert Renan 19 Brazil Zenit Saint Petersburg CB Sael Kumbedi 18 France Olympique Lyonnais RB Sam Curtis 17 Republic of Ireland St. Pats RB Tanguy Nianzou 21 France Sevilla CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis 21 England Southampton CB Thierno Balde 20 France Troyes RB Thierry Small 18 England Southampton LB Timothee Pembele 20 France Paris Saint-Germain RB Tino Livramento 20 England Southampton RB Tom Rothe 18 Germany Borussia Dortmund LB Tomas Galvez 18 Finland Manchester City LB Valentin Barco 18 Argentina Boca Juniors LB Vanderlan 20 Brazil Palmeiras LB Victor Kristiansen 20 Denmark Leicester City LB Wisdom Amey 17 Togo Bologna CB Yan Couto 21 Brazil Girona RB Yasin ozcan 17 Turkey Kasimpasa CB Zeno Debast 19 Belgium Anderlecht CB

Young defenders need a lot of training to get up to an elite level – in real life and in FC 24. Most of the young defenders that you sign will be specialists in a specific position: work with them to improve and you could have a top-level baller in no time.

Midfielders

Pedri and Gavi are two of FC 24's most promising midfielders (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the midfielders I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Midfielders Player Age Nationality Club Position Aaron Ramsey 20 England Aston Villa AM Alex Scott 19 England Bournemouth CM Andre Stavas Skistad 16 Norway Stromsgodset DM Andrey Santos 19 Brazil Chelsea CM Andy Diouf 20 France Basel CM Arda Guler 18 Turkey Real Madrid AM Ardon Jashari 20 Switerland Luzern DM Arsen Zakharyan 20 Russia Dynamo Moscow AM Arseniy Khorin 16 Russia Rodina-M Moscow DM Arthur Vermeeren 18 Belgium Antwerp DM Aster Vranckx 20 Belgium AC Milan CM Bilal El Khannouss 19 Morocco Genk AM Carlos Alcaraz 20 Argentina Southampton CM Carney Chukwuemeka 19 England Chelsea CM Cesare Casadei 20 Italy Chelsea CM Charlie Patino 19 England Arsenal CM Cole Palmer 21 England Chelsea AM Dario Essugo 18 Portugal Sporting DM David Ayala 20 Argentina Portland Timbers DM Desire Doue 18 France Stade Rennais AM Eduardo Camavinga 20 France Real Madrid CM Efrain Alvarez 20 Mexico Los Angeles Galaxy AM Eliesse Ben Seghir 18 France Monaco AM Eliot Matazo 21 Belgium Monaco CM Eric Martel 21 Germany Koln DM Ezequiel Fernandez 20 Argentina Boca Juniors DM Fabian Rieder 21 Switzerland Rennes AM Fabio Carvalho 20 Portugal Liverpool AM Fabio Miretti 19 Italy Juventus CM Fabricio Diaz 20 Uruguay Liverpool Montevideo DM Facundo Buonanotte 18 Argentina Brighton & Hove Albion AM Facundo Farias 20 Argentina Atletico Colon AM Federico Redondo 20 Argentina Argentinos Juniors DM Florian Wirtz 20 Germany Bayer Leverkusen AM Gabri Veiga 21 Spain Al-Ahli CM Gavi 18 Spain Barcelona CM Georgiy Sudakov 20 Ukraine Shakhtar Donetsk AM Giannis Konstantelias 20 Greece PAOK AM Giovanni Reyna 20 United States Borussia Dortmund AM Habib Diarra 19 France Strasbourg DM Hannibal 20 Tunisia Manchester United AM Harvey Elliott 20 England Liverpool AM Ignacio Miramon 19 Argentina Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata DM Iliax Moriba 20 Guinea RB Leipzig CM Ismael Gharbi 19 Spain Paris Saint-Germain AM Ismael Kone 20 Canada Watford CM Jamal Musiala 20 Germany Bayern Munich AM James McAtee 20 England Manchester City CM Jeremy Sarmiento 20 Ecuador Brighton & Hove Albion AM Joan Gonzalez 21 Spain Lecce CM Jobe Bellingham 17 England Sunderland AM Johann Lepenant 20 France Olympique Lyonnais DM Juan Sforza 21 Argentina Newell's Old Boys DM Jude Bellingham 19 England Real Madrid CM Kacper Kozlowski 19 Poland Brighton & Hove Albion CM Kenneth Taylor 21 Netherlands Ajax CM Kristjan Asllani 21 Albania Inter Milan DM Lazar Samardzic 21 Belgium Anderlecht AM Lesley Ugochukwu 19 France Chelsea DM Lucas Gourna-Douath 19 France Red Bull Salzburg DM Lucien Agoume 21 France Troyes DM Luka Sucic 20 Croatia Red Bull Salzburg AM Mandela Keita 21 Belgium Antwerp DM Marco Kana 20 Belgium Anderlecht DM Martin Baturina 20 Croatia Dinamo Zagreb AM Martin Sitev 16 Bulgaria Botev DM Matheus Franca 19 Brazil Crystal Palace AM Maurits Kjaergaard 19 Denmark Red Bull Salzburg CM Maximo Perrone 20 Argentina Manchester City DM Mikhail Shchetinin 17 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow DM Naouirou Ahamada 21 France Crystal Palace CM Nico Gonzalez 21 Spain Valencia CM Noah Mbamba 18 Belgium Bayer Leverkusen DM Oliver Scarles 17 England West Ham United DM Oscar Gloukh 19 Israel Red Bull Salzburg AM Pablo Maia 21 Brazil Sao Paulo DM Pape Matar Sarr 20 Senegal Tottenham Hotspur CM Pedri 20 Spain Barcelona CM Praxedes 21 Brazil Red Bull Bragantino CM Rayan Cherki 19 France Olympique Lyonnais AM Romeo Lavia 19 Belgium Chelsea DM Ryan Gravenberch 21 Netherlands Liverpool CM Sandry 20 Brazil Vasco Da Gama DM Stefan Bajcetic 18 Spain Liverpool DM Tim Breithaupt 21 Germany Karlsruher DM Tommaso Baldanzi 20 Italy Empoli AM Tyler Morton 20 England Liverpool CM Warren Zaire-Emery 17 France Paris Saint-Germain CM Xavi Simons 20 Netherlands RB Leipzig AM Yunus Musah 20 United States AC Milan CM

Some midfielders in FC 24 are attack-minded, others more conservative. Complementing different styles off one another is key to your success and developing wonderkids who can improve together can be a recipe for a winning side.

Forwards

Rasmus Hojlund is one of the biggest wonderkid forwards on FC 24 (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the forwards I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Forwards Player Age Nationality Club Position Adam Hlozek 20 Czech Republic Bayer Leverkusen ST Alan Velasco 20 Argentina FC Dallas LW Alan Virginius 20 France Lille LW Alejandro Garnacho 18 Argentina Manchester United LW Alvaro Rodriguez 18 Uruguay Real Madrid ST Amad Diallo 20 Ivory Coast Manchester United RW Andreas Schjelderup 19 Norway Benfica LW Angelo 18 Brazil Chelsea RW Ansgar Knauff 21 Germany Eintracht Frankfurt RW Ansu Fati 20 Spain Barcelona LW Anthony Elanga 21 Sweden Nottingham Forest LW Antonio Nusa 18 Norway Club Brugge LW Arnaud Kalimuendo 21 France Stade Rennais ST Benjamin Sesko 20 Slovenia RB Leipzig ST Bradley Barcola 20 France Paris Saint-Germain ST Brian Brobbey 21 Netherlands Ajax ST Cade Cowell 19 United States San Jose Earthquakes LW Christos Tzolis 21 Greece Norwich City LW Dango Ouattara 21 Burkina Faso Bournemouth RW David Datro Fofana 20 Ivory Coast Chelsea ST Dion Beljo 21 Croatia Augsburg ST Elye Wahi 20 France Montpellier ST Endrick 16 Brazil Palmeiras ST Evan Ferguson 18 Republic of Ireland Brighton & Hove Albion ST Exequiel Zeballos 21 Argentina Boca Juniors LW Fabio Silva 20 Portugal Wolverhampton Wanderers ST Fares Chaibi 20 Algeria Toulouse LW Filippo Terracciano 20 Italy Hellas Verona RW Francisco Conceicao 20 Portugal Ajax RW Gabriel Veron 20 Brazil Porto RW Georginio Rutter 21 France Leeds United ST Gianluca Prestianni 17 Argentina Velez Sarsfield RW Gift Orban 20 Nigeria Gent ST Giovani 19 Brazil Palmeiras RW Hugo Ekitike 20 France Paris Saint-Germain ST Hugo Novoa 20 Spain Basel RW Ishaq Abdulrazak 21 Nigeria Anderlecht RW Jakub Kaminski 21 Poland Wolfsburg LW Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 18 England Borussia Dortmund LW Jan Thielmann 21 Germany Koln RW Jayden Nelson 20 Canada Rosenborg LW Jens Castrop 19 Germany Nurnberg RW Jhon Duran 19 Colombia Aston Villa ST Joe Gelhardt 21 England Leeds United ST Johan Bakayoko 20 Belgium PSV Eindhoven RW Julian Fernandez 19 Argentina Velez Sarsfield RW Julien Duranville 17 Belgium Borussia Dortmund RW Julio Enciso 19 Paraguay Brighton & Hove Albion ST Kamaldeen Sulemana 21 Ghana Southampton LW Karim Adeyemi 21 Germany Borussia Dortmund LW Kayky 19 Brazil Bahia RW Konstantin Tyukavin 20 Russia Dynamo Moscow ST Kosi Thompson 20 Canada Toronto RW Lazaro 21 Brazil Almeria LW Luca Langoni 21 Argentina Boca Juniors RW Marcos Leonardo 20 Brazil Santos ST Marquinhos 20 Brazil Arsenal RW Matheus Martins 19 Brazil Watford LW Matheus Nascimento 19 Brazil Botafogo ST Mathys Tel 18 France Bayern Munich ST Matias Arezo 20 Uruguay Penarol ST Matias Soule 20 Argentina Juventus RW Matteo Cancellieri 21 Italy Lazio RW Mohamed Daramy 21 Denmark Copenhagen LW Mohamed-Ali Cho 19 France Real Sociedad ST Nathanael Mbuku 21 France Augsberg LW Nico Williams 20 Spain Athletic Bilbao RW Nicola Zalewski 21 Poland Roma LW Noni Madueke 21 England Chelsea RW Octavian Popescu 20 Belgium FCSB LW Rasmus Hojlund 20 Denmark Manchester United ST Ricardo Pepi 20 United States Groningen ST Roger 17 Portugal Braga LW Samuel Edozie 20 England Southampton LW Samuel Iling Junior 19 England Juventus LW Santiago Simon 20 Argentina River Plate RW Savio 19 Brazil PSV Eindhoven RW Sekou Mara 20 France Southampton ST Sergey Pinyaev 18 Russia Lokomotiv Moscow LW Shola Shoretire 19 England Manchester United RW Simon Adingra 21 Ivory Coast Union Saint-Gilloise LW Stipe Biuk 20 Croatia Los Angeles FC LW Talles Magno 20 Brazil New York City LW Tiago Tomas 20 Portugal Stuttgart ST Vitor Roque 18 Brazil Athletico Paranaense ST Wilfried Gnonto 19 Italy Leeds United LW Wilson Odobert 18 France Troyes RW Yeremy Pino 20 Spain Villarreal RW Youssoufa Moukoko 18 Germany Borussia Dortmund ST Yusuf Demir 20 Austria Galatasaray RW

We're all a sucker for a pacy frontman with decent skills and finishing. Most of these players can be retrained into most positions, given you freedom, fluidity and ferocity in your Career Mode side up front.

