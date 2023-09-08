EA Sports FC 24: 300 wonderkids set for the new Career Mode

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids for Career Mode are just around the corner, with big players set for the brand-new game

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids are the bedrock of Career Mode, as you look to build a title-winning side from youth stars who can develop into superstars.

Though EA haven't actually released the names of the players set for that mythical wonderkid status just yet, we can have a pretty good guess about which starlets are set to light up the game over the next 12 months. With some of the world's most exciting talents nowhere near their peak, these players will become solid investments over the next few years.

Look no further than these stars when you're looking to build your next super team…

Goalkeepers

Gabriel Slonina #1 of Chicago Fire reacts against New York City FC during the second half at SeatGeek Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Gabriel Slonina is one of the highest-rated wonderkid goalkeepers on FC 24 (Image credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the goalkeepers I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Goalkeepers
PlayerAgeNationalityClubPosition
Andre Gomes18PortugalBenficaGK
Andreas Dithmer17DenmarkCopenhagenGK
Bart Verbruggen20NetherlandsAnderlechtGK
Chris Brady19United StatesChicago FireGK
Daniel Gjerde Saetren17NorwaySogndalGK
Daniil Khudyakov19RussiaLokomotiv MoscowGK
Daniil Odoevskiy20RussiaZenit Saint PetersburgGK
Dogan Alemdar20TurkeyStade RennaisGK
Filip Jorgensen21DenmarkVillarrealGK
Filip Stankovic21SerbiaFC VolendamGK
Gabriel Slonina19United StatesChelseaGK
Gavin Bazunu21Republic of IrelandSouthamptonGK
Goncalo Ribeiro17PortugalPorto BGK
James Beadle18EnglandBrighton & Hove AlbionGK
James Trafford20EnglandBurnleyGK
Kacper Bieszczad20PolandZaglebie LubinGK
Kacper Tobiasz20PolandLega WarsawGK
Karl Hein21EstoniaArsenalGK
Konstantinos Tzolakis20GreeceOlympiacosGK
Lukas Hornicek20Czech RepublicBragaGK
Maarten Vandevoordt21BelgiumGenkGK
Matheus Donelli21BrazilCorinthiansGK
Mycael19BrazilAthletico ParanaenseGK
Noah Atubolu21GermanyFreiburgGK
Noah Raveyre17FranceSaint-EtienneGK
Plamen Andreev18BulgariaLevski SofiaGK
Ruslan Neshcheret21UkraineDynamo KyivGK
Samuel Soares20PortugalBenficaGK
Svetoslav Vutsov20BulgariaSlavia SofiaGK
Timo Schlieck17GermanyRB LeipzigGK

A young goalkeeper in Career Mode can actually work out as a long-term investment, even though keepers reach their peak later in life. Get one of these lads and you can fix the position for the next decade – maybe longer. 

Defenders

Croatia's defender #20 Josko Gvardiol eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Croatia and Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

Josko Gvardiol is one of the highest-rated wonderkids on FC 24 (Image credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the defenders I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Defenders
PlayerAgeNationalityClubPosition
Aaron Essel17GhanaBechem UnitedRB
Aaron Hickey20ScotlandBrentfordLB
Abakar Sylla20Ivory CoastClub BruggeCB
Agustin Giay19ArgentinaSan LorenzoRB
Ahmetcan Kaplan20TurkeyAjaxCB
Alejandro Balde19SpainBarcelonaLB
Aleksa Koloni17SerbiaCukarickiRB
Alvaro Fernandez20SpainManchester UnitedLB
Amar Dedic20BosniaRed Bull SalzburgRB
Ameen Al-Dakhil21BelgiumBurnleyCB
Andrew Omobamidele20Republic of IrelandNottingham ForestCB
Antonio Silva19PortugalBenficaCB
Arnau Martinez20SpainGironaRB
Arthur20BrazilAmerica-MGRB
Ashley Phillips17EnglandTottenham HotspurCB
Ayoub Amraoui19MoroccoNiceLB
Baba Salifu Apiiga16GhanaAccra LionsLB
Bjorn Meijer20NetherlandsClub BruggeLB
Brandon Soppy21FranceAtalantaRB
Brooke Norton-Cuffy19EnglandArsenalRB
Caleb Wiley18United StatesAtlanta UnitedLB
Calegari21BrazilLos Angeles GalaxyRB
Callum Doyle19EnglandManchester CityCB
Calvin Ramsay19ScotlandLiverpoolRB
Castello Lukeba20FranceRB LeipzigCB
Daniil Denisov20RussiaSpartak MoscowRB
Destiny Udogie20ItalyTottenham HotspurLB
Devyne Rensch20NetherlandsAjaxRB
El Chadaille Bitshiabu18FranceParis Saint-GermainCB
Emilio Lara21MexicoClub AmericaRB
Ethan Butera17BelgiumAnderlechtCB
Felipe Yanez18ChileColo ColoLB
Giorgio Scalvini19ItalyAtalantaCB
Goncalo Esteves19PortugalSportingRB
Ian Maatsen21NetherlandsChelseaLB
Ibrahima Bamba21ItalyVitoriaCB
Illya Zabarnyi20UkraineBournemouthCB
Ivan Fresneda18SpainSportingRB
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty18CanadaTorontoRB
Jarrad Branthwaite20EnglandEvertonCB
Jesus Vazquez20SpainValenciaLB
Joaquin Seys18BelgiumClub NXTLB
Joe Scally20United StatesBorussia MonchengladbachRB
John Tolkin20United StatesNew York Red BullsLB
Jorrel Hato17NetherlandsAjaxCB
Jose angel Carmona21SpainElcheRB
Josko Gvardiol21CroatiaManchester CityCB
Juan Larios19SpainSouthamptonLB
Julian Aude20ArgentinaLos AngelesLB
Kaiky19BrazilAlmeriaCB
Kazimcan Karatas20TurkeyGalatasarayLB
Kiliann Sildillia21FranceFreiburgRB
Leny Yoro17FranceLilleCB
Levi Colwill20EnglandChelseaCB
Lewis Hall18EnglandNewcastle UnitedLB
Lino Sousa18EnglandArsenalLB
Luca Netz20GermanyBorussia MonchengladbachLB
Luka Vuskovic16CroatiaHajduk SplitCB
Malo Gusto20FranceChelseaRB
Mamadou Sarr17FranceOlympique LyonnaisCB
Martim Fernandes17PortugalPorto BRB
Mattia Viti21ItalyNiceCB
Maxime Esteve21FranceMontpellierCB
Mehmet Aydin21TurkeySchalkeRB
Mikkel Hope16NorwayHaugesundRB
Milos Kerkez19NetherlandsBournemouthLB
Nuno Mendes20PortugalParis Saint-GermainLB
Omar Campos20MexicoSantos LagunaLB
Piero Hincapie21EcuadorBayer LeverkusenCB
Quentin Merlin21FranceNantesLB
Riccardo Calafiori21ItalyBaselLB
Rico Lewis18EnglandMannchester CityRB
Robert Renan19BrazilZenit Saint PetersburgCB
Sael Kumbedi18FranceOlympique LyonnaisRB
Sam Curtis17Republic of IrelandSt. PatsRB
Tanguy Nianzou21FranceSevillaCB
Taylor Harwood-Bellis21EnglandSouthamptonCB
Thierno Balde20FranceTroyesRB
Thierry Small18EnglandSouthamptonLB
Timothee Pembele20FranceParis Saint-GermainRB
Tino Livramento20EnglandSouthamptonRB
Tom Rothe18GermanyBorussia DortmundLB
Tomas Galvez18FinlandManchester CityLB
Valentin Barco18ArgentinaBoca JuniorsLB
Vanderlan20BrazilPalmeirasLB
Victor Kristiansen20DenmarkLeicester CityLB
Wisdom Amey17TogoBolognaCB
Yan Couto21BrazilGironaRB
Yasin ozcan17TurkeyKasimpasaCB
Zeno Debast19BelgiumAnderlechtCB

Young defenders need a lot of training to get up to an elite level – in real life and in FC 24. Most of the young defenders that you sign will be specialists in a specific position: work with them to improve and you could have a top-level baller in no time. 

Midfielders

Pedri and Gavi of Spain during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Pedri and Gavi are two of FC 24's most promising midfielders (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the midfielders I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Midfielders
PlayerAgeNationalityClubPosition
Aaron Ramsey20EnglandAston VillaAM
Alex Scott19EnglandBournemouthCM
Andre Stavas Skistad16NorwayStromsgodsetDM
Andrey Santos19BrazilChelseaCM
Andy Diouf20FranceBaselCM
Arda Guler18TurkeyReal MadridAM
Ardon Jashari20SwiterlandLuzernDM
Arsen Zakharyan20RussiaDynamo MoscowAM
Arseniy Khorin16RussiaRodina-M MoscowDM
Arthur Vermeeren18BelgiumAntwerpDM
Aster Vranckx20BelgiumAC MilanCM
Bilal El Khannouss19MoroccoGenkAM
Carlos Alcaraz20ArgentinaSouthamptonCM
Carney Chukwuemeka19EnglandChelseaCM
Cesare Casadei20ItalyChelseaCM
Charlie Patino19EnglandArsenalCM
Cole Palmer21EnglandChelseaAM
Dario Essugo18PortugalSportingDM
David Ayala20ArgentinaPortland TimbersDM
Desire Doue18FranceStade RennaisAM
Eduardo Camavinga20FranceReal MadridCM
Efrain Alvarez20MexicoLos Angeles GalaxyAM
Eliesse Ben Seghir18FranceMonacoAM
Eliot Matazo21BelgiumMonacoCM
Eric Martel21GermanyKolnDM
Ezequiel Fernandez20ArgentinaBoca JuniorsDM
Fabian Rieder21SwitzerlandRennesAM
Fabio Carvalho20PortugalLiverpoolAM
Fabio Miretti19ItalyJuventusCM
Fabricio Diaz20UruguayLiverpool MontevideoDM
Facundo Buonanotte18ArgentinaBrighton & Hove AlbionAM
Facundo Farias20ArgentinaAtletico ColonAM
Federico Redondo20ArgentinaArgentinos JuniorsDM
Florian Wirtz20GermanyBayer LeverkusenAM
Gabri Veiga21SpainAl-AhliCM
Gavi18SpainBarcelonaCM
Georgiy Sudakov20UkraineShakhtar DonetskAM
Giannis Konstantelias20GreecePAOKAM
Giovanni Reyna20United StatesBorussia DortmundAM
Habib Diarra19FranceStrasbourgDM
Hannibal20TunisiaManchester UnitedAM
Harvey Elliott20EnglandLiverpoolAM
Ignacio Miramon19ArgentinaClub de Gimnasia y Esgrima La PlataDM
Iliax Moriba20GuineaRB LeipzigCM
Ismael Gharbi19SpainParis Saint-GermainAM
Ismael Kone20CanadaWatfordCM
Jamal Musiala20GermanyBayern MunichAM
James McAtee20EnglandManchester CityCM
Jeremy Sarmiento20EcuadorBrighton & Hove AlbionAM
Joan Gonzalez21SpainLecceCM
Jobe Bellingham17EnglandSunderlandAM
Johann Lepenant20FranceOlympique LyonnaisDM
Juan Sforza21ArgentinaNewell's Old BoysDM
Jude Bellingham19EnglandReal MadridCM
Kacper Kozlowski19PolandBrighton & Hove AlbionCM
Kenneth Taylor21NetherlandsAjaxCM
Kristjan Asllani21AlbaniaInter MilanDM
Lazar Samardzic21BelgiumAnderlechtAM
Lesley Ugochukwu19FranceChelseaDM
Lucas Gourna-Douath19FranceRed Bull SalzburgDM
Lucien Agoume21FranceTroyesDM
Luka Sucic20CroatiaRed Bull SalzburgAM
Mandela Keita21BelgiumAntwerpDM
Marco Kana20BelgiumAnderlechtDM
Martin Baturina20CroatiaDinamo ZagrebAM
Martin Sitev16BulgariaBotevDM
Matheus Franca19BrazilCrystal PalaceAM
Maurits Kjaergaard19DenmarkRed Bull SalzburgCM
Maximo Perrone20ArgentinaManchester CityDM
Mikhail Shchetinin17RussiaLokomotiv MoscowDM
Naouirou Ahamada21FranceCrystal PalaceCM
Nico Gonzalez21SpainValenciaCM
Noah Mbamba18BelgiumBayer LeverkusenDM
Oliver Scarles17EnglandWest Ham UnitedDM
Oscar Gloukh19IsraelRed Bull SalzburgAM
Pablo Maia21BrazilSao PauloDM
Pape Matar Sarr20SenegalTottenham HotspurCM
Pedri20SpainBarcelonaCM
Praxedes21BrazilRed Bull BragantinoCM
Rayan Cherki19FranceOlympique LyonnaisAM
Romeo Lavia19BelgiumChelseaDM
Ryan Gravenberch21NetherlandsLiverpoolCM
Sandry20BrazilVasco Da GamaDM
Stefan Bajcetic18SpainLiverpoolDM
Tim Breithaupt21GermanyKarlsruherDM
Tommaso Baldanzi20ItalyEmpoliAM
Tyler Morton20EnglandLiverpoolCM
Warren Zaire-Emery17FranceParis Saint-GermainCM
Xavi Simons20NetherlandsRB LeipzigAM
Yunus Musah20United StatesAC MilanCM

Some midfielders in FC 24 are attack-minded, others more conservative. Complementing different styles off one another is key to your success and developing wonderkids who can improve together can be a recipe for a winning side. 

Forwards

Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United walks out to greet the fans ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and RC Lens at Old Trafford on August 05, 2023 in Manchester, England.

Rasmus Hojlund is one of the biggest wonderkid forwards on FC 24 (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

EA Sports FC 24 wonderkids: Who are the forwards I need to sign for Career Mode?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Forwards
PlayerAgeNationalityClubPosition
Adam Hlozek20Czech RepublicBayer LeverkusenST
Alan Velasco20ArgentinaFC DallasLW
Alan Virginius20FranceLilleLW
Alejandro Garnacho18ArgentinaManchester UnitedLW
Alvaro Rodriguez18UruguayReal MadridST
Amad Diallo20Ivory CoastManchester UnitedRW
Andreas Schjelderup19NorwayBenficaLW
Angelo18BrazilChelseaRW
Ansgar Knauff21GermanyEintracht FrankfurtRW
Ansu Fati20SpainBarcelonaLW
Anthony Elanga21SwedenNottingham ForestLW
Antonio Nusa18NorwayClub BruggeLW
Arnaud Kalimuendo21FranceStade RennaisST
Benjamin Sesko20SloveniaRB LeipzigST
Bradley Barcola20FranceParis Saint-GermainST
Brian Brobbey21NetherlandsAjaxST
Cade Cowell19United StatesSan Jose EarthquakesLW
Christos Tzolis21GreeceNorwich CityLW
Dango Ouattara21Burkina FasoBournemouthRW
David Datro Fofana20Ivory CoastChelseaST
Dion Beljo21CroatiaAugsburgST
Elye Wahi20FranceMontpellierST
Endrick16BrazilPalmeirasST
Evan Ferguson18Republic of IrelandBrighton & Hove AlbionST
Exequiel Zeballos21ArgentinaBoca JuniorsLW
Fabio Silva20PortugalWolverhampton WanderersST
Fares Chaibi20AlgeriaToulouseLW
Filippo Terracciano20ItalyHellas VeronaRW
Francisco Conceicao20PortugalAjaxRW
Gabriel Veron20BrazilPortoRW
Georginio Rutter21FranceLeeds UnitedST
Gianluca Prestianni17ArgentinaVelez SarsfieldRW
Gift Orban20NigeriaGentST
Giovani19BrazilPalmeirasRW
Hugo Ekitike20FranceParis Saint-GermainST
Hugo Novoa20SpainBaselRW
Ishaq Abdulrazak21NigeriaAnderlechtRW
Jakub Kaminski21PolandWolfsburgLW
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens18EnglandBorussia DortmundLW
Jan Thielmann21GermanyKolnRW
Jayden Nelson20CanadaRosenborgLW
Jens Castrop19GermanyNurnbergRW
Jhon Duran19ColombiaAston VillaST
Joe Gelhardt21EnglandLeeds UnitedST
Johan Bakayoko20BelgiumPSV EindhovenRW
Julian Fernandez19ArgentinaVelez SarsfieldRW
Julien Duranville17BelgiumBorussia DortmundRW
Julio Enciso19ParaguayBrighton & Hove AlbionST
Kamaldeen Sulemana21GhanaSouthamptonLW
Karim Adeyemi21GermanyBorussia DortmundLW
Kayky19BrazilBahiaRW
Konstantin Tyukavin20RussiaDynamo MoscowST
Kosi Thompson20CanadaTorontoRW
Lazaro21BrazilAlmeriaLW
Luca Langoni21ArgentinaBoca JuniorsRW
Marcos Leonardo20BrazilSantosST
Marquinhos20BrazilArsenalRW
Matheus Martins19BrazilWatfordLW
Matheus Nascimento19BrazilBotafogoST
Mathys Tel18FranceBayern MunichST
Matias Arezo20UruguayPenarolST
Matias Soule20ArgentinaJuventusRW
Matteo Cancellieri21ItalyLazioRW
Mohamed Daramy21DenmarkCopenhagenLW
Mohamed-Ali Cho19FranceReal SociedadST
Nathanael Mbuku21FranceAugsbergLW
Nico Williams20SpainAthletic BilbaoRW
Nicola Zalewski21PolandRomaLW
Noni Madueke21EnglandChelseaRW
Octavian Popescu20BelgiumFCSBLW
Rasmus Hojlund20DenmarkManchester UnitedST
Ricardo Pepi20United StatesGroningenST
Roger17PortugalBragaLW
Samuel Edozie20EnglandSouthamptonLW
Samuel Iling Junior19EnglandJuventusLW
Santiago Simon20ArgentinaRiver PlateRW
Savio19BrazilPSV EindhovenRW
Sekou Mara20FranceSouthamptonST
Sergey Pinyaev18RussiaLokomotiv MoscowLW
Shola Shoretire19EnglandManchester UnitedRW
Simon Adingra21Ivory CoastUnion Saint-GilloiseLW
Stipe Biuk20CroatiaLos Angeles FCLW
Talles Magno20BrazilNew York CityLW
Tiago Tomas20PortugalStuttgartST
Vitor Roque18BrazilAthletico ParanaenseST
Wilfried Gnonto19ItalyLeeds UnitedLW
Wilson Odobert18FranceTroyesRW
Yeremy Pino20SpainVillarrealRW
Youssoufa Moukoko18GermanyBorussia DortmundST
Yusuf Demir20AustriaGalatasarayRW

We're all a sucker for a pacy frontman with decent skills and finishing. Most of these players can be retrained into most positions, given you freedom, fluidity and ferocity in your Career Mode side up front. 

