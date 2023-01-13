Who will be Chelsea's next manager if Graham Potter is sacked?

Graham Potter is teetering on the brink of the sack at Chelsea, following a dismal run of results which has seen the club drop to 10th in the Premier League and get knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Indeed, Chelsea's latest loss to Fulham, in which new loan signing Joao Felix was sent off, has further exacerbated the pressure Potter is under. In the 19 games he has taken charge of in all competitions since his appointment in September, the Chelsea manager has won eight, drawn four and lost seven.

Put simply, that isn't good enough for many Chelsea fans, who in recent weeks have turned to chanting former boss Thomas Tuchel's name in the stands. Tuchel's sacking happened rather unceremoniously, especially after he had led the club to the Champions League title just a year before.

However, while pressure mounts on Potter, owner Todd Boehly has clarified his current incumbent still has the full backing of the board, but, should they want a change of fortunes so soon after his appointment, then there are plenty of candidates available.

Five managers Chelsea could appoint if Graham Potter is sacked

Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side is the embodiment of everything the Argentine is: aggressive, passionate and containing plenty of quality. However, after 12 years in the Spanish capital, it seems Simeone's time is coming to an end.

While his current contract expires in 2024, Simeone has reportedly informed the club's CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin that he will be leaving in the summer. If the Chelsea job becomes available, though, that timeframe could be intensified.

Chelsea seem the most likely English job that Simeone would take, too, their style most suited to working under the Argentine's demanding but effective tutelage. Right now, the team on the pitch certainly seems in need of some commanding presence guiding their way.

Spare a thought for Joao Felix if this appointment ever materialised, though. The Portuguese forward has only just escaped the clutches of Simeone, joining Chelsea on loan until the end of the season. Being reunited so soon after leaving Atleti might not make the most of Felix's signing.

Luis Enrique

Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is currently out of work, having left the national team after failing to beat Morocco in the last 16 of World Cup 2022. He performed a decent job as Spain manager, though, leading them to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, and is a very competent coach who enjoys incisive and direct football featuring quick transitions from defence to attack - arguably perfect for this Chelsea side's attack.

Enrique is a successful club coach, too, winning the treble with Barcelona in 2015 after spells at Roma and Celta Vigo. His credentials are clearly there, despite an underwhelming World Cup campaign.

Mauricio Pochettino

In recent years, former Chelsea managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have both pitched up at Tottenham, but, in a strange twist of circumstances, it could be former Spurs gaffer Mauricio Pochettino in line to take the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

Out of work since being sacked by PSG in the summer, Pochettino would reportedly welcome an offer from Chelsea. The 50-year-old picked up three trophies while managing the French giants and led them to the semi-finals of the Champions League, after a successful period at Tottenham.

Working under fewer restraints might prove appealing for the Argentine, too, but questions marks remain about his ability to deal with huge stars, such as those he worked with at PSG.

Zinedine Zidane

After seemingly holding out to become manager of the France national team since leaving Real Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season, Zidane's next managerial path seems less clear now.

Indeed, Didier Deschamps extended his contract with France until the 2026 World Cup, blocking Zidane's route to the role and in the process leaving him searching for different opportunities. A serial Champions League winner - he picked up three consecutive crowns as manager of Los Blancos - Zidane's quality is undeniable.

Getting the best out of an ageing Chelsea squad would be Zidane's biggest test, though, and he hasn't worked as a manager at any club other than Real Madrid - could that count against him?

Thomas Tuchel

Alright, this would be extremely unlikely, but, at the same time, extremely logical.

Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel in September 2022, replacing him with current manager Graham Potter under dubious circumstances. It is still unclear why Tuchel left, but, if he can patch up his differences with the board - and, most importantly, Todd Boehly - then this appointment would make complete sense.

Tuchel has reportedly turned down multiple job offers already this season, waiting for Europe's elite clubs to come calling instead of those he has received. He also clearly loves Chelsea, and would know how to get the best out of the players at the club.

After all, he won the Champions League with them just over a year before his sacking, and, aside from Joao Felix, he has worked with all of the players in the first-team during his previous spell in charge.